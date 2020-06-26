SOYLENT GREEN IT ISN’T BUT IT IS ALMOST AS BAD, OPEN-SOURCE PRESS REPORTS REVEAL THE “EXCESS MORTALITY” OF 2020 IS LARGELY THE RESULT OF ELDERLY PEOPLE DYING PREMATURELY IN NURSING HOMES

Soylent Green is people; COVID-19 is old people(To read about Jon’s mega-collection, The Matrix Revealed, click here.)In the 1973 film, a NY police detective discovers the vastly overcrowded, poverty-stricken population of the city—who are being sustained on processed government food, called Soylent—are now eating humans who have died. That’s what Soylent Green is made of.



As I covered in my article two days ago, open-source press reports reveal the “excess mortality” of 2020 is largely the result of elderly people dying in nursing homes.



This has nothing to do with a virus.



It has to do with patients who are ALREADY on a long downward health slide—then hit with the terror of an arbitrary and fake COVID-19 diagnosis, and then isolated and shut off from family and friends—in facilities where gross neglect and indifference are all too often the “standard of care.”



Death is the direct result.



The managers of pandemic information tell the big lie. They spin tales about “the virus” having a greater impact on the elderly.



No, the STORY about a virus has the impact. The terror has the deadly impact. The isolation has the deadly impact.



To an astounding extent, COVID-19 is a NURSING HOME DISASTER.



Mass murder by cruelty.



Memo to financial investigators: Calculate how much money government and private insurers are saving, because they don’t have to keep paying for the long-term care of all the old people who are dying premature deaths in nursing homes. The money number will be staggering.



Tony Fauci knows the con. He knows COVID-19 is old people. But he’s busy giving advice to the NFL and Major League Baseball about how to play their seasons, while people are dying from the fear he promotes. Fauci has no shred of shame. He’s a mouthpiece turned out by Bill Gates and David Rockefeller.



Evil permeates the COVID operation. The elderly in nursing homes are the primary target. Getting them to die earlier is the tactic, in order to pump up the fake COVID mortality numbers.



Without those phony numbers, the whole “pandemic” would be exposed in an hour.



I’ve said there were two key events in the foisting of the whole vicious COVID fiction—the Chinese regime locking down 50 million citizens overnight for no good medical reason, giving the green light to the World Health Organization and the CDC to “follow the new model”; and the Bill Gates-financed computer projection of deaths, put together by Neil Ferguson, who lied through his teeth when he claimed half a million people could die in the UK and two million in the US—thus supplying the final “rationale” for the lockdowns.



The third key event was and is the sustained attack on the elderly in nursing homes.



Kill these people with terror and isolation, and make the death numbers escalate.



Here are the open-source press reports I included in my article two days ago. There is an additional report at the end.



As of May 22, Forbes reports that, “…in the 43 states that currently report such figures, an astounding 42% of all COVID-19 deaths have taken place in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.”



Washington Post, May 18: “The World Health Organization said half of Europe’s covid-19 deaths occurred in such facilities.”



Headline of same Post article: “Canada’s nursing home crisis: 81 percent of coronavirus deaths [in the country] are in long-term care facilities.”



The Guardian, May 16: “About 90% of the 3,700 people who have died from coronavirus in Sweden were over 70, and half were living in care homes, according to a study from Sweden’s National Board of Health and Welfare at the end of April.”



“Spain—The country was shocked at the end of March when the defence minister revealed that soldiers drafted in to disinfect residential homes had found some elderly people abandoned and dead in their beds.”



“…the regional governments of Madrid and Catalonia have been publishing their own figures on people who have died in care homes from the virus, or while exhibiting symptoms consistent with it.” [AKA, absurd eyeball diagnosis]



“In Madrid, the total for Covid, or suspected Covid, deaths since 8 March stood at 5,886 on Thursday. In Catalonia, it was 3,375. Between them, care home deaths in the two regions account for more than a third of all the coronavirus deaths in the country.”



And there was a great deal of early warning on the subject, if anyone from public health agencies wanted to pay attention—The Guardian, 13 April: “About half of all Covid-19 deaths appear to be happening in care homes in some European countries…Snapshot data from varying official sources shows that in Italy, Spain, France, Ireland and Belgium between 42% and 57% of deaths from the virus have been happening in homes, according to the report by academics based at the London School of Economics (LSE).”



These nursing home figures only give a partial picture. Consider the HUGE NUMBER of elderly, already ill people who are basically in the same situation at home—terrified by COVID propaganda, locked down, isolated; and then die—and also those who manage to make it to a hospital, where they are put on breathing ventilators, heavily sedated, and killed.



The Hill, undated (late April 2020), reporting on “data…gathered at Northwell Health, New York state’s largest hospital system. The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) examines 5,700 patients hospitalized with coronavirus infections in the New York City region, with final outcomes recorded for 2,634 patients. The average patient age was 63 years old… For the next oldest age group, ages 66 years and older, patients receiving mechanical ventilation recorded a 97.2 percent mortality rate.”



