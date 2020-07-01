“As president, I will codify Roe v. Wade and my Justice Department will do everything in its power to stop the rash of state laws that so blatantly violate a woman’s protected, constitutional right to choose.” – Presidential Candidate Joseph Biden

Joe Biden Supports Abortions Up to Birth, Supports Killing Babies “Under Any Circumstance”

With the words “under any circumstances,” Joe Biden signaled Monday that he supports the killing of unborn babies for any reason through all nine months of pregnancy.

The presumed Democrat presidential nominee, Biden has been adopting an increasingly extreme pro-abortion stance. While polls consistently show most Americans oppose late-term and taxpayer-funded abortions, Biden has supported both in his campaign.

On Monday, he celebrated a U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking down a Louisiana abortion law that would have required abortionists to be prepared to help patients suffering from emergency complications. Because the law may have led to several abortion clinics closing, the high court struck it down as an “undue burden” on women’s access to abortion.

“Women’s health care rights have been under attack as states across the country have passed extreme laws restricting women’s constitutional right to choice under any circumstance,” Biden said Monday in response to the news. “Today the U.S. Supreme Court reaffirmed that states cannot put in place laws that unduly burden a women’s right to make her own health care decision with her doctor.”

A “right to choice under any circumstances” under Roe v. Wade means unborn babies can be aborted for any reason — including for sex-selection, a cleft lip or simply inconvenience – at any stage of pregnancy.

Though states may restrict abortions after viability under Roe, they do not have to, and some states have no restrictions on abortion whatsoever. Apparently, that is Biden’s vision for the future in America.

Biden repeatedly has promised to support abortion on demand by “codifying” Roe v. Wadeinto federal law.

“As president, I will codify Roe v. Wade and my Justice Department will do everything in its power to stop the rash of state laws that so blatantly violate a woman’s protected, constitutional right to choose,” he said Monday.

By supporting the infamous abortion case, he supports some of the most radical pro-abortion laws in the world. The 1973 ruling made the U.S. one of only seven countries in the world that allows elective abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. It prevents states from passing even modest protections for unborn babies prior to viability, and, if Biden takes office, protections for unborn babies post-viability could go away, too.

Unlike most Americans, Biden also supports taxpayer-funded abortions. If he would succeed in this goal, tens of thousands more unborn babies could be slaughtered in abortions every year in America. Evident by his praise of the Supreme Court decision, he opposes protections for women against shoddy abortion practices, too.

A new poll from Gallup shows his position is radically out of touch with most Americans. The poll found 55% of Americans take a pro-life position on abortion, wanting all (21%) or almost all (39%) abortions made illegal. According to the poll, only 29% of Americans agree with pro-abortion preside Biden that all abortions should be completely legal without restriction.

A CBS News poll from June also found that the majority of Americans oppose killing unborn babies in abortions or want more limits on abortion. The poll found 43% of Americans think abortions should be generally available while 55% of Americans say it either should be more limited or should not be permitted.

Voters do not want abortion on demand, but the billion-dollar abortion industry does and pro-abortion groups spend tens of millions of dollars on elections each year. Biden is aligning himself with them, not with the American people or the rights of the most vulnerable human beings in the country.