WAKE UP!!! AMERICA IS IN DANGER OF SUFFERING THE SAME FATE THAT ITALY HAS ALREADY SUFFERED.

Last week, when I hosted an hour of the Alex Jones show on Infowars, I urged the audience that, at all future Trump rallies, they hack the proceedings from the get-go, refuse to let Trump talk, and shout over and over, in unison, OPEN THE ECONOMY, FIRE FAUCI!



Make that message sink deep into the brain and gut of the president.



Because it’s come to that.



The second wave of lies is underway. COVID case numbers are being faked at new and higher levels; mask wearing is being mandated in communities; Fauci is fronting for more lockdowns and more economic destruction.



If this continues…well, look at Italy. Look hard.



Once the titan of a Renaissance, Italy is now under the gun. Its people are under the gun of their government. And unless a new political party rises quickly out of the mire, and enough Italians support it, there will be a stark choice: submit or openly rebel.



Do you want America to suffer the fate the Italian government is imposing on its population?



Here is a letter written by Italian researcher, Dr. Antonietta M. Gatti, to Robert Kennedy, Jr. It is published at Children’s Health Defense. Gatti is a Visiting Professor to the International Clean Water Institute; President of the Health, Law and Science Association; Past-Consultant to the Italian Governmental Commission on Depleted Uranium (XVI legislatura); and co-author of a 2107 study which found vast contamination of vaccines by metallic nanoparticles:



Gatti: “I don’t know if you are completely aware of the Italian situation. Summarizing everything in a few words, Italy was sold to Big Pharma and has become a huge laboratory where experiments are carried out on the population: adults, children, old, healthy, sick people … it makes no difference, we are all guinea pigs. Now the business, and not just an economic one, is to force 60 million Italians to get vaccinated against COVID, so much so that tens of millions of doses of a product have already been purchased, a product that, in fact, is unknown both in terms of effectiveness and, above all, in terms of side effects. In the meantime, while waiting to receive the goods [a COVID vaccine has been pre-purchased, before it’s been tested, sight unseen], a law is being passed according to which everyone, including children, must be vaccinated against the flu (why?), and this in addition to the 10 vaccines that are already mandatory.”



“As if that were not enough, many personal freedoms, although guaranteed by the Constitution, have been brutally canceled.”



“As you know, for years we have been analyzing vaccines, finding them always dangerously polluted and we are contacted daily by families of children damaged by vaccines.”



“Now, in our parliament there is no longer any difference between majority and opposition and, if the situation remains that of today, we will have no escape.”



“For some months, a group of highly educated people has formed a political party called MOVIMENTO 3 V (Movement We Want the Truth about Vaccines). Neither Stefano nor I are members of the party but we have been asked to help them from a scientific point of view, and this is what we are doing.”



“We would all be very grateful if you could inform your people of what is happening in Italy and if you could write an appeal to encourage the Italians to support the party which, at the present time, is the only possibility of making a voice heard that is different from that of the regime.”



It would now be pertinent to ask, what degree of destruction has been visited on the population of Italy by those mandatory 10 vaccines, over the past few years? How much of that destruction is now being called COVID?



What does the Vatican have to say about all this? I’m listening, but I don’t hear a word of objection. Has the Pope taken a vow of silence?



Is Italy now a firmly conquered territory and a slave province of the Rockefeller Globalist Empire?



Can you possibly doubt, at this point, that the elite intent is to make America another province? Can you reject the evidence before your eyes?



Science? There is no science going on here. It’s smoke and shadows and fakery. Stage magic performed by a rank amateur.



I’ve been at this since 1987. I warned, then, that the medical cartel is the most dangerous cartel in the world. It flies under no overt political banner. It claims only the desire to help. But as the captive of Pharma, it is the land army of toxic attack. Against the people.



America is now being run by a committee called the coronavirus task force.



A bloodless coup has been carried out.



Anthony Fauci is the vice-president serving under President Bill Gates.



Their minions are governors and mayors.



—“Yes, my son, one day we woke up and our nation was under the control of a sociopathic Howdy Doody vaccine freak named Bill Gates. We thought at first it was a joke. But then we realized the whole vicious cartoon was all too real. The people of the nation were asleep. They were under a spell. Like good little boys and girls, they followed orders. They fell in line.”



“There was a president at the time. His name was Trump. Outwardly, he seemed to show great courage. But he had no idea how he would be tested. When it came down to it, he couldn’t pull the trigger. He was paralyzed. He couldn’t throw off the coup plotters and the traitorous conquerors. He gave in. He let them wreck the economy and destroy millions of lives. That was their real intent.”



“They hated America. They hated freedom. They couldn’t stand the idea of a free individual with creative power who could guide and invent his own future, according to his greatest vision and his deepest values. This reality, to the conquerors, was like the sun to a blood-sucking vampire.”



“Why? Because, my son, the conquerors had arrived at their positions of power through theft. They stole whatever they desperately wanted. That’s all they had. The ability to steal. They didn’t want to be reminded of what abject failures they really were. And the potential of FREEDOM, you see, was that reminder. So they set out to destroy it.”



“They made America over into another country that they had also conquered. Italy, which no longer exists. But it was once a great force in the world.”



“And this is why we are at war now. This is why we fight every day. This is what I have to raise you for. The battle. And as you fight with everything you have, you must never lose your own freedom in the process. You must never sink to the level of the enemy. You’re not stealing. You’re taking back what is yours.”



TAKE BACK WHAT IS YOURS.



