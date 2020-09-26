As soon as fascist liberals have gained control of the government, they will disarm citizens. People who resist will be shot and buried in massive graves, an event not covered by the media. The United States will become perfectly “straight.”

|CNN – Are They Pushing the United States Into Civil War?
By Theodore Wilson
September 25, 2020
Does CNN have a political agenda that will alter the future of the United States and the media that will sacrifice our country’s future to obtain it?
Take a peek at the past. De Bows Review before the Civil War published article after article about the economic differences between the North and South, inequities like the miles of railroad track, canals, and the National Bank created by Congress and owned privately by northerners, Northern congressmen pushing for higher tariffs, all in the interest of “cheating the South out of their commerce,” De Bow declared, whether the economic capital would be in New York City or New Orleans. The suggestion of succession originated in the magazines and newspapers as early as the 1840’s.
The press continued using their power to curb Washing politics. The Spanish American War, often called the Hurst War, because their owner, William Randolph Hurst saw Cuba as the next new state. He sent a reporter there to take pictures for the New York Journal and he suspiciously organized events to drive Americans to demand the war. He got what he wanted.
Again, during the War in Europe of 1914, American companies loaded passenger ships with war supplies for England and the German dock workers in New York kept the Kaiser informed of those ships leaving our harbor to their enemies. The German submarines sunk those ships. The American press deliberately kept citizens in the dark, campaigned Congress to declare war, and to the bewilderment of many citizens, they declared war. During that vote, Jannette Ranken, our first female Senator, said, “I want to support my country, but I must vote No.”
On other issues, they supported McCarthyism, the Vietnam War, and most recently, burning of our cities by anarchist. You see, Yellow Journalism, a term used to describe the New York Journal at the end of the 19th Century, has guided American politics for generations, and they are at the heart of our problems today. They slant, misrepresent, distort, and even make up false news to control the minds of the readers.
In the Twentieth Century, information was delivered to us mostly through literature, radio, and motion picture clips, then television and computers took over, and now, small presses have disappeared and a handful of monopolies control the media
Anarchism, Socialism, Fascism, and Communism have been in our shadows since the last half of the 19th Century, they reappear during difficult times, leave their marks on our government, and slip back out of our sight, but not empty handed. Unemployment compensations, food stamps, crop subsidies, welfare are just a few of the socialistic policies we practice. Fascism on the other hand, socially engineers the behavior of citizens to achieve the goals or philosophy of one group over another through government control. It appears in ways that are contrary to common sense, logic, and sometimes the convictions of religion. So many times, list’s surface on the internet that humorously point out contrary government policies that don’t make sense, we read them for amusement, but they are not funny.
Title Nine, enacted in 1972 and fortified in 1978, shows how fascism altered the future of a multitude of young people. Supported by the Supreme Court, it requires all federally funded colleges to offer women the same number of sports as men. That decision wiped out hundreds of men’s teams in minor sports, and today, no collegiate conference in the United States has a compliment of teams in any minor sport outside of cross country. Swimming and wrestling shrunk by 50%, water polo and gymnastics all but disappeared, because women don’t have the same desire to compete in sports as men. Forty years later, countless numbers of American have lost their opportunity to compete in these collegiate sports.
Reverse discrimination is the by-product of fascism, we see it in every facet of life, and the victims have no recourse, and most of them are white males.
Our forefathers believed that laws should not be oppressive, harsh, or unjust, and legislation should follow the rule of reason. So, we ask ourselves, how does CNN fit into this picture. Well, their empathetic support of anarchist burning our cities day after day caused mayors and governors to be afraid to take action to protect the innocent victims who hopelessly watched their property being destroyed. The Democrats followed suit with CNN.
Does CNN hate President Donald Trump? Fascist do not rely on common sense, they forbid freedom of speech, and destroy the opposing positions. CNN will not stop at anything until Trump has been deposed. Will they fuel violence if Trump is re-elected? The proof already is in the pudding, but the fierceness will accelerate, and the number of Americans who are likely to die will sky rocket.
Conservatives already know this. They fear it, talk about it, write about it, but what will they do to protect the constitution? Nothing! Conservatives by their own philosophy, live within the law and rely on the government to keep order. Liberals, on the other hand, re-write or bend law to suit their own needs, thus not surprising that most attorneys are Democrats, the farther they can stretch a statute, the bigger the salary.
As soon as fascist liberals have gained control of the government, they will disarm citizens. People who resist will be shot and buried in massive graves, an event not covered by the media. The United States will become perfectly “straight.” Words like Colonial, Mediterranean, Country French, Italian, and Oriental will disappear from our language. All of the woodwork in the houses will be white, the furniture and cabinets will match the stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer, and the walls decorated by kitsch décor. Our grandchildren will be socially engineered, programmed strategically by media strategist who dictate government policies, free thinking will disappear, and the nation will exist as a state of socio biological clones. (E.O.Wilson’s Social Conquest of Earth)
Email Link https://conta.cc/3j5HjZc
-
Archives
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- As soon as fascist liberals have gained control of the government, they will disarm citizens. People who resist will be shot and buried in massive graves, an event not covered by the media. The United States will become perfectly “straight.”
- IS IT TOO MUCH TO HOPE THAT THE SACKING OF CARDINAL ANGELO BECCIU WILL LEAD EVENTUALLY TO THE CLEANING OUT OF THE CORRUPTION FROM THE VATICAN STABLES BY A MODERN DAY HERCULES
- In the first Presidential debate on Tuesday, the greatest service Chris Wallace could offer the country as moderator would be to focus on the profound dishonesty of Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Excuse my dislike for Chris Wallace, but I do not expect the viewers of the debate to learn much about the corruption of the Bidens from questioning by Wallace.
- “I pray fervently that Mr. Dreher will return to the Catholic Church—not only for his sake, but for ours. I’m afraid the Benedict Option project will remain incomplete until Mr. Dreher commits to restoring the Holy Catholic Church as the central pillar of Western Christianity. Our real exemplars aren’t Soviet dissidents—however faithful, however brave. We should be guided, rather, by men like Saint Benedict, who understood that the West could only be redeemed by repairing the Catholic Church.”
- A MESSAGE FROM HER GUARDIAN ANGEL
Top Posts & Pages
- The Barnes Twitter report shows that Coney Barrett has "sid[ed] with the government on the lockdowns, on uncompensated takings, on excusing First Amendment infringements & Fourth Amendment violations... [and] exclaimed the benefits of Jacobson, the decision that green-lit forced vaccines & carved out an emergency exception to Constitutional protection in "public health" or "emergency" cases used to justify forced sterilizations & detention camps... [and] hid behind precedent... to prohibit pro-life activists from exercising their free speech.
- A MESSAGE FROM HER GUARDIAN ANGEL
- THIS IS A MUST WATCH
- "I pray fervently that Mr. Dreher will return to the Catholic Church—not only for his sake, but for ours. I’m afraid the Benedict Option project will remain incomplete until Mr. Dreher commits to restoring the Holy Catholic Church as the central pillar of Western Christianity. Our real exemplars aren’t Soviet dissidents—however faithful, however brave. We should be guided, rather, by men like Saint Benedict, who understood that the West could only be redeemed by repairing the Catholic Church."
- AMERICA'S NEXT CIVIL WAR WILL START THE DAY AFTER THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WHEN THE MILLIONS OF FRAUDULENT MAIL BALLOTS WILL MIRACULOUSLY APPEAR TO OVERTURN THE RE-ELECTION OF Donald Trump
- ARE WE ABOUT TO REAP THE WHIRLWIND GENERATED BY THE Second Vatican Council?
- ABOUT ME
- As soon as fascist liberals have gained control of the government, they will disarm citizens. People who resist will be shot and buried in massive graves, an event not covered by the media. The United States will become perfectly “straight.”
- THE OBAMA $2,000,000,000.00 VACATION SCAM WHICH YOU AND I AND EVERY OTHER TAXPAYER WOULD HAVE CONTINUED TO FUND AS LONG AS THE OBAMAS WERE ALIVE WILL SOON COME TO AN END THANKS TO THE ACTION OF PRESIDENT Donald Trump. NO WONDER OBAMA'S SPEECH AT THE DEMOCRAT CONVENTION WAS FOCUSED ALMOST EXCLUSIVELY ON THE PERSON OF Donald Trump
- All signs point to a renewal of the disastrous Vatican-China secret deal. Both China and the Vatican indicate that the pact will be renewed in October. Despite unparalleled opposition to the agreement by religious freedom organizations and human rights NGOs, the handwriting is on the Vatican wall that Beijing and Rome will execute a continuation of the two-year deal regarding the appointment of Catholic bishops.
Top Clicks