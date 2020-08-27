WARNING: THIS COULD SAVE YOUR LIFE !!!!!

Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Caused Systemic Effects

Meanwhile, preliminary findings from Phase 1 trials seem to support initial suspicions that the COVID-19 vaccine might turn out to be unusually reactive. For example, Moderna’s mRNA vaccine (mRNA-1273) caused systemic side effects in most participants, with higher dose groups faring the worst.8

The 45 volunteers were divided into three dosage groups — 25 mcg, 100 mcg and 250 mcg — with 15 participants in each. Even in the low-dose group, one participant (6%) got so sick he required emergency medical care.

In the 100 mcg-dose group, systemic side effects were found in 80% of participants after the first dose, and 100% after the second dose. This is important to note, seeing how the coronavirus vaccine will be a two-dose regimen and most likely recommended to be repeated annually, just like the flu vaccine.

In the highest dosage group, which received 250 mcg, 100% of participants suffered side effects after both the first and second doses.9 Three of the 14 participants (21%) in the 250-mcg group suffered “one or more severe events.”

Despite these worrisome results, the trial is being heralded as a success. Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, has been quoted10 saying we now know “that it’s safe in 45 people,” and that “it doesn’t have a very common side effect problem.” If 80% to 100% is considered uncommon, then just what level of harm must be inflicted in order for a vaccine to be viewed as having a questionable safety profile?

The global powers under Gates’ direction plan to vaccinate every man, woman and child on the planet against SARS-CoV-2, or keep you locked up indefinitely. “Protecting Health and Autonomy in the 21st Century” may be the most important conference you can attend at this crucial time, so please sign up now.

It would seem no matter how unsafe the COVID-19 vaccine might end up being, we’re going to be assaulted with highly evocative advertising designed to play on our most basic emotions.