Viruses and power-lusting politicians are alike. Both are opportunists advancing whenever possible on weakness. Both are oblivious to morality, only opportunity matters. Both do what their nature requires until diminished by superior resistance. Both have a common enemy: biological antibodies for one, moral-intellectual antibodies for the other.

Essential … to Whom?
By Michael RussellAugust 15, 2020

In a free nation, producers and consumers define which economic endeavors are essential and which are not – in good times and bad. 

If Bob the Baker is willing to risk his health by conducting business while under assault – whether from foreign bombs, domestic thugs, or novel flu – the choice is Bob’s. If Bob’s employees are willing to work alongside him, the choice is theirs. If Bob’s customers are willing to buy bread from him – whether while sharing open conversation or meeting in a basement wearing biohazard suits – the choice is theirs. If no one wants to work for or buy from Bob, only then is his business “nonessential.”

Authoritarian apparatchiks have no more right to force Bob out of his relationships than Bob has to force workers and customers into one.
In a free nation there is only one legitimate question regarding “essential”: Is Bob’s Bakery essential to Bob? Derivative questions are answerable only by individuals doing business with Bob.

In a free nation, every business is essential to someone, in good times and bad. In a free nation facing bad times, opportunistic controllers like Cuomo, Whitmer, Evers, and Newsom are the ultimate nonessentials – and harbingers of freedom’s demise.

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
  Erik says:
    August 16, 2020 at 5:55 pm

    Take a look at this video from Australia:

    God bless
    Erik

