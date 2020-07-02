THE CHICKENS ARE COMING HOME TO ROOST: BERGOLIO, McCARRICK AND CHINA

China & Bergoglio Working Together

Inbox x

tonym74 9:16 PM (52 minutes ago)

Hi Everyone, This is must, must , must…. viewing and reading ……to help you understand the long term goal of China to bring the world under its communistic rule and the part Jorge Bergoglio is playing to help them achieve that end.

Thus we have the secret deal between Bergoglio and the Chinese Communist regime to sellout the authentic Catholic Church in China, which was negotiated and struck by none other than Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the homosexual predator. No novelist could make this up……it is beyond imagination.

This deal is secret from the world. Not even the leader of the Catholic Church in China, Cardinal Joseph Zen, has any notion of the detail of this nefarious deal, which has handed the Catholic Church to the aggressively atheistic Chinese Government under Xi Xinping…… on a plate!!!!

Just a couple of days ago Cardinal Zen said he is ‘Prepared he is prepared to suffer arrest and trials under Hong Kong’s sweeping new national security law.’ (See: https://www.ncronline.org/news/world/cardinal-zen-says-hes-prepared-arrest-under-hong-kong-security-law)

If he were arrested would we expect Jorge Bergoglio to come to his aid……don’t hold your breath….Cardinal Pell would have an opinion on that I suspect.

It must be remembered that Bergoglio’s most influential mentor as a young man was his Marxist tutor Esther Ballestrino Careaga

On the left, Esther Ballestrino Careaga in her 40s; on the right, at age 59 shortly before her death.

In 2015, Pope Francis received the daughters of his Marxist tutor, Esther Ballestrino Careaga , during his visit to Paraguay and told them that she owed him part of his training. Shortly after his meeting with Francisco in Asunción, Esther’s daughters, Ana María and Mabel Careaga, confirmed what he had said: “He told us that our mother had taught him to think. This is very strong “. (El País, July 12, 2015) (See: https://comovaradealmendro.es/2019/06/18/las-raices-comunistas-de-bergoglio/…….This is in Spanish…..Click on the English)

So the question that begs to be asked is…….Has it been Bergoglio’s goal all along since he was a young man under the influence of this Marxist……to attain a high position in the Church to bring about a world under Communist rule……..Looks like he is about to pull it off. WOW!!!!

Remember, one of the visionaries of Garabandal Said communism would overtake the whole world.

Mari Loli: Our Lady spoke several times about communism. I don’t remember how many times, but she said that a time would come when it would seem that communism had mastered or engulfed the whole world. I think it was then that she told us that priests would have difficulty saying Mass, and talking about God and divine things.

This is big, big, big, and relates to the future of all of us…… and worth spending time to get your head around.

Let us stay close to the Lord and his Holy Mother,

God bless,

Tony

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

From Church Militant

First 9 minutes with Michael Voris’s fulmination on the matter…..hold on to your seats!!!

Catholic — Special Report — Vatican China Sellout

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

And secondly Martina Moyski’s Report

https://www.churchmilitant.com/news/article/vatican-schedules-great-religious-and-civil-alliance-for-formation-of-future-generations

ADVANCING WORLDWIDE MARXISM

NEWS: WORLD NEWS

by Martina Moyski • ChurchMilitant.com • June 29, 2020

China’s role in Vatican’s Global Education Compact

VATICAN CITY (ChurchMilitant.com) – Alarm is growing over a major Vatican conference in October as news emerges about the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP’s) involvement in the event and in Vatican affairs at large.

The Global Compact on Education is being conceived as a “resetting [of] the pedagogical itineraries of an ecological ethic” and, according to its website, is seeking “to ensure the most far-reaching and serene participation possible.”

Liz Yore

But “We’ve gotta watch the Vatican,” former prosecutor and investigative journalist Liz Yore urged on War Room Pandemic last week, as she alerted the public to the Vatican’s ties with the CCP.

The Vatican’s Global Compact on Education, scheduled for Oct. 15, has partnered with “One People, One Planet [which] is sponsored by, none other than, Huwei [a telecommunications provider blacklisted by the United States due to national security concerns]” Yore reported.

Speaking to the type of education that can be expected at the conference that occurs less than two weeks before the U.S. election, Yore said bluntly: “Pope Francis is virulently anti-American and communist … .”



To explain how the Holy See and the CCP became bedfellows, she pointed toChinese President Xi Jinping’s “globalist” speech at Davos in 2017 when he said, “All roads lead to Rome” to illustrate his plan for how to invade world markets. “Apparently, all bank accounts lead to the Vatican as well,” Yore remarked.

Her remark echoed other recent news that sheds light on details of the secret Chinese-Vatican agreement.

On June 22, social media was atwitter with exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui’s claim that Beijing is paying off the Vatican to stay silent about the CCP’s repression of religious freedom and plans for world domination as part of the 2018 agreement.

Yore agreed. “Xi’s got his money’s worth,” she said, explaining that the CCP bought silence from the pope on the Hong Kong violence against freedom marchers and China’s forced organ harvesting program, called one of the worst mass atrocities of the century. It also accounts for his praise for the “great job” China and the CCP did in containing the Wuhan virus.

“This is mind-boggling,” she said. “For decades we’ve had popes rail against the CCP, rail against the Patriotic Church, and along comes Francis … .”

In a pithy assessment of the whole situation, she said: “The CCP has snagged the moral voice of the vicar of Christ.”

Francesco Galietti

Italy as China’s ‘Trojan Horse’

Yore and Wengui are not the only experts speaking out about collusion between the Vatican and the CCP.

In his new book Red Contagion: How Italy Became China’s Trojan Horse in the West, Italian public policy expert and hedge fund manager Francesco Galietti exposes the interplay of political and financial corruption among China, Italy and the Vatican.

Galietti said in a recent interview with Steve Bannon:

Italy has a very fragile and corrupt political system which is heavily exposed to China’s charm offensive. And what Italy has that no one else has is the presence of the Vatican on Italian soil. And so these days, the Vatican, which is hugely influential in the Italian political system, is tilted toward China, wants a deal with China and it is offering Italy to entice China.

The financial expert said, Italy has “always been a part of the West. It’s even being the cradle of the West. So seeing it drift towards Asia and especially towards authoritarian China is a nightmare.”

And describing the pope’s amicability — or lack of it — toward the United States, Galietti said: “Let’s not forget this pope is not a friend of the U.S. for sure.”

“People have to pay attention especially in the upcoming fall,” Yore repeated.

“There are going to be some major anti-American events including the Global Compact on Education,” she said. The Vatican conference is “going to be pushing socialism to our kids” while the CCP “hide[s] in the background.”



Invitations for the Oct. 15 event have already been extended to representatives of various religions, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), academia and cultural and political leaders — “everyone who cares about the education of the young generation,” according to the website. Invitees will represent “the inhabitants of the earth,” and will sign a “Global Compact on Education, which each one will undertake to implement in their area and disseminate as much as possible.”

Details of the pact have not yet been released.

Earlier in the year, the pope pitched the conference to participants of the Plenary of the Congregation for Catholic Education as “an appeal to all those who have political, administrative, religious and educational responsibilities to rebuild the ‘village of education.'”

“Education is a dynamic reality. It is a movement that brings people to light,” the pope added.

The educational pact needs to be “revolutionary,” he said.

( Tony M comment : Bergoglio is a revolutionary ……a communist revolutionary )

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

https://comovaradealmendro.es/2019/06/18/las-raices-comunistas-de-bergoglio/

BERGOGLIO COMMUNIST ROOTS

Written by Como Almendro Wand

Note of As Almond Wand.

This article has seemed of great interest to us and that is why we reproduce it here, illustrating with it how many times the words of the old saying are fulfilled: “From these powders come these muds”. There are many voices that say that Francisco is communist, and by his way of acting, more than one political character than religious, for such serious attitudes against the Church in China or his open sympathies with the communist leaders of the world, we could deduce that such Affirmations are true. This article brings to the reader many details of the formation of Jorge Mario Bergoglio in his youth. It is a good article, although we unmarked ourselves from the one who signs it, Atila Sinke Guimarães, for his career and his sedevacantist position. For the rest, we think it is an excellent contribution to understand many of the attitudes of those who currently serve as head of the Church. We also echoed this in one of our articles by Como Vara de Almendro that you can read in the following link: http://comovaradealmendro.com/2016/11/la-preocupante-simpatia-de-francisco-por-la- ideology-communist-with-occasion-of-the-interview-conducted-by-eugenio-scalfari-to-francisco-the-past-November-7 /

The team of Como Vara de Almendro.

[With the data provided in the following bright article, it seems to me that the hypothesis can be accepted quite likely, that Bergoglio was one more infiltrator of communism, of the many, thousands, as Bella Dod reports, that they arrived at the seminars and novitiates of religious orders. In this case, which I presume was nothing difficult, infiltrated in the Society of Jesus. In his stage as a simple assistant – with 17 years – of a pharmaceutical laboratory run by Esther Ballestrino Careaga, he received a strong influence from this notorious atheist communist activist, who in turn was indoctrinated by her father, also an atheist Marxist theorist. It would not be strange to venture that at that stage of his life Bergoglio, presumably, would end up embracing Marxism and apostatizing from the Catholic Faith, if he had one. In the light of this hypothesis, which has such strong indications, Bergoglio decided to join the Society of Jesus, perhaps to implement a communist infiltration agenda and in the process of “temporarily resolving” his life until then so mediocre. With this hypothesis, the “pontificate” of Bergoglio, in various areas and not only in politics, ceases to be an enigma.]

VERIFICATION OF MARXIST BERGOGLIOUS TRAINING

When, as editor of the TIA site, I was reading Dr. Marian Horvat’s excellent article on the agreement between the Vatican and China to bury the heroic underground Church, I suggested that it include the fact that Francis received Marxist influences in his formation .Before the article was published, I went to find a documentary source to prove that statement. This is how I found an article in The Guardian, by Uki Goni, which provided many details about the close relationship between Jorge Bergoglio and Esther Ballestrino Careaga, which I think I should share with my readers.

The Guardian data confirm me in it. So, now I have a full range of different sources that inform about the history of that relationship.The information I found will undoubtedly help readers better understand Jorge Bergoglio, the man chosen to replace Benedict XVI and who has had his full support to this day.

On the left, Esther Ballestrino Careaga in her 40s; on the right, at age 59 shortly before her death.

In 2015, Pope Francis received the daughters of his Marxist tutor, Esther Ballestrino Careaga, during his visit to Paraguay and told them that she owed him part of his training. Shortly after his meeting with Francisco in Asunción, Esther’s daughters, Ana María and Mabel Careaga, confirmed what he had said: “He told us that our mother had taught him to think. This is very strong “. (El País, July 12, 2015)

Another source reported that when he received the two daughters, he greeted them by saying: “She taught me to think, initiated me into social restlessness.” (La Stampa, July 12, 2015)

In a long interview that Francisco granted Sergio Rubin and Francesca Ambrogetti, he mentioned his work with Careaga in the laboratory: “There I had an extraordinary supervisor, Esther Ballestrino de Careaga, a Paraguayan sympathizer of communism… The truth is that I owe him a lot to that woman “. (Apud Tierras de América, July 16, 2015)

A little history

It was around 1953 or 1954: Ballestrino Careaga, who had a biochemical doctorate, worked, in an important position, in a pharmaceutical laboratory in Argentina for the company Hickethier Bachmann. Bergoglio joined the laboratory team as an apprentice at age 17, before joining the Jesuit novitiate, She was a well-known Marxist activist.

Careaga, second in the second row from the left, had a strong influence on the young Bergoglio, second in the same row from the right.

In 1947, she had gone to Buenos Aires as a political refugee from Paraguay, where she had been an ardent communist activist. “She toured the villages in the countryside of Paraguay claiming the right of people in general, but especially the rights of women,” reports her daughter Ana María. (The Guardian, December 11, 2013)

Esther, born in Uruguay, became a communist activist in Paraguay, where she became a member of the “Socialist Party of the February Revolution” (PRF) and founder of the Women’s Movement of Paraguay. In Argentina, he married another Paraguayan refugee, the leader of the PRF, Raymundo Careaga. He had three daughters and gave them a complete Marxist formation. Opponent of the military government, she was one of the founders of the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo, an anti-government movement that demanded information about the disappearance of many young people, most of them communists. There are strong indications that Esther Careaga maintained a close friendship with Ernesto “Che” Guevara. (Portal Guarani, 2011). In 1977, he went to the Buenos Aires Herald, an English newspaper whose journalist Uki Goni later passed these details to The Guardian, to report that his daughter Ana Maria had been kidnapped by government security agents. The Herald made the case public and Ana María was released after four months of detention.

Bergoglio abandoned his lab work due to lung disease and entered the Jesuit novitiate.

Goni and Esther Careaga kept in touch and, shortly before the disappearance of Esther, also kidnapped by security agents, she told him that she had called the then priest and priest Jorge Bergoglio asking him to administer the last sacraments to a dying relative of his. This seemed odd because being an old friend, he knew that she and her family were atheists.

Upon arriving at Careaga’s house, Bergoglio discovered that she had used that pretext to ask her a favor. Ana Maria, the daughter of Esther, said: “My parents had a good library of political books, with works on Marxism and philosophy, and asked him to keep them in custody.” Bergoglio agreed to do so, even at the risk, that if he knew that he kept that collection of books, he could face the accusation of being a communist. (The Guardian, December 11, 2013)

Bergoglio took over the works and returned them to the daughters of Careaga, about four decades later, as they revealed in an interview with Lucia Capuzzi of the Italian newspaper L’Avvenire in 2015. Actually, he hid the books of Marxist theme at the Colegio Máximo [center for the teaching of Jesuit theologians] in San Miguel, Argentina. (Sputnik News; Lands of America, July 16, 2015).

Esther Careaga disappeared at the end of 1977; In December, they found his body in the Santa Teresita spa along with those of four other women. Killed by security agents, their bodies were buried in anonymous graves. Later, in 2005, a forensic anthropologist unearthed the bodies and discovered that they were the last remains of Esther Careaga, of a French nun and three other women leaders of the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo.

The Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo complained about the kidnapping of young people during the dictatorship.

While these murders were unjustified and highly condemnable, since the victims did not enjoy the right to defend themselves in an ordinary court, it is clear that they were eliminated because they were considered dangerous communists.

Luis Bianco, son of one of the dead women, went to Bergoglio, then archbishop of Buenos Aires, to ask permission to bury the victims in the gardens of the Church of the Holy Cross, home of the Irish community in the city of Buenos Aires, where they had been kidnapped.

When he learned that one of the bodies belonged to Esther Careaga, he consented to it with emotion, saying “Careaga was a good friend and a great woman, and I’m sure your mother was the same,” Bergoglio told Maria Bianco’s son, one of the five women who had shared the same ideology and death as Esther Careaga.

Within a week, Careaga and the other women were buried in the grounds of the Church of the Holy Cross.

Francisco never stopped being a follower of Careaga

Ana María, daughter of Esther Careaga, expressed well the influence of her mother’s communist ideas on Jorge Bergoglio, today Pope Francis I. She said:

“My mother had a great influence on the young teenager who was then Francisco when he met her. We understand that this influence still remained when he disseminated these ideas during his visit to Latin America [in 2015]. We see it in the denunciation he made of the exhaustion of the capitalist system, the danger of the monopolistic means and the need to transfer them to the hands of the poor, a continuation of the ideas of my mother and the militants of the 70s. ”(El País, July 12, 2015)

Therefore, we can now better understand why Pope Bergoglio systematically favors communism, as he did in the agreement between China and the Vatican. It is because he continues to admire the communist ideas he received in his youth.

Atila Sinke Guimarães

Original article: https://moimunanblog.com/2018/11/01/las-raices-comunistas-de-bergoglio/amp/

Sent with ProtonMail Secure Email.

Attachments areaPreview YouTube video Catholic — Special Report — Vatican China SelloutCatholic — Special Report — Vatican China Sellout