DO NOT JUST STAND OR SIT THERE, DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT!!! WHAT? THE DECHRISTIANIZATION OF OUR NATION ACCOMPANIED BY THE GRADUAL ISLAMIZATION OF OUR NATION!!!





SOME STATES (Maryland, Michigan and Arizona) ARE ALLOWING MUSLIM STUDENTS TO PRAY DURING SCHOOL HOURS.

IF THEY ALLOW THAT, THEN WE SHOULD BRING BACK OUR FLAGS INTO THE CLASSROOMS AND ALLOW OTHERS TO PRAY TOO! TIME FOR THE CHRISTIANS TO SPEAK UP AND DEMAND THEIR RIGHTS.

When we get 100,000,000, that’s one hundred million, willing Christians to BOND together, voice their concerns and vote, we can take back America with God’s help.

Become one of the One hundred million. Then let’s get 200 million. It can be done just by sending this email to your friends.

Do the math. It only takes a single willing heart and a fed-up SOUL.



God Bless America and Shine your light on Her!

In 1952 President Truman established one day a year as a “National Day of Prayer.”

In 1988 President Reagan designated the first Thursday in May of each year as the “National Day of Prayer.”

In June 2007, then Presidential Candidate Barack Obama declared that the USA “Was no longer a Christian nation.”

In May 2009 President Obama dismissed our 21st annual National Day of Prayer ceremony at the White House under the ruse of “not wanting to offend anyone.”

Sept. 25, 2009, a Muslim Prayer Day was held on the West front of the U.S. Capitol Building, the site where U.S. Presidents have been inaugurated since 1981. There were over 50,000 Muslims in D.C. that day. President Obama dismissed our National Day of Prayer and now it is okay for an event at our capitol for Islamists?

I for one was offended. But wait, it did not stop!

February 17-19, 2015, a Muslim prayer was recited at the start of the second day of the White House summit on “Countering Violent Extremism,” but no other religious text was presented during the portion of the event that was open to the press. Imam Sheikh Sa’ad Musse Roble, president of the World Peace Organization in Minneapolis, Minn., recited a “verse from the Quran” following remarks by Obama administration officials and Democrat members of Congress.

Former President Obama encouraged schools to teach the Quran for extra credit, while at the same time, we cannot even talk about the Bible, God, pray, or salute the American Flag.

The direction this country was headed should strike fear in the heart of every Christian.

How refreshing and beautiful our First Lady Melania Trump was in Melbourne, Florida, on February 18, 2017. Instead of the normal “pumping up” of the crowd, Melania chose to start the rally off with the Lord’s Prayer. It sounded more like the start of a football game after the National Anthem rather than what we would expect to hear after a prayer.

Make a “Joyful noise unto the LORD thy GOD!”



Because of the “sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity” of Madeline Murray O’Hair and ACLU efforts in 1962, “School Prayer was removed from the U.S. public education system by slowly changing the meaning of the First Amendment through a number of court cases

Several court cases should be confronted and reversed.

