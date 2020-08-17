ABORTION IS SLAVERY MULTIPLIED A MILLION TIMES OVER !!!!!!!!

Abortion Is Slavery

Abortion is slavery. Not simply like. Not a comparison. Not an analogy. Without qualification, without condition, categorically, undeniably, abortion is slavery. With slavery, a slave owner owns a slave thing. With abortion, a woman owns a pregnancy thing.

Slavery

In 1857 Harriet Beecher Stowe wrote about the core principle of those who advocated for and tried to justify the institution of slavery:

The deadly sin of slavery is its denial of humanity to man.” (Harriet Beecher Stowe, A Key To Uncle Tom’s Cabin).

This is the same core principle of those today who advocate for abortion. This is why abortion is not merely like slavery. Abortion is slavery. Many aspects of the actions of those who are pro-abortion, their to-date accomplishments, the goals of today’s democrat party, and the abortion culture in America far surpass – in pure evil – the wickedness of those who were pro-slavery. Thus, it is an understatement to say, “Abortion is slavery.”

The book, Aunt Thommie’s Cabin (a fictional story by the present author; available on Amazon) is patterned after the 19th-century book that exposed the evils of slavery, Harriet Beecher Stowe’s fictional Uncle Tom’s Cabin. In her follow-up non-fiction bestseller, A Key To Uncle Tom’s Cabin, Mrs. Stowe presented the factual basis for her portrayal of the evils of slavery.

What follows are the main points of the first chapter of this author’s follow-up non-fiction book, A Key To Aunt Thommie’s Cabin.

Human Things

Both Aunt Thommie’s Cabin and the two books by Mrs. Stowe make clear the evils that necessarily follow when a culture and its laws declare and accept that a human being is a thing. The present-day attempt to have unborn children declared to be and then be treated as things is in many ways identical to the historical treatment of slaves as things.

What Mrs. Stowe presented in A Key To Uncle Tom’s Cabin implicitly showed the contrast of casting the debate about slavery in terms of an answer to the question, “What is it?” instead of the question, “Who is this particular human being, this individual man or woman, or child, or a baby who is living in slavery?”

The important word in these questions is the word “is”. This is the real word. By saying what something is, one also says what it is not. By saying who someone is, one also says who someone is not. By saying that a “someone” is a “something,” humanity is implicitly denied to a human being. Once the reality is established, or once some people allege that a chosen attempt at defining reality is confirmed, all sorts of social, ethical, legal, political, and moral conclusions follow.

Those who are pro-abortion and the democrats are called here “abortionarians”. They, as did the supporters of slavery, believe that if they say this human being, this child, is a thing, then this establishes truth and makes reality; and Voila! this child is a thing, only a thing, and nothing more. They believe, like an almighty creator, they can speak and what they say, by their words alone, becomes real.

It is on the basis of the alleged ‘reality’ of a human being, or various groups of human beings, as ‘things’ that the world has suffered the holocausts of slavery, of national socialism, of socialism, of Marxism, and of communism, e.g., both under the now-dead national socialism of Germany, the communism of socialist Russia, the utter evil of the tyranny of Mao Tse Tung in China, and the present-day communism of the tyrannies of mainland China, Cuba, Venezuela, Viet Nam, and North Korea. This is the same as today’s democrat socialists.

This dehumanization of unborn children is the alleged principled basis for the abortion holocaust in America.

Mrs. Stowe’s Key Insights

In both Uncle Tom’s Cabin and A Key to Uncle Tom’s Cabin, Mrs. Stowe stated explicitly what she viewed as the primary basis for justifications, legalization, and the ongoing societal acceptance of the institution of slavery in America and all its evils – the lie that a slave, a human being, was a thing.

Originally, Uncle Tom’s Cabin [“Cabin”] was published in installments in a newspaper, The National Era, from 1851 to 1852. For the first editions, the subtitle she chose for the story was “The Man That Was A Thing.”

In Chapter I of Cabin, Mrs. Stowe wrote:”… the law considers all these human beings, with beating hearts and living affections, only as so many things belonging to a master . . .”

She wrote in Chapter II of Cabin: “… this young man was in the eye of the law not a man, but a thing…”

In Part IV, Chapter VI of A Key to Aunt Thommie’s Cabin [“Key”], she wrote: “. . . his slave . . . in the eye of the law he was still his chattel personal – a thing, and not a man.”

And in Part IV, Chapter VIII of Key, discussing the failure of Christian churches to advocate for abolishing slavery, she says:

For they commence by declaring that their brother shall no longer be considered as a person, but deemed, sold, taken and reputed as a “chattel personal (Key, p. 241).

“A “chattel personal” is property. Personal property was “personal” to the owner of the property and, if the land was sold on which personal property was located, the personal property went with the owner when he left the land.“Cattle” is a variant the Old French word ‘chatel” (based on the Latin word ‘capitalis,’ which meant ‘of the head’); and, in the law of the United States, ‘chattel’ meant movable personal property. It has this same meaning today.

In America during the time of slavery, slaves, like cattle, were ‘chattel property.’ To the law, they were not men, not women, not fathers, not mothers, not girls, not boys, not children, not sons, not daughters, not granddaughters, not grandsons, not cousins, not nieces, not nephews, not infants, not babies, not family.

In America today, it is the same with pregnancy things.

Human Being Pregnancy Things

In Aunt Thommie’s Cabin [“Thommie”], the pregnant heroine is a high school student, Harriet McCorvey. In her world history class, there is a discussion about what has happened in history when a human being or a group of human beings are denied the status of ‘human’ and are treated like things:

Many have called what the Nazis did to the Jews ‘genocide’. . . . Calling some human beings ‘things’, and not legal persons, has happened down through history. It has even happened here in America.” “We decided with our laws in the eighteen hundreds, before Lincoln was president, that African-American human beings who were slaves were not protected as legal persons under our law. Our Supreme Court said that African-American slaves were property, just like your car or your house or your cellphone, and you could buy them and sell them like any other property, and their masters could punish them, whip them, and shackle them as long as they did not kill them. They were not ‘legal persons’ according to the law. And in some places their babies were treated like a crop to be planted, raised and sold” (Aunt Thommie’s Cabin, p. 34) “Yes, just like the Jews killed by Nazis, these people said these black human beings were not persons under the law.” Then one of the girls asked the question that was already percolating in Harry’s head. “But isn’t that what we have done here in America today with unborn babies and the law?” (Aunt Thommie’s Cabin, p.35).

Harriet (“Harry”) herself reaches the conclusion that unborn children in America have been reduced from the status of human to the status of things and mere property, and that this explains how they are treated here:

“And it’s just like the Jews and the slaves,” said Harry. Everyone looked at her. “What do you mean? demanded one girl. “I mean that if you can say someone, some human being, is not a person then you can do whatever you want to them” (Thommie, p. 36).

As it turns out, Harry is pregnant with twins with Down Syndrome. For decades, abortionarians here in America, and as reflected in Aunt Thommie’s Cabin, refuse to refer to Harry’s unborn twins as human, human beings, persons or people. Consistently, they use terms such as “cell masses,” “tissue,” “packages,” “products,” and “biomaterial.”

Aunt Thommie describes how those terms were used when she was a young girl:

“I got pregnant,” said Thommie. . . I believed or wanted to believe when they said ‘mass of cells’ or ‘products of conception’ or ‘the pregnancy’ or just it. And they were so believable, so intelligent. I waited into the second trimester and then ‘it’ was moving inside me. They wouldn’t call ‘it’ a baby, or a child, or preborn, or unborn, or a person or alive, and they never called me a mother.” (Thommie, p. 67).

Aunt Thommie explains for Harry how the law views her children:

“You mean force me to kill my babies?” Harry was unbelieving. “Doesn’t the law say they are mine? Like my property?” “Yes,” said Thommie, “but the law also says you are a minor and may not know what’s good for you. And to them your babies are not babies . . .” “They aren’t babies, Harry, as far as the government and Preferred Personhood are concerned. They’re just growths, like an ingrown toenail, a tumor, masses of tissue – and dollar signs.” (Thommie, p. 75).

Human Being Things In Mrs. Stowe’s Books

Some clear, poignant, and – by today’s standards of what is good, decent, moral, right, legal, and just – unbelievable excerpts from Mrs. Stowe’s Key exhibit clearly the accepted belief of many in America before the Civil War that a slave was a thing.

“ South Carolina says: “Slaves shall be deemed, sold, taken, reputed, and adjudged in law, to be chattels personal in the hands of their owners and possessors, and their executors, administrators, and assigns …. The slave-code, then, of the Southern States, is designed to keep millions of human beings in the condition of chattels personal; to keep them in a condition in which the master may sell them, dispose of their time, person, and labour” (Key, p. 79). “ . . . the trader or owner violates no law of the State—neither statute nor common law. He buys or sells at auction or privately, that which the majesty of the law has declared to be property. . . .) (Key, p. 64). “He who is the absolute owner of a thing owns all its faculties for profit or increase; and he may, no doubt, grant the profits or increase, as well as the thing itself” (Key, p. 76).

An excellent article that discusses the identical human-thing basis for both slavery and abortion is “The Abolition of Chattel Abortion”, by Professor Cynthia L. Hallen, Life, and Learning XXII:

You Can Do Whatever You Want To Subhuman Unborn Things

This point about artificially denigrating human beings as ‘things,’ and then what society or government can legally do to them, has been made by your present author:

Throughout history, for various reasons, a people or a government has called a being a “thing” and then said that this “thing” is not a “human” being. If something is a thing, it can be treated like a thing and it has no moral claim to be treated otherwise. And then the people or the government can use the “things” – even if in some way they are “human” things – for any utilitarian purpose, much like other things are used for their utility – like food, fuel, and beasts of burden. Similarly, if the “thing” happens to have some life, it is simply characterized as vegetable life, cellular life or animal life – and then the “thing” can be treated like a mass of cells, like a pig for butchering to be made into bacon (which can be sold), or like a tree or plant whose various parts can be harvested and as a commercial crop (“Feminist Anti-Porn Logic: The Rational Basis For The Anti-Abortion Position” ,Catholic Stand, July 2, 2016.)

Conclusion of Hope

Each slave was a unique human being. None of them was ever duplicated. Each unborn child is a unique human being who will never be repeated, in all of human history.

Prolifers will be victorious. Science and truth, on this subject now hand-in-hand, have shown and will continue to show in undeniable detail, in true images, and in a live video that no unborn child is a mere ‘thing.’ Despite the vehement efforts of those who are proabortion and of the democrat party, the truth is becoming more and more evident. Unborn children are not things; they are not ‘property.’

