THE CRY “VIVA CHRISTO REY” “Hail Christ the King” still resounds in Mexico

Mexicans will never allow Francis to replace Our Lady of Guadalupe with his Vatican Pachamama Idols!

July 14, 2020 Last year, Fr. Hugo Valdermar Romero, former spokeman for Cardinal Rivera Carrera who was the Archbishop of Mexico City from 1995 to 2017, burned replicated cardboard images of the Francis Vatican Pachamama idols.

In a statement translated by Bishop Rene Gracida on his website abyssus.org, Romero explained why he burned the “satanic [Pachamama] idols”:

“[W]e, as, a protest and as a sign of reparation, burn this satanic idol of the Pachamama.”

In 2016, Francis attacked the pro-life and pro-family conservative Cardinal Rivera, whose spokesman at the time was Romero, and the Cardinal’s Archdiocese of Mexico City newspaper responded saying Francis “received ‘bad advice'” according to Wikipedia.

Cardinal Rivera is the backbone of conservative Pope Benedict XVI Catholicism in Mexico. It is very probable that Fr. Romero has the backing of Rivera in rebuking the idolatry of the Francis Vatican.

Under the leadership of Cardinal Rivera over 80 percent of Mexico’s population remained Catholic unlike the destruction of the Catholic faith in Argentina and other Latin American liberal countries influenced by the Francis liberal agenda.

Cardinal Rivera is known to be one of the strongest defenders of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico.

It appears that Our Lady of Guadalupe and her defenders in Mexico are ready to go to war with the Pachamama idol worshipping Francis Vatican.

Francis may have a real Mexican Catholic Cristeros war on his hands which could spread to the rest of Latin America.

Mexicans will never allow Francis to replace Our Lady of Guadalupe with his Vatican Pachamama idols!

Viva Cristo Rey!

Viva Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe!

The war appears to now be:

Our Lady of Guadalupe vs. Francis’s Pachamama idols.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Mass and the Church as well as for the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart of the Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary. SHARE