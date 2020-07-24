PRESIDENT TRUMP: FIRE UNMASKED FAUCI FOR A HUNDRED REASONS INCLUDING HIS GIFT OF $2,000.000 TO THE WUHAN BIO-LAB A YEAR BEFORE THAT LAB UNLEASHED THE COVID-19 ON THE United States AND THE WORLD.

Fire Unmasked Fauci who isn’t Social Distancing or End Banning of Masses!

Either fire Anthony Fauci for not wearing a mask and not social distancing or end the unconstitutional banning of Masses.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as for the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
1 Response to PRESIDENT TRUMP: FIRE UNMASKED FAUCI FOR A HUNDRED REASONS INCLUDING HIS GIFT OF $2,000.000 TO THE WUHAN BIO-LAB A YEAR BEFORE THAT LAB UNLEASHED THE COVID-19 ON THE United States AND THE WORLD.

  1. Sandra Ida says:
    July 24, 2020 at 2:11 pm

    Dear Bishop Gracida, Prayers coming your way for a successful hip surgery on Monday.   God bless and protect you, Sandra Ida

