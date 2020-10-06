The silence of the shepherds is deafening and upsetting. Some bishops even prefer to support the New World Order, aligning themselves with the positions of Bergoglio and Cardinal Parolin who, as a frequenter of the Bilderberg Club, has slavishly submitted to its diktats, like so many politicians as well as the mainstream media.

Thursday, October 1, 2020

Interview by Francesco Boezi with Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò

Written by Francesco Boezi

Archbishop Viganò, why did you write a letter in favor of President Trump?

On August 14, 2011, Pope Benedict XVI let me know that it was his conviction that at that moment my providential position was the Nunciature in the United States of America. This is what he wrote to me: “I would like to tell you that I have reflected and prayed with reference to your condition after the recent events. The sad news of the passing away of His Excellency Archbishop Pietro Sambi has confirmed in me the conviction that your providential position at this moment is the Nunciature in the United States of America. On the other hand, I am certain that your knowledge of this great country will help you to undertake the demanding challenge of this work, which in many ways will prove decisive for the future of the universal Church.”

My official assignment in that immense and beloved country has ended, but the challenge to which Pope Benedict referred to almost prophetically, and in which he chose to involve me, is still present more than ever; indeed, it has become ever more dramatic, taking on tremendous dimensions: the destiny of the world is being played out at this hour precisely on the American front.

Now that I am free from my official assignment, the inspiration confided to me by Pope Benedict permits me to address President Trump with the utmost freedom, pointing out his role in the national and international context and how decisive his mission is in the epochal confrontation that has been unfolding in recent months.

An epochal confrontation? Really?

It appears today that the Holy See is being assaulted by enemy forces. I speak as a Bishop, as a Successor of the Apostles. The silence of the shepherds is deafening and upsetting. Some bishops even prefer to support the New World Order, aligning themselves with the positions of Bergoglio and Cardinal Parolin who, as a frequenter of the Bilderberg Club, has slavishly submitted to its diktats, like so many politicians as well as the mainstream media.

I am persuaded that everything I denounced in my open letter to President Trump last June is still valid and can form an interpretive key to understanding the events that we are living through. It remains an invitation to have hope.

The Catholic Church in America, both in relation to the presidential elections and more generally, appears to be split. The Pope says that dividing is a work of the devil, but the fracturing of the American episcopate is obvious. What is happening?

The split within the American episcopate is the result of an ideological action carried out since the 1960’s especially within Catholic universities – and by the Jesuits in particular – in the formation of entire generations of young people. Progressive indoctrination (on the political front) and modernist indoctrination (on the religious front) have created an ideological support for 1968 which began with the Second Vatican Council, as Benedict XVI confirmed in his essay “Principles of Catholic Theology”: “Adherence to an anarchic and utopian Marxism […] was supported on the front lines by many chaplains of universities and youth associations, who saw the blossoming of Christian hopes there. The dominant fact is found in the events of May 1968 in France. There were Dominicans and Jesuits on the barricades. The intercommunion that was held during an ecumenical Mass in support of the barricades was considered as a kind of milestone in salvation history, a sort of revelation that inaugurated a new era of Christianity.”

This split in the United States, which today has become even more obvious as the presidential elections approaches, is also widespread in Europe and Italy: the highest levels of the Church have desired to make a radical – and in my opinion unfortunate – choice, preferring to follow the mainstream thought of environmentalism, immigrationism, and the LGBT ideology, rather than courageously standing up against them and faithfully proclaiming the salvific Truth announced by Our Lord. This choice took a great leap forward beginning in 2013 with the election of Jorge Mario Bergoglio, but it goes back to at least almost sixty years ago. It is significant that even then the Jesuits – and all of the Catholic intelligentsia of the Left – looked to Mao’s China as a privileged interlocutor, almost a driving force behind the alleged social renewal, just as today La Civiltà Cattolica of Spadaro, S.J., looks to Xi Jinping’s China. The Jesuits, who supported the guerillas in Latin America and who were on the French barricades in May of ‘68, today use social media to make similar claims, always with their eyes turned towards Beijing while carrying the same hatred towards America.

It is true that division is the work of the devil: Satan sows division between man and his Creator, between the soul and Grace. The Lord, however, does not divide but separates: He creates a boundary between the City of God and the City of Satan, between those who serve the Lord and those who fight against Him. He himself will separate the just from the wicked on the Day of Judgment (Mt 25:31-46), after having placed himself “as a stumbling stone” (Rom 9:32-33). Separating light from darkness, good from evil, according to the teaching of the Lord, is necessary if we want to follow Christ and renounce Satan. But it is also necessary to separate when we choose who best protects the rights and Faith of Catholics from those who only nominally proclaim themselves to be Catholic while in fact promoting laws that are clearly opposed to both divine and natural law. Just as the Shepherd who warns the flock about the attacks of the wolves is also divisive (Jn 10:1-18).

Accusing Trump of not being Christian solely because of the fact that he wants to protect national borders; evoking the specter of sovereignism as a disaster while human trafficking is allowed; remaining silent in the face of the persecution of Christians in China and elsewhere, or silent before the thousands of profanations of churches that have been happening for months all over the world: is not all this divisive?

Joe Biden is pro-abortion, but some American Catholic circles seem to overlook this aspect. Look, for example, at James Martin. What do you think?

Father James Martin, S.J., is the standard bearer of the LGBT ideology, and despite this – indeed, because of this – he was appointed by Bergoglio as Consultor of the Holy See’s Secretariat for Communications. His work – which is truly “divisive” in the worst sense of the term – serves to strengthen a fifth column of the progressive agenda within the ecclesial body, so as to create an ideological and doctrinal split within the Church and to make people believe that the demands of progressivism, including the so-called homoheresy, come from the ground up. In reality we know well that the faithful are much less inclined to innovations than public opinion is led to believe, and that the desire to show that there is a supposed “will of the people” in order to legitimize choices incompatible with the perennial teaching of the Church is a ploy which has been used both at the ecclesial level (think of the liturgical reform, which nobody asked for) as well as at the civil level (for example, with gender ideology).

Permit me to recall the words of American Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen (1895-1979): “The refusal to take sides on great moral issues is itself a decision. It is a silent acquiescence to evil. The tragedy of our time is that those who still believe in honesty lack fire and conviction, while those who believe in dishonesty are full of passionate conviction.”[1] We learn to separate who is with Christ from who is against Him, since it is not possible to serve two masters.

You have spoken of the “Deep Church”. Is it really possible that one exists? Who composes it?

The expression “Deep Church” gives a good idea of what is happening in a parallel way at the political and ecclesial level. The strategy is the same, just as the goals are the same, and, in the final analysis, the mens that is behind it. In this sense, the “Deep Church” is for the Church what the “Deep State” is for the State: a foreign body that is illegal, subversive and deprived of any sort of democratic legitimacy that uses the institution in which it is embedded to achieve goals that are diametrically opposed to the goals of the institution itself.

One example is John Podesta, a “Catholic” liberal and Democrat, a former collaborator of Bill and Hillary Clinton, who is tied to John Halpin’s Center For American Progress. In an email of February 11, 2012, Sandy Newman wrote to Podesta asking him for directions on how to “plant seeds of a revolution” in the Church in matters of contraception, abortion, and gender equality. Podesta responded by confirming that in order to obtain this “springtime of the Church” (note the echo of the idea of the “conciliar springtime”) the organizations Catholics in Alliance for the Common Good and Catholics United had been created. These ultra-progressive associations have been financed by George Soros, just as he has financed Jesuit foundations and Bergoglio’s apostolic visit to the United States in 2015.[2]

Hillary and Podesta

We should also recall the conspiracy of the Saint Gallen Mafia, which sought to oust Benedict XVI, in concert with Obama and Clinton who saw Joseph Ratzinger as an obstacle to the spread of the globalist agenda.

As a Catholic and as a bishop, how do you judge what Trump has done?

I limit myself to observing what Trump has done during his term as President. He has defended the life of the unborn, cutting funding from the abortion multinational, Planned Parenthood, and just in recent days he has issued an executive order that requires immediate care for newborns who are not killed by abortion: up until now they were allowed to die or they were exploited by harvesting their organs and selling them. Trump is fighting pedophilia and pedosatanism. He has not started any new war and he has drastically reduced the existing ones by obtaining peace agreements. He has restored God’s right of citizenship, after Obama had even gone so far as to cancel Christmas and impose measures that were repugnant to the religious soul of Americans.

And I also observe the media war that has been waged by the press and the centers of power against the President: he has been demonized since 2016, despite the fact that he democratically obtained a majority of votes. It is well understood that the hatred against Trump – which is not dissimilar to what happens in Italy in the face of much softer members of the opposition – finds its real motivation in the awareness of his fundamental role in the battle against the Deep State and all of its internal and external ramifications. His courageous denunciation of Communism – of which Antifa and BLM are the global versions while the Chinese dictatorship is the incubator – serves in some measure to remedy the silence of the Church, which despite the heartfelt appeals of the Blessed Virgin Mary at Fatima and La Salette has preferred not to renew its condemnation of this infernal ideology. And if Bishop Sanchez Sorondo can declare with impunity, against all the evidence, that China is the best implementer of the social doctrine of the Church, we can rejoice over the words of the President of the United States and the no less courageous words of his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

It appears that Bergoglio will now not meet with the US Secretary of State [during Pompeo’s trip to Italy this week].

We have now come to the point of paradox, indeed of the ridiculous. Certain attitudes seem more suited to the whims of an undisciplined schoolboy rather than prudence and diplomatic protocol. Pompeo denounced the violation of human rights in China and received a sharp response from Santa Marta: And I won’t play anymore. These are unworthy behaviors which are beginning to cause feelings of undisguised shame even among members of Bergoglio’s magic circle. Not only will he not receive the Secretary of State so as not to hear it said to him ore rotundo that the United States will not stand by watching idly as the Church hands itself over into the hands of a ferocious dictatorship, but he did not even respond to Cardinal Zen’s request for an audience, confirming the specific intention of the Vatican to renew its submission to the Chinese Communist Party.

Did you organize a Rosary for Trump, and, if so, why?

I was urged by many people to launch this initiative, and I did not hesitate to join it, becoming the promoter of this spiritual crusade. This is a war without quarter, in which Satan has been unchained and the gates of hell are trying in every way to prevail over the Church herself. Such a contradiction must be faced above all with prayer, with the invincible weapon of the Holy Rosary.

The involvement of Catholics in politics, under the guidance of their pastors, constitutes their concrete action as citizens who are members both of the Mystical Body of Christ as well as human society. Catholics are not “disassociated” people who believe that God is the Author and Lord of Life when they go to church, but then, at the ballot box or as elected officials, approve of the killing of innocent children.

This action of the natural order is accompanied – indeed it must be accompanied – by the awareness that human affairs, as well as social and political events, have a transcendent spiritual dimension, in which the intervention of Divine Providence is always the determining factor. For this reason, Catholics do not extract themselves from the world, they do not flee from the political arena, passively waiting for the Lord to intervene with bolts of lightning, but, on the contrary, they give meaning to their daily action, to their commitment in society, giving it a soul, a supernatural purpose.

Prayer, in this sense, calls down from the Lord of the world and history those graces and the special help which only He can give both to the actions of private citizens as well as to the work of those who govern. And if in the past even pagan kings were able to be instruments of the good in the hands of God, this can happen still today, at a moment in which the Biblical battle between the children of darkness and the children of light has reached a crucial point.

What scenarios await the Catholics of the world if Trump should lose?

If Trump loses the presidential elections, the final kathèkon [withholder] will fail (2 Thess 2:6-7), that which prevents the “mystery of iniquity” from revealing itself, and the dictatorship of the New World Order, which has already won Bergoglio over to its cause, will have an ally in the new American President.

Joe Biden does not have his own identity: he is only the expression of a power that does not dare reveal itself for what it truly is and that is hiding itself behind a person who is totally incapable of holding the office of President of the United States, also because of his weakened mental capabilities; but it is precisely in his weakness for pending complaints, in his ability to be blackmailed for conflicts of interest, that Biden reveals himself as a marionette maneuvered by the elites, a puppet in the hands of people thirsting for power and ready to do anything to expand it.

We would find ourselves facing an Orwellian dictatorship desired by both the “Deep State” and the “Deep Church,” in which the rights that today are considered fundamental and inalienable would be trampled with the complicity of mainstream media.

I want to emphasize that the universal religion desired by the United Nations and Freemasonry has active collaborators at the highest levels of the Catholic Church who usurp authority and adulterate the Magisterium. They are opposing the Mystical Body of Christ, which is mankind’s only ark of salvation, with the mystical body of the Antichrist, according to the prophecy of the Venerable Archbishop Fulton Sheen. Ecumenism, Malthusian environmentalism, pan-sexualism, and immigrationism are the new dogmas of this universal religion, whose ministers are preparing the advent of the Antichrist prior to the final persecution and the definitive victory of Our Lord. But just as the glorious Resurrection of the Savior was preceded by His Passion and Death, so too is the Church journeying towards her own Calvary; and just as the Sanhedrin thought that it would eliminate the Messiah by crucifying Him, so the infamous sect believes that the eclipse of the Church is a prelude to its end. A “tiny remnant” remains, made up of fervent Catholics, just as the Mother of God, Saint John, and Mary Magdalene remained at the foot of the Cross.

We know that the destiny of the world is not in the hands of men, and that the Lord has promised that He will not abandon His Church: “the gates of hell shall not prevail” (Mt 16:18). The words of Christ are the rock of our hope: “Behold, I am with you all days, until the end of the world” (Mt 28:20).

