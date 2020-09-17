ARCHBISHOP Carlo Maria Vigano

﻿ ﻿Above, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, 79, former papal nuncio in the United States (2011-2016), who has just granted a new, wide-ranging interview on the moral issues raised by the upcoming US presidential election﻿ ﻿Preparing for the November 3 Election﻿ ﻿As the November 3 presidential election in the United States draws near, following months of lockdowns due to the tragic Coronavirus and consequent disruptions to travel, business, jobs, and schooling, political, economic and cultural tensions are rising.﻿ ﻿Many are the voices now proclaiming that the November election will be “the most important in our lifetimes.” (Fr. Michael Orsi of Camden, New Jersey, makes this argument here.)﻿ ﻿As this polarization increases, voices inside the community of the Church have also become increasingly emotional and passionate — and divisive.﻿ ﻿Often — but not always, of course (see Orsi’s remarks) — the argument centers on the pro-life issue, a matter of profound importance to all followers of Jesus Christ, the lover, protector, savior of all weak, fragile, sinful, human beings.﻿ ﻿Recently, a number of priests have publicly argued that the support for the pro-life position embraced in the Republican Party platform and the contrasting strongly “pro-choice” position in the Democratic platform, means that Catholics must not in conscience cast their vote for the Democratic candidate, even though he is a Catholic (Joe Biden).﻿ ﻿In a dramatic video that has now gone “viral,” Father James Altman of the St. James the Less parish in La Crosse, Wisconsin, attracted hundreds of thousands of views for a powerful, emotional August 30 appeal to Catholics in which he concludes: “You cannot be a Catholic and be a Democrat. Period.” (See the video here or here. And here is a story about the video.)﻿ ﻿But then Altman’s bishop, William Patrick Callahan — in part due, it appears, to the many messages Callahan received after Jesuit FatherJames Martin encouraged Catholics concerned by Altman’s statements to write to Altman’s bishop with such concerns — warned that he might discipline Altman for his remarks.﻿ ﻿“His (Altman’s) generalization and condemnation of entire groups of people is completely inappropriate and not in keeping with our values or the life of virtue,” said Bishop Callahan. “Canonical penalties are not far away if my attempts at fraternal correction do not work. I pray that Fr. Altman’s heart and eyes might be open to the error of his ways and that he might take steps to correct his behavior and heal the wound he has inflicted on the Body of Christ.”﻿ ﻿In this context, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò — who has made no secret of his concern for the future of the Church and western civilization if traditional Catholic faith and morals are not embraced and defended in the face of an increasingly influential secular humanism which promotes a “post-Christian” moral vision for mankind — has now entered into the debate.﻿ ﻿Several days ago, Viganò granted a new, long interview to Italian journalist Marco Tosatti, an old friend, who lives in Rome and runs an influential Catholic website called Stilum Curiae.﻿ ﻿The archbishop took every question Tosatti addressed to him, so the interview is long and wide-ranging.﻿ ﻿But the interview is also a very clear window into the mind, and heart, of the archbishop at this difficult time for all of us, and so merits a careful reading from all who would like to understand the message of the archbishop.﻿ ﻿In essence, Viganò tells us that he sees the present crisis in the Church and society as part of a multi-decade process with roots in the great cultural revolutions on the 1960s, which themselves were in part, he believes, a consequence of the dramatic “revolution” — as many even at the time termed it — of the Second Vatican Council (1962-65), which led to the change in the Church’s age-old liturgy, and to many changes in religious life. –RM INTERVIEW BY MARCO TOSATTIWITH ARCHBISHOP CARLO MARIA VIGANÒ12 September 2020Feast of the Holy Name of Mary“The Lord’s right hand is lifted high,the Lord’s right hand has done mighty things.”–Psalm 117﻿ ﻿Marco Tosatti: Your Excellency, you served as Apostolic Nuncio in the United States from 2011-2016, and so you know this country very well. The Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, claims to be Catholic, but he is in favor of abortion until the ninth month and “same-sex marriage.” Is it possible to be Catholic and, on an official level, that is, through political and publicly manifest choices, to oppose the teaching of the Church – not on secondary elements, but on vital issues?﻿ ﻿His Excellency, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò: The question you pose, dear Tosatti, requires a well-articulated response, but first and foremost it requires serious reflection and a clear recognition of who is responsible for creating the conditions that have led to the current situation.﻿ ﻿It was September 22, 2015, the day of Pope Francis’s arrival in Washington, D.C., on the occasion of his apostolic journey to the United States. During the dinner at the Nunciature, which was attended by several members of the papal entourage, I told Pope Francis: “I believe that in the history of the United States there has never been an Administration with so many Catholics at the top: Vice President Joe Biden, Secretary of State John Kerry, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. All three of them ostentatiously profess to be Catholic, pro-abortion and in favor of homosexual marriage and gender ideology, in defiance of Church teaching. How do you explain this contradiction?” And I added: “A Jesuit, Father Robert Frederick Drinan, S.J., from Boston College, held the post of Democratic US Representative for the State of Massachusetts in Washington for ten years, from 1971 to 1981. Father Drinan was one of the most strenuous advocates and promoters of abortion!” Pope Francis did not react in the slightest, just as he did not react on June 23, 2013 when, answering one of his specific questions, I revealed to him who Cardinal McCarrick really was.﻿ ﻿In 1967, two years after the close of the Second Vatican Council, another Jesuit, Father Vincent O’Keefe, S.J. (whom Bergoglio, as Provincial of the Society of Jesus, must have known, as O’Keefe was Vicar General under Father Pedro Arrupe) as President of Fordham University, together with then-Rector of the University of Notre Dame, Father Theodore M. Hesburgh, organized a meeting of all the presidents of the North American Catholic Universities in the United States, at Land O’ Lakes in Wisconsin. During the meeting, they signed a document known as the Land O’ Lakes Statement, which declared the independence of their Catholic universities and colleges from all authority and all bonds of fidelity to the Magisterium of the Church. This document – which I vigorously denounced in my report to Bergoglio and the competent Roman Dicasteries – had devastating consequences for the Church and civil society in the United States.﻿ ﻿It is not surprising, then, that the formation of hundreds of thousands of young Catholics – some of whom later became political leaders – has led to this betrayal of the Gospel whose disastrous consequences we see today. It is also not surprising that Theodore McCarrick, then-president of the Catholic University of Puerto Rico, was among the signatories of that rebellious document.﻿ ﻿M.T.: Your analysis doesn’t stop, then, at an observation of the current phenomenon, but goes back to its remote causes, behind which there is a mind that has a long-term plan.﻿ ﻿C.M.V.: What I wish to emphasize is the close connection between the rebellion of the ultra-progressive clergy – with the Jesuits in the lead – and the education of generations of Catholics, who were formed according to the modernist ideology, flowing into the Council, which served as a premise not only for ’68 revolution in the political sphere, but also for the doctrinal and moral revolution in the ecclesial sphere. Without Vatican II, we would not have had the student revolution that radically changed life in the Western world, the vision of the family, the role of women, and the very concept of authority.﻿ ﻿In short: the responsibility for the betrayal by these self-styled Catholic politicians rests entirely on the unfaithful clergy, secular and regular, enslaved to modernist ideology, and on the hierarchy, which neither knew how to, nor wanted to intervene with the necessary firmness to prevent this incalculable damage to the entire body of society. In this sense, the deep state and deep church have clearly acted in concert, with the aim of scientifically destabilizing both the civil and ecclesiastical order. Today we have the opportunity to understand the current situation, and it is once again the task of the Authorities to do everything possible to stop this race to the abyss: the Holy See and the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) have the duty to call to obedience both the rebel clerics, and the laity whom they continue to deceive and even publicly support.﻿ ﻿M.T.:Do you believe that an authoritative intervention by the Bishops is necessary to call people back to adherence to non-negotiable principles?﻿ ﻿C.M.V.: When the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith issued very clear instructions on the exclusion from Holy Communion of Catholic politicians who do not follow the Church’s teaching, it was McCarrick himself, together with Archbishop Wilton Gregory, then-president of the USCCB, who worked to prevent their implementation in the United States. Moral corruption and doctrinal deviation are intrinsically linked and, to effectively heal these wounds in the body of the Church, it is imperative to act on both fronts. If this dutiful intervention does not take place, the Bishops and the leaders of the Church will answer to God for betraying their duty as pastors.﻿ ﻿M.T.: Why do you see a relationship between the Second Vatican Council and the 1968 student protests?﻿ ﻿C.M.V.: It is undeniable, even if only from a historical and sociological point of view, that there is a very close relationship between the conciliar revolution and 1968. The very protagonists of Vatican II admit it. Joseph Ratzinger stands out among them, writing:﻿ ﻿“Adherence to a utopian anarchistic Marxism […] was supported on the front lines by university chaplains and student associations who saw in it the dawn of the realization of Christian hopes. The guiding light is to be found in the events of May 1968 in France. Dominicans and Jesuits were at the barricades. The intercommunion carried out at an ecumenical Mass at the barricades was considered a kind of landmark in salvation history, a kind of revelation that inaugurated a new era of Christianity.” [1]﻿ ﻿One of the periti [experts] on the Council, Fr. René Laurentin, wrote:﻿ ﻿“The demands of the May ‘68 movement largely coincided with the Council’s grand ideas, particularly in the Council’s Constitution on the Church and the world. To a certain extent, Vatican II was already a protest against the Curia by a group of bishops who were trying to create an institutionally prefabricated Council.” [2]﻿ ﻿And the Argentine theologian, Fr. Álvaro Calderón, affirmed:﻿ ﻿“If there is anything that immediately stands out to those who study the Second Vatican Council, it is the change, in a liberal sense, of the concept of authority. The Pope stripped himself of his supreme authority in favour of the bishops (collegiality); the bishops stripped themselves of their authority in favour of theologians; theologians gave up their science in favour of listening to the faithful. And the voice of the faithful is nothing more than the fruit of propaganda.” [3]﻿ ﻿This vision is also widely and proudly affirmed on the progressive front [link and link and link], which saw the same demands of the conciliar revolution realized in 1968. Bishop Jacques Noyer, Emeritus of Amiens, recalls:﻿ ﻿“I am convinced that the spirit that inspired the preparation, celebration and implementation of the Second Vatican Council is a great opportunity for the Church and the world. It is the Gospel offered to the men of today. Deep down, May ‘68 was a spiritual movement, even a mystical one, consistent with the dream of the Council.” [link]﻿ ﻿Without a “green light” from the Church, the world would never have accepted or taken up the student movement’s demands for rebellion. Beyond the Acts of the Council, it was precisely the spirit of Vatican II that marked the end of a hierarchically constituted society, and of the traditional values common to the Western world: until then, concepts such as authority, honor, respect for the elderly, a spirit of mortification and service, a sense of duty, the defense of the family and one’s Fatherland, were shared and, albeit in a weakened form compared to the past, still practiced.﻿ ﻿Seeing the Catholic Church, a beacon of truth and civilization for nations, throw open its doors to the world and unhesitatingly discard her glorious heritage, going so far as to revolutionize the Liturgy and water down Morality, was an unequivocal signal to the masses, a sort of approval of the agenda that, at the time, didn’t yet dare to reveal itself completely, even though all of its distinctive signs could be grasped. It destroyed the Church and society, compromised civil and religious authority, discredited marriage and the family, ridiculed patriotism and a sense of duty or labeled them as fascism. All amid the silence of a complicit hierarchy! Those like me, who entered the seminary in the immediate post-conciliar period, can testify that even the Roman Pontifical Seminaries were immediately conquered by this tremor of protest, emancipation and dissolution of all rules and discipline.﻿ ﻿There can be no doubt about this. If this were not the case, the substantial funding that globalist organizations, such as Soros’s Open Society, have allocated to the activities of the Society of Jesus, and presumably to other Catholic organizations, would be inexplicable. [link] All the premises that were laid down in a nutshell with Vatican II and the student revolution are now consistently proposed by Vatican leaders on the ecclesial front, and by government leaders on the globalist political front. Therefore, it should come as no surprise if the priorities of Bergoglio’s political program coincide with Joe Biden’s priorities. Migration, environmentalism, Malthusian ecologism, gender ideology, the dissolution of the family and globalism are common to the deep state and deep church agenda. Bergoglio’s formal opposition to abortion and the LGBT indoctrination of children is disavowed in practice, both by the Bishops’ support for those who promote it politically, and for those who theorize about the use of birth control and the recognition of the rights of sodomites. The case of Father James Martin, S.J. is emblematic, because it confirms an idem sentire [being of the same mind] between the exponents of globalism and the progressive Catholic intelligentsia. The mark that unites these movements is lying and deception, division and destruction, hatred for Tradition and Christian civilization. And ultimately, the theological aversion to Christ, typical of Lucifer and his followers.(continued below)