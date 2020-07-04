I BELIEVE IN GOD! I BELIEVE IN THE INFINITE POWER OF GOD! I BELIEVE IN THE EXISTENCE OF EVIL IN CREATURES WHO HAVE KNOWINGLY REJECTED GOD WHO CREATED THEM. I BELIEVE IN THE EXISTENCE OF SATAN. I BELIEVE IN THE ACTIVITY OF SATAN TO SUBVERT THE FREE WILL OF CREATURES WHO HAVE BEEN CREATED IN THE IMAGE AND LIKENESS OF GOD. I BELIEVE IN THE POWER OF PRAYER WHICH INVITES THE POWER OF GOD TO OPPOSE THE ACTIVITY OF SATAN AND HIS COHORT IN CORRUPTING MAN. I BELIEVE IN THE EFFECTIVENESS OF THE CHURCH’S PRAYERS OF EXORCISM.

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
