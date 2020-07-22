SEARCH

Bishop Gracida: “HOW IS ANY SERIOUS CATHOLIC NOT ANGERED BY THE SILENCE OF THE U.S. BISHOPS ABOUT Joe Biden?”

July 21, 2020 Bishop Rene Gracida on his website states:

THE US BISHOPS AND JOE BIDEN: SCANDAL UPON CATHOLIC SCANDAL! MY FELLOW CATHOLICS, DO NOT SIN LIKEWISE! How is any serious Catholic not angered by the silence of the US Bishops about Joe Biden? He carries a rosary with him (as a prop?) and calls himself “devout with a deep sense of faith?” Let’s count the ways Biden blatantly defies his Catholicism. Joe Biden supports murdering babies up till the day of birth. He supports the murder of the elderly, disabled, and medically vulnerable through euthanasia and assisted suicide. He supports any number of sexual perversions and immoral experimentations that attack Catholic marriage and family. He himself has even presided over a same sex marriage in direct opposition to Church mandate. His environmental policies are built on the population control principles of abortion and contraception.

And, he has supported legislation and made statements that many have considered racist. He even admitted that as President he would force (bully) Catholic nuns to pay for contraception and abortion in spite of the fact that the SCOTUS sided with the conscience and religious freedom of the nuns 7-2. He is a walking and talking scandal to his Catholic faith and has rightly been refused the Eucharist because he persists in ongoing mortal sin thus separating himself from communion with the Church. He scandalizes the Catholic Faith in so many ways that objectively he actually seems “anti Catholic” in his beliefs. But the BIGGER SCANDAL is that the US BISHOPS do not forthrightly proclaim what I have just laid out; what every Catholic knows yet half choose to ignore because the bishops have ignored it and remain silent about it.

The silence of the US BISHOPS about Joe Biden is even a greater scandal than Biden’s idolatry (by which he places his intrinsically evil political agenda before his Catholicism) because he does so because of the tacit approval from our shepherds. I encourage every Catholic to read #2284-2287 on scandal in the Catechism of the Catholic Church and to contact their bishops. Denounce Biden’s scandal of Catholic defiance and the bishops’ scandal of silence. I am also begging Catholics to not go down the same road as Biden and the bishops by supporting this man with their vote. Thus we would be heaping more scandal upon more scandal upon scandal. https://religionnews.com/2020/07/17/bidens-bid-touts-faith-courts-even-religious-conservatives/

