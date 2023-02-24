SOME DAY A COMPETENT INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALIST WILL WRITE A BOOK THAT WILL HIGHLIGHT THE REMARKABLE HIGH NUMBER OF MEN CONNECTED TO BILL AND HILLARY WHO DIED DEATHS THAT LOOKED VERY MUCH LIKE MURDER VICTIMS BUT WERE RULED BY GOVERNMENT CORONERS SUICIDE VICTIMS

Clinton Aide Linked to Jeffrey Epstein Ruled a Suicide Despite No Sign of Weapon

By

Conservative Research Group

February 23, 2023

Mark Middleton was a special advisor to Bill Clinton. He allegedly allowed Jeffrey Epstein, a notorious pedophile, into the Clinton White House at least seven more times. Middleton was found dead last January. Middleton was tied to a tree and had an extension cord wrapped around his neck. He also had a gunshot wound on his chest.

His death was ruled a suicide after nearly a year. The weapon that killed him was not found.

The Daily Mail reports that nine months after his death, the grisly scene in which a high-ranking Bill Clinton adviser was hanged from a tree with his chest shot by a gun has finally been revealed. “But, the sheriff’s investigation into Mark Middleton’s death raises more questions than it answers. It shows that his death was ruled a suicide but that the weapon that killed him wasn’t found.

Middleton’s relatives had asked the judge not to release the report about his death. However, the judge finally allowed all photographs to be published.

“I could see that he had a gunshot wound to the chest and that he had a knot tied in an extension cord that was around his neck and it was attached to the limb directly above him,” Perry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Lawson wrote in his report.

Three boxes of buckshot and a gun case were found in his vehicle, but no weapon. Middleton’s family said that he was suffering from depression.