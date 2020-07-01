|Death by killing old people, not COVID—the basic deception(To read about Jon’s mega-collection, The Matrix Revealed, click here.)[BREAKING—UPDATE: The New York Times (June 27) is reporting that 43 percent of all US COVID deaths are occurring in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities for the elderly. In at least 24 states, more than 50 percent of all COVID deaths are occurring in these facilities. The Times fails to mention deaths of the elderly at hospitals or, at home, cut off from family and friends. The situation is far worse than the Times makes it out to be.]
Continuing my series of articles on the killing of the elderly—which IS what “COVID” IS.
The medical establishment is facing the embarrassing and devastating fact that a huge percentage of so-called COVID deaths are occurring in nursing homes. The elderly are dying prematurely.
And not only in nursing homes. In hospitals, and alone in their apartments.
All told, huge numbers of old people are dying premature deaths.
It’s obvious these patients have many serious and long-standing health conditions that have NOTHING to do with a virus. They’ve been treated for decades with toxic medical drugs. Their immune systems are severely compromised.
THEN they’re terrified when they’re handed a diagnosis of COVID-19 based on fraudulent tests, or no tests at all. They’re shut off completely from the outside world. No family or friends are permitted to see them. So the elderly die.
You want to see some astonishing numbers? Let’s go to the “epicenter.” New York City.
Using worldometers[dot]info for data, I looked at the latest figures available.
As of May 13, take these two age groups—65 to 74, and 75 and older—and together they account for a staggering 73.6 percent of all COVID deaths in the city.
The 75 and older group accounts, all on its own, for 48.7 percent of all COVID deaths in the city.
For THIS, New York is on lockdown. Boarded up. Imprisoned. Economically torpedoed and devastated. With two ignoramus-vampires—Governor Cuomo and Mayor De Blasio—hovering over its shoulders.
If you subtracted the premature and forced deaths of the elderly, the fiction of New York as “the epicenter of COVID” would blow away in the wind in five minutes.
In case you missed it, in a piece I wrote a few days ago, I added yet one more factor to the murderous New York formula:
The Hill, undated (late April 2020), reporting on “data…gathered at Northwell Health, New York state’s largest hospital system. The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) examines 5,700 patients hospitalized with coronavirus infections in the New York City region, with final outcomes recorded for 2,634 patients. The average patient age was 63 years old… For the next oldest age group, ages 66 years and older, patients receiving mechanical [breathing] ventilation recorded a 97.2 percent mortality rate.”
Just in case all the other obvious factors failed to produce premature death in the elderly, ventilators provided the method.
Don’t even think of saying, “Well, you see, those old people put on ventilators were already very sick and close to dying.” NO medical treatment that kills 97.2 percent of patients in a well-defined group is continued, unless there are orders mandating it. Unless there is added insurance money to be made from it. Unless the doctors are willing to keep using the treatment, despite the results.
New York—the “epicenter of the pandemic”—is an epicenter of killing old people.
Public health agencies think: “How can we falsely explain all these old people dying, in terms that will operate as a diversion and a cover story?”
And they come up with: “Well, of course these elderly people already had medical problems before the COVID virus came along, and yes, these problems contributed to their demise. But in the end, the cause of death was the VIRUS…”
A convenient and false statement.
So let’s look at this VIRUS. Again.
For the fourth or fifth time since I started writing about the “pandemic,” I’ll go back to the beginning. To the claim that a new virus was discovered in China. The one that is supposedly causing the global catastrophe.
Instead of blithely accepting the claim that the virus was “sequenced” and its genetic makeup was laid out, I offer the following—
Do the study you never did. Do something coherent. Since you announced a global pandemic affecting billions of lives, do a real study.
Gather together a thousand people you claim are suffering from the “epidemic disease,” and take tissue samples from them. In the real world. Now, under proper supervision, with independent observers recording on video every single step of the process, CORRECTLY put these samples through a purifying procedure that involves centrifuging them, and extracting the relevant material—and place small bits of this material under an electron microscope. Take photos (EMs) of what you see.
Now place these thousand photos side by side. In each photo, do you see many, many particles of what is unmistakably a virus? Is it a virus you’ve never seen before? From photo to photo, are the many particles of this new virus all the same?
When you’ve done that, let another set of technicians follow the same procedure, and see what they come up with.
If by THESE standards, you really think you’ve found a new virus, call me.
I’m not interested in what you’re “genetically sequencing” in the lab. It could be a partial virus of no concern, a decaying irrelevant virus, a piece of random genetic material, cellular debris, exosomes, a common-cold coronavirus, who knows what? And if a hundred labs start with the same who-knows-what sample, and all the labs come up with the same genetic sequence, this proves nothing.
There is no procedure that can climb inside a person’s body and record what is happening in real time at the level of a virus—but the closest you can come is the electron microscope procedure I’ve described above.
You didn’t do that procedure. Don’t come at me with a few random anecdotal cases from here and there, in which you did take electron microscope photos. Don’t tap dance.
The planet went on lockdown as a result of what you claim you discovered—so do the coherent study I outlined. Go the whole distance. That’s what science is supposed to do. And then other teams of researchers can weigh in with their own large electron microscope studies and confirm or deny your findings.
Meanwhile, do you know what you have? An unproven virus. A fake. A story about a virus.
Therefore, all your diagnostic tests “for the new virus” are a sham. They’re based on something you never demonstrated in the first place.
—Therefore, all those people, those elderly people dying for obvious reasons in nursing homes, and in their lonely apartments, and in hospitals all over the world? You obviously have no proof they’re dying from a virus. How could you? You never properly discovered a new virus. You have dust in your hands. Saying these elderly people died as a result of the COVID virus is meaningless.
Actually you have murder. You have blood on your hands. Your death-dealing COVID diagnosis of these old people is the final straw that drives them into terror and over the edge into death. You have that to answer for.
In this article I decided to lift the cover on the whole sordid mess—going to the root. It was necessary, because the medical “experts” keep falling back on THE VIRUS to explain away all objections. The truth is right in front of their eyes—it’s obvious why all these old people are dying, and why fake scientists and medical fraudsters must count their deaths as COVID cases.
Without those gigantic death numbers, the illusion of a pandemic would fall apart in an hour.
THE OLD PEOPLE ARE DYING FROM TERROR AND LONELINESS ON TOP OF ALL THEIR LONG-STANDING HEALTH CONDITIONS AND THE TOXIC TREATMENTS THEY RECEIVED FOR YEARS. Period. No virus needed.
They’re dying in nursing homes, in isolated apartments and houses all over the world, and in hospitals. And on their bodies is built this vicious war against the population of the planet.
SOURCES:
* nytimes.com/interactive/2020/us/coronavirus-nursing-homes.html
* worldometers.info/coronavirus/coronavirus-age-sex-demographics/
* thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/medical-advances/494274-nearly-half-of-all-patients-placed-on
