BRACE YOURSELF: TWO ARE ABOUT TO FLY OVER THE CUCKOO NEST. ARE YOU READY?

|Get ready for President Kamala Harris and Vice President Nancy Pelosi
By: Wayne Allyn Root
September 20, 2020
It’s time for President Trump to start telling the raw truth to the American people. He knows it. I know it. Most voters who don’t suffer from “Trump Derangement Syndrome” know it. Anyone with a brain and common sense knows it.
If you think your choice in this election is Donald Trump versus Joe Biden, you’re blind, deaf or really dumb. Biden’s not the candidate. Biden is just a placeholder, a brand name at the top to scam voters. But he will never serve as the actual president. Who’s dumb enough to not see that?
The real behind-the-scenes winners will be Kamala Harris as president and Nancy Pelosi as vice president. Add in the infamous radical Commie Squad as the Cabinet. That’s who’s really running the Democratic Party nowadays: Reps. Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. And don’t forget former President Barack Obama and Rep. Maxine Waters for the Supreme Court.
That’s the team you’re really voting for when you vote for Biden: two California crazies and a bunch of commies (literally).
But it’s certainly not Biden. Even Biden knows it. He spilled the beans just days ago. He called it “the Harris-Biden administration” while talking to the press. Can you imagine? Even the presidential candidate knows deep down he’s not going to be the actual president.
Days ago, Harris spilled the beans by mistake, too. She was talking to the press and called it “the Harris administration.” Has any VP candidate in history ever made this mistake? Did Dan Quayle forget George H.W. Bush and call it “the Quayle administration?” Did Al Gore forget Bill Clinton and call it “the Gore administration?” Did Joe Biden forget Barack Obama and call it “the Biden administration?” Of course not.
Joe Biden, the actual presidential candidate, and Kamala Harris, the VP candidate, both forgot Joe Biden was the candidate. Think about that for a minute. It’s either temporary insanity or conspiracy.
Poor Joe clearly has signs of dementia. He’s very old, feeble, mumbling and bumbling, at times incoherent. He can’t string three good sentences together. He hides in his basement with a mask. Since Labor Day, President Trump has held rallies in front of 62,000 Americans, versus Biden, who has spoken in front of 64, mostly members of the media.
But don’t worry about Biden. No need to ever mention him again. He’s just the placeholder. He’ll be president in name only.
With a President Kamala Harris and Vice President Nancy Pelosi running the show, there is no debate, no question, on what you’ll get: THE END OF AMERICA.
And, of course, the end of the Republican Party.
Nothing should scare Middle America and independent voters more than a country run by two radical, extreme California socialists who turned California into a real-life “Nightmare on Elm Street” with rampant crime; an economy still closed down for COVID-19; the most welfare recipients and homeless in America; millions and millions of illegal aliens protected in a sanctuary state; streets littered with drug needles, poop and pee; and the highest taxes in America.
Here’s what you can expect from President Harris and Vice President Pelosi. They will open the borders like never before in history. They will defund and disband Immigration and Customs Enforcement. They will offer free health care to everyone in the world. Soon there will be 300 million, 600 million, even a billion new arrivals at our borders.
And since we’re offering free health care, it’s guaranteed many of them will be sick and stick American taxpayers with the enormous bill. Not just pregnancy, cancer, heart disease, diabetes or COVID-19 bills, by the way. They’ll expect hundreds of thousands of free $150,000 surgeries for transgender people.
You — taxpayers who never had anything to do with slavery — will have to pay trillions of dollars in reparations to people who were never slaves.
You’ll be wearing masks for life — outdoors, indoors, everywhere. If anyone remains sick with COVID-19 or influenza, the economy and your business will be closed for years on end.
Voting will be mail-in forevermore, with no ID required. Illegal aliens will officially receive the right to vote. The Electoral College will be canceled. The Supreme Court will double in size, and nine new liberal judges will be added.
And we’ll quickly add two new states: Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., along with four new Democratic senators. The Senate will have a Democratic majority for life.
Your suburban life will be destroyed with forced low-income, high-density government housing. Say hello to the streets of Chicago.
And capitalism will be destroyed once and for all, with massive tax increases, draconian regulations, $90 trillion spent on the Green New Deal and trillions more spent on free “Medicare for All.”
That’s America under President Kamala Harris (whose voting record in the Senate is to the left of crazy socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders), Vice President Nancy Pelosi, the Commie Squad as the Cabinet and Justices Obama and Mad Maxine.
And what about Biden? He’ll spend weekdays hiding in the White House basement. And weekends in his Delaware basement. You’ll never see him or hear from him again.
Wayne Allyn Root is a CEO, entrepreneur, best-selling author, nationally-syndicated talk show host on USA Radio Network
Email Link https://conta.cc/2RPJunr
Rip McIntosh
-
Archives
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- BRACE YOURSELF: TWO ARE ABOUT TO FLY OVER THE CUCKOO NEST. ARE YOU READY?
- HERE IS A COMPLETE LIST OF ORGANIZATIONS IN THE United States THAT ARE FUNDED BY George Soros AND HIS OPEN SOCIETY FOUNDATIONS
- Jorge Bergolio, AKA Francis, it appears, is allowing, one of his closest collaborators, Cardinal Reinhard Marx and his German bishops to continue in the porn business which is a prime destroyer of family life.
- NEED A CHANGE OF PACE FROM READING/WATCHING THE DEPRESSING NEWS ABOUT THE REVOLUTION UNDERWAY IN THE United States? THEN WATCH THIS VIDEO FOR A LITTLE RELIEF.
- YOU CANNOT BE A CHRISTIAN, A CATHOLIC, ONE WITH Jesus Christ, IF YOU ARE NOT OPPOSED TO THE KILLING OF UNBORN CHILDREN
Top Posts & Pages
- HERE IS A COMPLETE LIST OF ORGANIZATIONS IN THE United States THAT ARE FUNDED BY George Soros AND HIS OPEN SOCIETY FOUNDATIONS
- WITH THE LAUNCHING OF THE PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS FROM WUHAN, CHINA, THE COMMUNIST REGIME BEGAN THE "NON-VIOLENT" PHASE OF World War III. WE MUST SUPPORT THE TRUMP PRESIDENCY IN ITS EFFORTS TO WEAKEN THE STRENGTH OF RED CHINA TO GAIN POWER OVER THE United States AND THE REST OF THE WESTERN WORLD
- Robert F. Kennedy, JR. LAUNCHES A EUROPEAN BRANCH OF THE CHILDREN'S HEALTH DEFENSE ORGANIZATION TO REVEAL HOW GOVERNMENTS ARE USING FEAR TO CONTROL AND MANIPULATE THE POPULATION WITH REGARD TO VACINES
- WHY IS Fox News PROTECTING George Soros????????????????
- NEED A CHANGE OF PACE FROM READING/WATCHING THE DEPRESSING NEWS ABOUT THE REVOLUTION UNDERWAY IN THE United States? THEN WATCH THIS VIDEO FOR A LITTLE RELIEF.
- JIM CAVIEZEL'S NEW FILM OPENS TODAY IN MOVIE THEATERS ACROSS THE NATION
- IT WOULD BE EASIER TO GIVE CREDENCE TO THE PRONOUNCEMENTS OF THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION (WHO) REGARDING THE NECESSITY OF EVERYONE BEING VACCINATED AGAINST THE CORONAVIRUS IF THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION (WHO) DID NOT HAVE PROMINENT EUGENICISTS/WORLD DEPOPULATIONS ADVOCATES IN POLICY MAKING POSITIONS WITH THAT ORGANIZATION
- BRACE YOURSELF: TWO ARE ABOUT TO FLY OVER THE CUCKOO NEST. ARE YOU READY?
- YOU CANNOT BE A CHRISTIAN, A CATHOLIC, ONE WITH Jesus Christ, IF YOU ARE NOT OPPOSED TO THE KILLING OF UNBORN CHILDREN
- Jorge Bergolio, AKA Francis, it appears, is allowing, one of his closest collaborators, Cardinal Reinhard Marx and his German bishops to continue in the porn business which is a prime destroyer of family life.
Top Clicks