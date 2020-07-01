IS THE CENTER FOR DISEASE CONTROL PLAYING POLITICAL GAMES WITH THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC??????

PLANNEDEMIC BOMBSHELL! CDC INFLATING COVID INFECTION RATES AT LEAST 16 TIMES

Federal order counts probable cases as confirmed

Infowars.com – JUNE 30, 2020

During a May 18, 2020 meeting between the Collin County, Texas Commissioners Court, officials detailed a new method for counting COVID-19 cases.

Infowars’ Alex Jones and Rob Dew break down the footage, along with other evidence, showing the State of Texas and others are being directed by the CDC to inflate infection numbers.

Ladies and gentlemen, this is the smoking gun when it comes to the coronavirus hoax.https://api.banned.video/embed/5efab695672706002f367a0a

At the Collin County meeting, Aisha Souri of the county’s epidemiology department explained how the state’s revised definition for COVID-19 probable cases allows for those labeled as “probable” carriers to be counted as “confirmed cases.”

CDC/NIH document showing the New Case Definition for COVID-19 patients.

“So, for a confirmed case it stays the same, you still just need PCR [lab results]. But, now they’ve added a probable case definition. So, that still gets counted towards the case count. It’s different, it’s not ‘confirmed,’ it’s ‘probable,’ but it’s still a case,” she said.

Souri continued, “Meaning, if you use another testing method, not PCR, and if you have close contact with a confirmed or probable case – and if you did that lab work that was not a PCR you could be considered a case with or without symptoms.”

CDC/NIH document showing the new Probable Case Definition for COVID-19.

In another segment of the video, the epidemiologist went over a diagram showing how one “confirmed” COVID case who had contact with sixteen individuals would be counted as a total of 17 COVID cases by the CDC under the new “probable case definition.”

CDC/NIH document shows new definition for “Probable Case Definition” for COVID-19.

Next, Collin County Judge Chris Hill said the state of Texas “elected to adopt this new probable definition.”

He went on to describe how people with minor symptoms will now be counted as actual COVID cases, saying, “If you have a subjective fever and you have a headache, and you live in Collin County, you now meet the qualifications to be a probable COVID patient. It is remarkable how low the standard is now.”

“If you have one of the major symptoms, you have a cough or you have shortness of breathe, and you live in Collin County, then you can satisfy the definition for a probable COVID case,” he noted. “But I’m very concerned that we absolutely could see the numbers jump very rapidly in a way that is actually not indicative of what we’re seeing here in the community in the Public Health Department.”

The definition for COVID deaths was also updated, as Sauri told the Collin County Commissioners Court, “previously, prior to this definition, it was only if you had a positive PCR result that you would be counted as someone who died related to COVID-19. But now, lab testing is no longer required to be counted towards that.”

Meanwhile, coinciding with this artificial inflation of COVID-19 cases, mainstream media is hyping up the “second wave” of coronavirus, even claiming it will be “10 times more infectious” than the first round.