Democratic Convention Wrap-up

Watching the Democratic Convention this week brought to mind the Gospel of Mark Ch. 5, where Jesus performs the exorcism of the demoniac of Gerasens. The demons (yes, there were many who possessed the man) pleaded with the Lord to allow them to go into a nearby herd of swine rather than return to Hell (they know all too well what happens there, but that is a subject for another time!)

Jesus quickly obliges, and the demons appear relieved for a moment perhaps incredulous that they seem to have prevailed against the Son of God… just before they rush down the hill and into the sea to drown – – and THEN return to Hell.

How long could this have taken? Maybe a minute or so? Tells you a lot about Hell! They really wanted to stay out of there, even for an extra minute! An undesired consequence, one way or another. But I digress. Sin and evil tend to narrow one’s field of vision, leading to myopia and the inability to see things as they are (Truth).

Certainly, I am not judging anyone’s salvation. My only point is that the nomination of Joe Biden, and his VP choice Kamala Harris could not have been worse for democrats. They didn’t mean to, but they just couldn’t help it. Call it Divine Providence, wherein God always ensures that our Free Will choices (always remaining perfectly free) ultimately and always subordinate to the Divine Will of Almighty God. If they only understood this!

A friendly warning to Trump-haters: Be careful what you wish for!

PS – Time to start planning what you will do with all the free time on your hands that will be made possible by the upcoming cancellation of the debates…and don’t forget to wear a mask.

Jeremiah Bernard