THE BROTHERHOOD OF MAN CAN ONLY BE UNDERSTOOD IN THE FATHERHOOD OF GOD

St Nathaniel
Oct 10, 2020
“The brotherhood of man can only be understood in light of the Fatherhood of God.
For what else can make all man brothers?
And if God is absent in the explanation, then the brotherhood of man breaks down,
For unless your Father is my Father, how then are we brothers?
Nature cannot make us brothers for it has no progeny, and neither can love alone,
For it is a product, not a source.
Show me the begetter of love, and if He is the Father of us both,
Then indeed we are brothers.
But if you call me brother, and you recognize not Christ,
Then I must kindly disagree,
Because it is Christ that is the source of the fountain from which I drink,
And I have not brothers who drink from other sources.
But do I acknowledge those others who, although not brothers, are loved by my Father?
Indeed I do, and I love them because my Father loves them.
But admonish me not to embrace them as brothers and to accept what they offer, and so dilute the truth my Father has given,
For have I not then abandoned them and shut the door for their potential adoption by my Father?
Although he is not now my brother, I wish that he might be,
And therefore I will not speak to him of a false brotherhood, when he knows not my Father.
But oh I will tell him of this Father that I have, and tell him to come and see,
That he may thirst no more.
And then we may truly be brothers, for we will then have the same Father,
And we will together drink from the same source, and thirst no more.”
-S
-
Archives
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- THE BROTHERHOOD OF MAN CAN ONLY BE UNDERSTOOD IN THE FATHERHOOD OF GOD
- TIMELINE OF THE COUP ATTEMPT TO IMPEACH PRESIDENT TRUMP THROUGH THE USE OF DEMOCRAT INSPIRED CONSPIRACY
- A VERY ANGRY, UNSTABLE, OFTEN CONFUSED AND INTEMPERATE, LIFELONG POLITICIAN Joe Biden SAYS “VOTERS DON’T DESERVE TO KNOW” HIS POSITION ON PACKING THE Supreme Court
- President Trump is a lifelong student of Sun Tzu, the military strategist who wrote The Art of War. One of Sun Tzu’s most famous maxims is “Appear weak when you are strong, and strong when you are weak…. The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.” Trump operates on many levels, and some events we’re seeing may be strategic subterfuges
- HERE IS ONE MORE VERY IMPORTANT REASON FOR YOU TO CAST YOUR VOTE FOR Donald Trump A PRESIDENT OF THE United States OF AMERICA FOR FOUR MORE YEARS. THIS REASON IS ONE OF THE MOST SIGNIFICANT AND IMPORTANT FOR EVERY AVERAGE AMERICAN VOTER, NOT JUST THOSE TIED TO Wall Street.
Top Posts & Pages
- TIMELINE OF THE COUP ATTEMPT TO IMPEACH PRESIDENT TRUMP THROUGH THE USE OF DEMOCRAT INSPIRED CONSPIRACY
- President Trump is a lifelong student of Sun Tzu, the military strategist who wrote The Art of War. One of Sun Tzu’s most famous maxims is “Appear weak when you are strong, and strong when you are weak…. The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.” Trump operates on many levels, and some events we’re seeing may be strategic subterfuges
- A BREATH OF FRESH AIR FROM CANADA
- A VERY ANGRY, UNSTABLE, OFTEN CONFUSED AND INTEMPERATE, LIFELONG POLITICIAN Joe Biden SAYS "VOTERS DON'T DESERVE TO KNOW" HIS POSITION ON PACKING THE Supreme Court
- THE HEAD OF THE LARGEST CATHOLIC RADIO NETWORK, RELEVANT RADIO, FATHER ROCKY, DOES A GRAVE DISSERVICE TO THE CHURCH AND THE LISTENERS TO HIS NETWORK WHEN HE HIDES FROM HIS LISTENERS THE TERRIBLE EVIL BEHAVIOR BY BISHOPS, CARDINALS AND Jorge Bergolio.
- WELCOME TO THE NEW NORMAL. IF CIVIL WAR BREAKS OUT ACROSS AMERICA THE WEEK AFTER THE NOVEMBER ELECTION TAKES PLACE IT WILL BE BECAUSE OF THE THOUSANDS AND THOUSANDS, PERHAPS MILLIONS AND MILLIONS OF FRAUDULENT ELECTION BALLOTS HAVE BEEN CAST BY MAIL. ONLY GOD WILL KNOW WHO HAS BEEN ELECTED PRESIDENT OF THE United States. IF OUR GOVERNMENT SURVIVES AFTER THIS ELECTION WE MUST REFORM, REFORM, REFORM OUR ELECTION SYSTEM
- WHAT IS AMERICAN BECOMING WHEN A PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE DECLARES HIMSELF IN FAVOR OF INFANTICIDE, THE KILLING OF BABIES UP TO THE MOMENT OF THEIR NATURAL BIRTH
- AMERICA'S NEXT CIVIL WAR WILL START THE DAY AFTER THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WHEN THE MILLIONS OF FRAUDULENT MAIL BALLOTS WILL MIRACULOUSLY APPEAR TO OVERTURN THE RE-ELECTION OF Donald Trump
- HERE IS ONE MORE VERY IMPORTANT REASON FOR YOU TO CAST YOUR VOTE FOR Donald Trump A PRESIDENT OF THE United States OF AMERICA FOR FOUR MORE YEARS. THIS REASON IS ONE OF THE MOST SIGNIFICANT AND IMPORTANT FOR EVERY AVERAGE AMERICAN VOTER, NOT JUST THOSE TIED TO Wall Street.
- ABOUT ME
Top Clicks