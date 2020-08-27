IF YOU VALUE YOUR LIFE AND THE LIVES OF YOUR CHILDREN YOU HAD BETTER CONSIDER JOINING THE “ANTI-VAXXER” MOVEMENT BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE

“Anti-Vaxxers” Are Taking On The “Globalists…”

Opinion By “Deplorable” Consumer Activist Tim Bolen

If I were to try to assemble a list of Planet Earth’s top “Anti-Vaxxers” for the purpose of giving awards I’d have to first get a Grant from some trillionaire Foundation just to get the trophies made up.

The Awards Ceremony, with speeches, would go on longer than the combined Democratic and Republican Conventions. The “Anti-Vaxxer”movement is THAT big, and within its ranks you will find the world’s finest people.

Of course here at the BolenReport we have our own Kent Heckenlively JD, who we have labeled, somewhat tongue-in-cheek, “The World’s #1 Anti-Vaxxer.” We did that to bait the opposition and lure them into strange positions – and the fools walked right into our minefields. Australia (grin here) publicly banned his book tour.

Activism can be fun when you can get your opposition to look, and act, like the original “Keystone Cops…”

I’d give a Top “Anti-Vaxxer” Award (Special Circumstances) to California Senator Richard Pan…

Why? Because Dicky Pan did MORE to focus the “Anti-Vaxxer” Movement than anyone else – he SO ANGERED concerned citizens when he forced through California Senate Bill #277 (SB277). His arrogance was unmatched. His absolute uncaring attitude about children was a GIFT to the “Anti-Vaxxer” Movement. For…

He evoked a community rage…

Pan, single-handedly, increased the “Anti-Vaxxer” ranks a thousand-fold almost overnight. His continued activities, including his treatment of others, was probably the biggest growth factor of the now completely global “Anti-Vaxxer” Movement.

Then it got even better…

California “Anti-Vaccine” activists, in an attempt to convince California legislators NOT to side with Richard Pan got the shock of their lives – they found out what the Democratic Party in the United States REALLY is, and really represents – and it is NOT what they thought.

Gone is the Democratic Party of JFK.

What the “Anti-Vaxxer” Movement found out is that ALL current Democratic Party elected officials want “globalism” – with complete government control over the population in EVERY aspect of their lives.

Just look at what happened in the Democratic Party controlled States after Covid-19 happened.

EVERY Democratic Party Governor declared themselves, in one version or another, as a “Dictator For Life” in their own State, and their intent was to destroy capitalism and put everyone under the financial thumb of the state.

They shut down churches but kept Planned Parenthood open so they could continue to murder nine hundred (900) black babies each and every day.

They were introducing what they saw as “The New Normal,” meaning the new version of complete One-World Communism espoused by the “globalists.”

“Globalists” don’t care a bit about the safety of children…

They ONLY care about “Fake Climate Change” funding, completion of “Agenda 21” goals and objectives, massive “Mandatory Vaccination”scams, LGBTPQ/ thirty-seven-gender promotions – things designed to turn Planet Earth’s population into an Aldous Huxley’s “Brave New World.”

The United Nation’s “Agenda 21” administrators pointed out long ago (in writing) that in order to create a ”One World” government under the management of a United Nations bureaucracy (Huxley’s “Betas”) that America itself would have to be completely destroyed from within, by using any means possible.

Why?

Because Americans were taught to be “independent thinkers,” a philosophy that just doesn’t jive with “collective thinking” – the “hive mentality” necessary to create the New-World-Order.

“Anti-Vaxxers” are anathema to collectivist “hive mentality” thinking.

“Anti-Vaxxers” are not quiet – they are not mild mannered people anymore.

They have found that full-on aggression works VERY well. They defeated, with ease, Big Pharma’s plans to make every State in America require “Mandatory Vaccines.” They won in forty-seven of the fifty States, losing only in those completely controlled by Democrats. And, they are making plans to take those States back.

Success brings even more success…

Long gone are the days when earlier versions of the “Anti-Vaxxer”Movement bought a new purse, new shoes, and a new dress and went to Sacramento in opposition to California Richard Pan’s Senate Bill #277 (Mandatory Vaccines) with the ultra-weak messaging used to combat SB 277 – “We know that vaccines are safe and effective (sniff, sniff), we just want personal choice (whimper, whimper)…”

Now, you feel the ground shake when “Anti-Vaxxers” head for their State Capitals, except, of course, California where the legislature could care less about protecting children.

Here, in California, Democratic legislators, headed by San Francisco homosexual Senator Scott Weiner, are trying, right now, to pass a bill (SB 145) making it legal for the LGBTPQ community to lure into, and to have sex with, children within ten years of their own age – I kid you not.

More, when opposition surfaced in the form of a Q-Anon concern almost every liberal publication on Planet Earth attacked Q-Anon.

As the article in the Federalist says:

“The problem is that it isn’t about teenagers having sex. It’s about adults exploiting minors sexually and being legally protected in doing so. What possible justification would there be for a 24-year-old to have sex with a 15-year-old of either sex? The rational answer, of course, is there is none. Rather than addressing this reasonable concern, however, left-wing and LGBT sites decided opposition was homophobic and hateful.”

California Democratic Senator Scott Weiner (third from the left) and Friends…

Before this attempt they actually had SB 18 – a bill that would remove children from parental control COMPLETELY and turn over that control to a group of homosexuals. It failed. The “Anti-Vaxxers” stopped it dead. You can read about that here:

So, The Democratic Party in the US is not real popular with parents of young children…

Or grandparents either…

Which translates into one simple thing right now – Election 2020. No “Anti-Vaxxer” in their right mind is going to back, or vote for, any Democratic Party candidate in any State, or Federal election in 2020…

While on the subject of children, let’s take a look at the Democratic Party’s pick for their Presidential candidate…

The “Clover Chronicle” just came out August 26th, 2020, with a collection of forty (40) videos of Joe Biden groping children. You can watch the whole collection just below…

I think the HUGE, and very angry, “Anti-Vaxxer”community is going to decide the future of America, and hence the world…

They are going to do it in election 2020.

Stay tuned…

Opinion By “Deplorable” Consumer Activist Tim Bolen

