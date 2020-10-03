THE CATHOLIC CAMPAIGN FOR HUMAN DEVELOPMENT (AN OFFICE OF THE NATIONAL CONFERENCE OF CATHOLIC BISHOPS) HAS A HISTORY OF GIVING MONEY TO ORGANIZATIONS THAT ARE ENGAGED IN ACTIVITY CONDEMNED BY THE TRADITIONAL TEACHING OF THE Roman Catholic Church. THIS IS THE MOST RECENT EXAMPLE

Your Catholic Week in Review (Inflammatory Language Edition!)
We got an interesting piece of mail this week. One of our readers sent in copies of two memos sent out among the bishops; one from the Catholic Campaign for Human Development (CCHD) and the other from Bp. David O’Connell, the Chairman of the CCHD subcommittee.
These memos were written to address our reports about CCHD-funded organizations that called for “revolution,” justified “looting,” and called for the defunding of the police. You can read our reports here and here.
The memo from the CCHD opens with the usual list of self-adulations we’ve become accustomed to before turning its ire against the Lepanto Institute. Accusing us of “incendiary rhetoric,” inciting “fear and uncertainty in the minds of faithful Catholics,” and “basing [our] allegations solely on internet research,” the CCHD memo says:
“The suggestion that CCHD-supported community organizations are calling for or promoting violence against law enforcement is false and rooted in an uninformed and hostile reaction to the call for transformative justice.”
False? Perhaps the CCHD, then, can explain why the New Orleans Workers Center for Racial Justice [NOWCRJ] (which just got a grant for $50,000 for 2019-2020, meaning it has now received $200,000 since 2016) participated in this march (this is THEIR live-stream upload, mind you) chanting “Death to the racist pigs.” You can see and hear it for yourself at the link, here.
The letter than goes on to make excuses as to why CCHD-funded groups are calling to “defund the police” and the various ways that phrase could be interpreted before wasting another page on platitudes on why the CCHD is so great. The memo from Bp. O’Connell is no better.
Reiterating many of the same talking points from the CCHD memo, Bp. O’Connell accused us of using “inflammatory language and imagery in ways that mislead” while giving words of support for several of the groups we profiled in our report, including the NOWCRJ. He also mentioned the Workers’ Center of Central New York, The People’s Lobby Education Institute, and the Worker’s Defense Fund.
Perhaps he missed the part in our report where we posted a link and a screen shot of the Workers’ Center of Central New York (WCCNY) actually justifying riots and looting. They wrote:
“these riots and lootings are taking back what the masses of working black and brown communities are owed. Riots and protests are necessary tools and we fully support … An injury to one is a injury to all.”
Or, perhaps he missed the facebook post where The People’s Lobby called for the defunding of the police with images of pigs in police hats with their eyes shot out? Maybe he didn’t notice the retweet by The People’s Lobbyof protesters holding signs saying “F**k-12,” which is a slur against cops.
Did Bp. O’Connell miss the Workers’ Defense Project use of “inflammatory language” where it claimed that “Racist cops in Houston are murdering PoC with impunity”? Did he glance past the WDP’s facebook post that they are “celebrating pride” because their “fight is one”?
He then went on to call our reports on Catholic Relief Services “appalling attacks” while decrying our reports on “different dioceses and many of our brother bishops.” Let’s remember that our reports on bishops are limited to the promotion of abortion, contraception, homosexuality, and heresy (through association with the women’s ordination-supporting AUSCP).
The Lepanto Institute is currently conducting a deep investigation into the most current grants list for CCHD grantees. I can’t go into specifics right now, but let’s just say that we have definitive proof that the US Bishops, through the CCHD, are directly funding the effort to get Joseph Biden elected as the next president of the United States.
Stay tuned … we should be getting this new report out fairly soon.
More after the jump …
Next Wednesday is October 7, the anniversary of the Victory of the Holy League over the invading Muslim fleet at the Battle of Lepanto. In preparation for this great feast and anniversary for the Lepanto Institute, I invite you to join us in our annual Novena to Our Lady of Victory. The Novena started on September 29, but if you haven’t been praying it, that’s ok. It’s not too late to join in!
Click here to get to the novena!
Please pray for us as we enter our sixth year of operation and pray especially for Holy Mother Church!
Some other headlines you may have missed:1P5: Corruption of the Best is The Worst: The Jesuits, The Church, & the Deep State
NCRegister: Trump, Biden Pitch to Catholic Voters at Annual Al Smith Dinner
LifeSiteNews: German bishop calls on Catholic Church to ‘strengthen acceptance’ of homosexuals
NCRegister: Sister Mary of the Rosary, OP: ‘The Little Flower of Alabama’
LifeSiteNews: Vatican’s former doctrine chief: US election will decide if ‘democracy’ or ‘dictatorship’ leads world
As always, please pray for the Church, for our bishops, priests, deacons, and for Lepanto’s mission as we continue to unearth the truth and “restore all things to Christ.” (Col. 1:20)
Christus Vincit!
Michael Hichborn
President
Lepanto Insititute
-
