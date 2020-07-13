OH THE INSANITY, THE INSANITY!!!!!!!! BLACK LIVES MATTER, BUT ONLY THE BLACK LIVES OF ADULT BLACK MEN AND ONLY WHEN IT IS A QUESTION OF POLICE BRUTALITY!!!!!! PLANNED PARENTHOOD WAS FOUNDED BY MARGARET SANGER AND IT CONTINUES TO THE PRESENT DAY TO IMPLEMENT HER POLICY OF FOCUSING PLANNED PARENTHOOD’S SERVICES TO THE KILLING OF BLACK BABIES

Margaret Sanger Wanted to “Exterminate” Black People. Planned Parenthood Calls Her a “True Visionary”

OPINION BRAD MATTES JUL 10, 2020

Margaret Sanger, opened the first birth control clinic in America, and then founded the American Birth Control League, which is now called Planned Parenthood.

Planned Parenthood’s beginnings were steeped in eugenics and racism, and it continues today.

However, there was no evidence of that during Planned Parenthood’s 100th birthday celebration when they posted a fawning 18-page document praising Sanger’s life and accomplishments.

In part it read, “Sanger was a true visionary. In her lifetime, she convinced Americans and people around the world that they have basic human rights.” One of those Sanger-driven rights they say is “Everyone should be able to decide when or whether to have a child.”

But clearly, history shows that Sanger believed nothing of the sort. In an article titled America Needs a Code for Babies she wrote. “No woman shall have the legal right to bear a child, and no man shall have the right to become a father, without a permit for parenthood.”

And if she had anything to say about it there would be no permits given to those she called “weeds … overrunning the human garden.” She labeled them as “morons, misfits, and the maladjusted.”

Sanger’s primary mission in life was to cull out the misfits of humanity that were dragging society down. In an article titled Birth Control and Racial Betterment, she wrote, “Like the advocates of Birth Control, the eugenists, for instance, are seeking to assist the race toward the elimination of the unfit.”

Sanger was asked to speak at a Ku Klux Klan rally and wrote about it in her book, Margaret Sanger, An Autobiography: “I accepted an invitation to talk to the women’s branch of the Ku Klux Klan in Silver Lake, New Jersey … I saw through the door dim figures parading with banners and illuminated crosses … I was escorted to the platform, was introduced, and began to speak … In the end, through simple illustrations I believed I had accomplished my purpose. A dozen invitations to speak to similar groups were proffered.”

Planned Parenthood has fiercely defended their founder because her racist agenda and attitude mirrors their own. Life Issues Institute analyzed census tracts surrounding every Planned Parenthood abortion facility. A stunning 79% of are within walking distance of Black and/or Hispanic neighborhoods. Racism is built into their current business model.

During this time of hypersensitivity to racial cohesiveness, statues have been vandalized or destroyed. Even a statue of Frederick Douglass, arguably one of America’s greatest heroes—an escaped slave, abolitionist, and brilliant self-made man—was pulled down, along with a failed attempt to throw it into the Genesee River. Ironically, in the face of such moronic destruction, a bust of Margaret Sanger remains in the National Portrait Gallery at the Smithsonian in Washington, DC, and she continues to be honored elsewhere.

But Sanger’s popularity could be living on borrowed time. Planned Parenthood’s highest annual honor, the Margaret Sanger Award, was quietly discontinued in 2016. Does this mean recipients Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi will toss theirs into the Potomac?

More recently, Planned Parenthood’s flagship affiliate, the Margaret Sanger Health Center in Manhattan now sports a new name according to its website: the Manhattan Health Center of New York, complete with an added #BlackLivesMatter page.

Don’t be fooled by superficial window dressing. Planned Parenthood continues to harbor (as their own staff charge) “systemic racism.”

