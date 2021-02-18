YOU ARE BEING CONTROLLED AND YOU DO NOT KNOW IT

|How Equality Lost to ‘Equity’Redefining words is one of the ways leftists exercise control over the citizenry.
By: LEWIS MORRISThe Patriot PostFebruary 18, 2021(emphasis added)
Leftists love to manipulate language. Just like Beelzebub himself, they use language to trick people into giving them what they want without even realizing the damage people are doing to themselves, their freedoms, and their society.
Take the latest buzzword “equity,” for example. Until fairly recently, equity was a concept attached to real estate and property ownership. But, in case you hadn’t noticed, it has become an oft-repeated word regarding race, virtually replacing the word “equality” altogether. No one on the Left is talking about equality anymore. Instead, they’re talking about equity.
When did equity slip into the lexicon and become so pervasive and penetrating a concept? Equity is a byproduct of Critical Race Theory,the belief that race is not a biological construct but a weapon wielded by whites to create a society that is inherently and deliberately racist from top to bottom. It perpetuates tribal concepts that divide Americans into groups based on their skin color, and it pushes an anti-American, anti-Western mindset that sees all our institutions as systemically racist. According to CRT, even concepts like achievement, hard work, and discipline are tricks of whites to oppress blacks.
CRT is utter hogwash, and former President Donald Trump did his best to squelch it by preventing it from being used in federal “diversity” training programs. But President Joe Biden is all about equity, and he reversed this stance upon taking office. His administration has assured us that every agency of the federal government will now be getting into the “diversity” business.
“We need to make the issue of racial equity not just an issue for any one department of government,” Biden said. “It has to be the business of the whole of government.”
Yikes.
Tracing equity’s origins is not as difficult as trying to define the concept itself. Equity is a nebulous term with a meaning that can change at the whim of whoever is embracing it. And that is perfect for the Left, where moving goalposts has become something of an art.
“Equity is a term that has no meaning,” explains Shelby Steele, senior fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, “but it’s one that gives blacks power and leverage in American life. We can throw it around at any time, and wherever it lands, it carries this stigma that somebody’s a bigot.”
Equality as a concept fell out of favor with leftists in large part because it is quantifiable, and they didn’t like what it was measuring. Equality can be measured in terms of the economic viability of blacks, how many college degrees they have earned, the type of jobs they hold, and so forth. This is good until it is discovered that the lack of equality between whites and blacks doesn’t necessarily indicate racism.
“Inequality may be the result of blacks not standing up to the challenges that they face, not taking advantage of the equality that has been bestowed on them,” explains Steele. He points out that affirmative action and diversity did not do the work they were intended to do, noting that blacks now have lower measures compared to whites in education, income, marriage, and so forth than they did before the civil rights movement.
For this reason, equality no longer works for the race hustlers. In their quest to deconstruct America by blaming everything on the so-called “white power” structure, leftists cannot accept that some of the reasons for blacks not achieving equality may rest with blacks themselves. So, rather than ditch outdated and unfair concepts like racial quotas and preferences, the whole idea of equality has to go. In its place comes equity, which means literally whatever the Left wants it to mean in any given situation.
Equity will not solve racial differences any better than affirmative action or racial quotas. All equity can do, all it was designed to do, is stir more racial animosity and white guilt. So be especially wary if someone comes to you in search of equity. As Steele said, “If you hear me using the word ‘equity,’ I’m shaking you down.”
Rip McIntosh
-
Archives
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- SEDEVACANTISM IS A BAD WORD USED TO SMEAR GOOD PEOPLE INNOCENT OF ANY TAINT OF SEDEVACANTISM
- YOU ARE BEING CONTROLLED AND YOU DO NOT KNOW IT
- NO ONE IS SURPRISED Joe Biden IS CRIPPLING AMERICAN ENERGY INDEPENDENCE, OUTLAWING PIPELINES, DRILLING, AND FRACKING AFTER PROMISING JOBS
- WDDDDSSSSLLLLLLL???????
- WHAT IT MEANS TO ENACT BIDEN’S ATTACK ON OUR OIL INDUSTRY
Top Posts & Pages
- MEET John Sullivan, ANTIFA LEADER, WHO STORMED THE U.S. CAPITOL
- ABOUT ME
- JIM CAVIEZEL'S NEW FILM OPENS TODAY IN MOVIE THEATERS ACROSS THE NATION
- WHAT IT MEANS TO ENACT BIDEN'S ATTACK ON OUR OIL INDUSTRY
- I BELIEVE
- Nancy Pelosi IS NOT IN AN ALMOST CONTINUOUS FIT OF RAGE
- BETTER LATE THAN NEVER
- POPE PAUL VI AND I
- AN OPEN LETTER TO THE CARDINALS OF THE HOLY ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH AND OTHER CATHOLIC CHRISTIAN FAITHFUL IN COMMUNION WITH THE APOSTOLIC SEE
- LETTER OF ARCHBISHOP Carlo Maria VIGANO WRITTEN ON 31 JANUARY 2021 TO AN UNAMED PRIEST WHO HAD WRITTEN T0 ARCHBISHOP VIGANO ASKING SEVERAL GRAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT THE PRESENT CRISIS OF AUTHORITY IN THE CHURCH
Top Clicks