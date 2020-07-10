THIS PANDEMIC HAS BEEN PLANNED AND IN THE WORKS FOR A LONG TIME BY OUR ENEMIES, CHINA, RUSSIA AND THE MOSLEM WORLD

|COVID: what was the plan all along?(To read about Jon’s mega-collection, The Matrix Revealed, click here.)The plan all along was: sell a STORY about “a new virus.”
A virus that researchers would believe they had discovered—but didn’t.
The researchers are cultishly devoted to procedures of discovery that are scientifically useless and non-valid, as I’ve explained in several articles.
A few questions:
Why would elite players have run all these pandemic exercises, drills, planning sessions, and table-top simulations well in advance of the “outbreak,” so that anyone with a computer could discover them in hours?
Why would a few of these exercises have openly named a coronavirus as the cause of the upcoming pandemic?
The plan all along was to dupe people into believing that a real virus was spreading across the globe.
The tabletop exercises, the drills, the exercises, the seminars, the announcement of the discovery of a new virus—all of these tactics were part and parcel of convincing people that the story of a new virus was real.
And if you doubt that so many researchers, planners, public health officials could be “in on the conspiracy,” you’re absolutely right. No need for conscious knowledge. 99.99 percent of the players are already true believers in THE VIRUS.
You’ve got, say, a dozen “pre-pandemic” tabletop exercises, and all in all, there are 300 people sitting at tables, and they believe they’re talking about a real deadly virus—because by prior medical training and propaganda, they were taught to be true believers.
And at those exercises, there was one man sitting inconspicuously at the table, or leaning quietly against a wall, observing, who knew the truth. He was there to make sure the believers never wavered.
If someone wants to make a movie about reality, there it is.
A variation: Twenty CIA people are sitting at a table planning a covert infiltration of, and a revolution in, a foreign country WHICH IS THE ENEMY—and everyone at the table believes that foreign country IS the enemy. Except for one man. He knows the CIA has already created, through propaganda, A FALSE STORY about that country being the enemy.
There are dozens of variations on this theme, which is: the true believers, and the operator who knows the truth.
Another example: a “patriot” CEO with deep pockets commits his workers and resources to building up weapons for the war effort; but at the same time, he is secretly selling armaments to the enemy. He’s playing a bigger game. 99.9 percent of everyone else believes the war is being fought honestly.
A phony televangelist is preaching to huge crowds and raking in donations. Only a few trusted associates know the whole operation is a con. The crowds are true believers.
Fill in your own examples of the basic theme. It’s standard practice in small and large operations. It’s no surprise, that in the case of COVID, the same m.o. should be in play. But in this operation, “science” is touted as the proof to satisfy all the faithful. And science is a very convincing hustle.
Behind the hustle is a political hierarchy. That means only carefully chosen scientists are allowed to stand next to the president on television and lie through their teeth to the public.
The COVID plan, all along, involved lockdowns and economic devastation. That was and is the short-term goal. The story about a virus is the means to arriving at the fulfillment of the goal.
It’s possible that the next phase of the plan will involve an excuse to assign energy-use quotas and limits to nations. Ordinarily, this would be sold via a story about climate change. After the virus hoax and the lockdowns, some fairy tale about needing “re-allocation” of energy in order to reopen national economies “with justice” might be the ticket. Don’t look for logic. The planners use fake logic, just as they use fake viruses.
Globalist technocrats yearn for energy quotas. They want to monitor and control the ongoing energy use of every human. It’s part of their vision for re-engineering society, to resemble a machine.
Stay tuned. Stay resistant. Revenge of the Nerds wasn’t just a movie.
-
Archives
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- HEREWITH, A MESSAGE TO STUPID CATHOLICS
- THIS PANDEMIC HAS BEEN PLANNED AND IN THE WORKS FOR A LONG TIME BY OUR ENEMIES, CHINA, RUSSIA AND THE MOSLEM WORLD
- IT IS REALLY NOT A MYSTERY WHY LIBERAL JUSTICES ON THE United States Supreme Court RARELY BREAK RANKS WITH THEIR FELLOW LIBERALS AND VOTE WITH THE CONSERVATIVE MAJORITY. HERE IS SOME INSIGHT WHY CONSERVATIVE JUSTICES FREQUENTLY BREAK RANKS AND VOTE WITH THE LIBERAL JUSTICES
- LIKE ELIZABETH SULLIVAN AND THE LITTLE OLD LADY SHE REFERS TO IN HER COMMENT TO ME, I DID NOT LIKE Donald Trump BACK IN 2016 WHEN HE FIRST ANNOUNCED THAT HE WAS GOING TO RUN FOR PRESIDENT. I THOUGHT THAT HIS REPUTATION WITH WOMEN WOULD GIVE US ANOTHER WILLIAM CLINTON IN THE WHITE HOUSE. BUT WITH THE PASSAGE OF TIME I HAVE CHANGED MY OPINION OF Donald Trump 90 DEGREES. HE IS A NOW A GOOD MORAL ROLE MODEL FOR AMERICA.
- A TEXAS DOCTOR HAS DISCOVERED THAT BUDESONIDE WHEN USED IN AN ATOMIZER EFFECTIVELY STOPS CORONOVIRUS AS SOON AS IT STARTS MANIFESTING ITS PRESENCE IN A PERSON
Top Posts & Pages
- A TEXAS DOCTOR HAS DISCOVERED THAT BUDESONIDE WHEN USED IN AN ATOMIZER EFFECTIVELY STOPS CORONOVIRUS AS SOON AS IT STARTS MANIFESTING ITS PRESENCE IN A PERSON
- AN OPEN LETTER TO U.S. CATHOLICS FROM THE BYZANTINE CATHOLIC PATRIACHATE
- DEAR FAITHFUL READER OF ABYSSUM, AS I ANTICIPATED I AM UNDER ATTACK BY LEFTIST CRIMINALS WHO ARE PUBLISHING LIES ABOUT ME OPPOSING THE RE-ELECTION OF PRESIDENT Donald Trump. OBVIOUSLY THEY ARE DEMOCRATS WHO THINK NOTHING OF PUBLISHING SUCH LIES. I AM OPEN SUGGESTIONS AS TO HOW I CAN COUNTERACT THESE ATTACKS.
- LIKE ELIZABETH SULLIVAN AND THE LITTLE OLD LADY SHE REFERS TO IN HER COMMENT TO ME, I DID NOT LIKE Donald Trump BACK IN 2016 WHEN HE FIRST ANNOUNCED THAT HE WAS GOING TO RUN FOR PRESIDENT. I THOUGHT THAT HIS REPUTATION WITH WOMEN WOULD GIVE US ANOTHER WILLIAM CLINTON IN THE WHITE HOUSE. BUT WITH THE PASSAGE OF TIME I HAVE CHANGED MY OPINION OF Donald Trump 90 DEGREES. HE IS A NOW A GOOD MORAL ROLE MODEL FOR AMERICA.
- Human deification emerges in this novel global order which rejects pre-ordained objective morality as the source of right reason, goodness and peace.
- SOME SEE A RESEMBLANCE IN THE SUPPRESSION OF CATHOLIC WORSHIP IN RED CHINA AND THE SUPPRESSION OF CATHOLIC WORSHIP IN THE PEOPLES REPUBLIC OF CALIFORNIA, IS IT FOR THE SAME END, THE SAME PURPOSE?
- HEREWITH, A MESSAGE TO STUPID CATHOLICS
- ABOUT ME
- IT IS REALLY NOT A MYSTERY WHY LIBERAL JUSTICES ON THE United States Supreme Court RARELY BREAK RANKS WITH THEIR FELLOW LIBERALS AND VOTE WITH THE CONSERVATIVE MAJORITY. HERE IS SOME INSIGHT WHY CONSERVATIVE JUSTICES FREQUENTLY BREAK RANKS AND VOTE WITH THE LIBERAL JUSTICES
- WHY DOES THIS NOT SURPRISE ME? THE ANSWER IS THAT CORRUPTION UNDERLIES ALMOST ALL OF THE CAUSES OF THE SO-CALLED "PANDEMIC" WHICH IS WRECKING THE ECONOMY OF THE United States AND THE REST OF THE WORLD PREPARING THE WORLD FOR ONE GOVERNMENT, WHICH I CAN ASSURE YOU WILL BE THE WORLD'S GREATEST DICTATORSHIP EVER !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Top Clicks