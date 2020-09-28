BY NOW, AFTER THE GIFT OF THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC TO THE United States AND THE WORLD BY THE RED COMMUNIST GOVERNMENT OF CHINA, THAT RED CHINA IS NOT AMERICA’S FRIEND AND THAT THE RED CHINAS SUCCESS IN MAKING Joe Biden AND HIS SON HUNTER ALLIES OF CHINA FOREVER DISQUALIFIES Joe Biden FROM BECOMING THE PRESIDENT OF THESE United States OF AMERICA

|September 28, 2020
How the Bidens Worked With China to Get Rich — at America’s Expense
By Newt Gingrich
When then-Vice President Joe Biden took an official trip to China in 2013, he brought along his son, Hunter Biden.
Ten days after the trip, Hunter’s small investment firm partnered with the state-owned Bank of China to establish Bohai Harvest RST (BHR), a private equity fund. The new company ended up raking in some $1.5 billion from the deal.
Curiously, Hunter had no background in private equity and no relevant expertise. Moreover, Hunter had no serious experience in China. We now know from newly released travel records that Hunter traveled to China five times between 2009 and 2014, but that’s it.
Hunter did have one important qualification, though: He was the son of a sitting vice president. Even more striking, then-President Obama had effectively made Joe Biden the administration’s point man for dealing with China.
It would be willful blindness to ignore this fact.This is just one piece of the remarkable — and largely hidden — story of the troubling financial relationship between the Biden family and the Chinese government. This relationship led to shady business deals that enriched the Bidens, in some cases at America’s expense.
I delve into the details of the Bidens’ dealings with China on this week’s episode of my podcast, “Newt’s World.”My guest is Peter Schweizer, the executive producer of the new documentary, “Riding the Dragon: The Bidens’ Chinese Secrets.”
Peter is also the president of the Government Accountability Institute and a best-selling author.Joe Biden wants us to believe he’s so close to his son. It boggles the mind to imagine he didn’t notice some of these deals and trips that Hunter was taking. Did he never ask his son about his work and travels when they talked? Did he not notice any change in his child’s lifestyle?It’s difficult not to draw some connection between Hunter’s business dealings and his father’s consistent rhetoric downplaying the threat posed by China.
I hope you will listen to this week’s episode to learn the detailed truth about the Bidens’ dealings with China that the Democratic nominee doesn’t want you to see
