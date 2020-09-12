

Guardian Angel

September 12, 2020

“And the people sang songs and rejoiced because they had been redeemed, and they were well fed because He was present, and they had great joy. But the fallen were enraged at their hope of redemption, and the fallen, being hungry and full of misery, sought to lead the people astray that the people might join them in their misery. But the fallen knew that they could not make their pleas to the people to join their ranks by making their conditions clear. It would have to be done in a hidden and deadly way. So instead they would do it in a subversive manner which is a specialty of the fallen, and they would slither into any cracks they found as befits a serpent.

So over time demons became entrenched in all the places where men were called to defend the faith, and they sent out words that hinted at truth but in the end denied it. And the people began to look to themselves, or nature, or graven images for redemption which had no power to save them, and the demons rejoiced. And the people neglected His presence, for in looking at how the Eucharist was handled, they surmised that Christ was not present at all, and they were no longer well fed but were instead ravenously hungry. And this made them quarrelsome, and they had no peace. And the joy of Christ was absent from their lives.

The world was already a dark place, but with the Church no longer holding a beacon for all to see, it became even darker. And His people stepped down into the gutters with the world instead of calling to the world to repent and to come to the mountain and bow before God. Without this light, the world moved further and further from God, and it seemed there was no longer a plumb line by which truth could be measured. But in truth the plumb line as always was Christ, but His people no longer sat with Him, and they denied His presence, so they began to see truth and lies as interchangeable.

In the midst of the evil, amidst the cries of the babies taken violently from their mother’s wombs, the violation of the innocence of children, the animosity in the hearts of men, and the denial of His presence, the demons rejoiced as they led men down the path of perdition. And the cord of mercy was taken up for a while that men might repent, and the rope of justice descended with a crash. And thus began the great and terrible day of the Lord.

But in this time watchmen have the Lord called, and the people will call to the watchmen, “Watchman, what time of night?” And the watchmen will answer the people, “Morning is coming, then night again.” But as the watchmen told the people in Isaiah’s time, the watchmen will now say that this is not the day of comfort “for this is a day of rout, panic, and confusion.” And as the people turn their faces to the earth, they will be told, “you did not look to the Creator of these things, you did not look to the One who fashioned them long ago.” And as the people in Isaiah’s time, the people now will also not don sackcloth and ashes, and they will not weep and mourn, but instead will make merry. And God’s hand will not be stayed. Calamities will continue to fall upon the earth until the people can no longer lift their heads.

Oh watchmen, cry to the world. And cry to the people of His Church. For evil chokes the world and wraps its tendons around those in the Church called to uphold the faith. Remind His people that redemption is in the Lord, and there they will be fed, and in His presence they will be immersed in joy. Then will the beacon of the Church shine forth again.

Oh what dark days come upon the earth. But Christ has not left you. Hasten unto Him. Dwell with Him and know His heart. Those of you who have been called to be watchmen must go forth. In September, the people smell smoke, and in October, the pavement is hot under their feet, and their garments are singed. In November, the people cry for mercy but offer not repentance. And in December those who arrive to put out the fire will bring blankets and chains but no water. And still will continue to unfold the great and terrible day of the Lord.

But you who are watchmen cry out to the people. Admonish them to cease making merry and to don sackcloth and ashes. And when the people call unto you, “Watchman, what time of night” Answer them that it is the time of repentance. And if they tarry even a minute, it might be too late.”

-S