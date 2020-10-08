RED CHINA IS A GROWING THREAT TO THE United States

The Department of Homeland Security Highlights How Beijing Exploits the coronavirus Pandemic seeking to Influence the US presidential Election for Its Goals

BY EVA FU

THE EPOCH TIMES

October 6, 2020 Updated: October 8, 2020

The Chinese regime has leveraged the pandemic crisis to boost its interests while carrying out its influence operations ahead of the U.S. elections, the latest report from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) found.

In its first-ever report on security threats to the United States, released on Oct. 6, the DHS identified Beijing as a state actor that posed a “significant threat.” Among a list of concerns from China were disinformation campaigns, diplomatic pressure, and counterfeit medical products exported to the United States.

Reshaping Narratives

As the U.S. presidential election approaches, the Chinese regime will likely continue disinformation campaigns to “denigrate” the U.S. administration in an effort to reshape the U.S. narrative to its favor, the report said. State-directed cyber actors from China, Russia, and Iran could also undermine infrastructure related to the election and sow distrust among voters.

On Sept. 22, Facebook shut down more than 180 fake Chinese accounts, groups, and pages that spread Beijing’s talking points, ranging from the South China Sea to Hong Kong.

The posts from these accounts included content both “in support of and against presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden, and Donald Trump,” according to Facebook.

A Chinese hacking group known as Zirconium has also carried out thousands of attacks between March and September, targeting election campaign officials and prominent individuals, according to Microsoft. The hacking attempts resulted in 150 security breaches.

The Chinese regime has leveraged the pandemic crisis to boost its interests while carrying out its influence operations ahead of the U.S. elections, the latest report from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) found.

In its first-ever report on security threats to the United States, released on Oct. 6, the DHS identified Beijing as a state actor that posed a “significant threat.” Among a list of concerns from China were disinformation campaigns, diplomatic pressure, and counterfeit medical products exported to the United States.

Reshaping Narratives

As the U.S. presidential election approaches, the Chinese regime will likely continue disinformation campaigns to “denigrate” the U.S. administration in an effort to reshape the U.S. narrative to its favor, the report said. State-directed cyber actors from China, Russia, and Iran could also undermine infrastructure related to the election and sow distrust among voters.

On Sept. 22, Facebook shut down more than 180 fake Chinese accounts, groups, and pages that spread Beijing’s talking points, ranging from the South China Sea to Hong Kong.

The posts from these accounts included content both “in support of and against presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden, and Donald Trump,” according to Facebook.

A Chinese hacking group known as Zirconium has also carried out thousands of attacks between March and September, targeting election campaign officials and prominent individuals, according to Microsoft. The hacking attempts resulted in 150 security breaches