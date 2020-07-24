THE TRUTH ABOUT RECEIVING OUR LORD Jesus Christ IN YOUR HAND RATHER THAN ON YOU TONGUE AS HAS BEEN THE CUSTOM OF THE Roman Catholic Church FOR OVER TWO THOUSND YEARS

Posted on July 24, 2020 by

JOHN-HENRY WESTEN

Renowned scholar debunks myths around Communion in the hand

Dr. Peter Kwasniewski shares the real history of the Church’s practice of receiving Communion in the handThu Jul 23, 2020 – 3:07 pm EST

July 23, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Today’s special episode of The John-Henry Westen Show is an interview I did last last week with Dr. Peter Kwasniewski, Thomistic theologian, liturgical scholar and choral composer who, aside from authoring books and essays for many of the most well-known Catholic websites in the world, also writes a column here at LifeSite.

Peter and I spoke for about 45 minutes as part of the “Love and reverence to Our Lord: Let’s always receive Holy Communion on the tongue” conference. The conference was organized by Voice of the Family and broadcast on LifeSite’s YouTube page. Click here to watch a recording of the entire conference for free.https://www.youtube.com/embed/nKZ-jCR5GOg

Our conversation was wide-ranging but focused primarily on the necessity of receiving Holy Communion on the tongue, as this was the practice of the church for over a thousand years.

