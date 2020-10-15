WHO IS Kamala Harris? WHOEVER SHE IS SHE IS CERTAINLY NOT YOUR AVERAGE AMERICAN CITIZEN AND IT IS MIND-BOGGLING TO THINK THAT SHE WOULD PROBABLY SUCCEED A PRESIDENT BIDEN AS PRESIDENT OF THESE United States OF AMERICA IF THE SENILE ELDERLY PRESIDENT BIDEN SHOULD, AS SEEMS LIKELY, DIE IN OFFICE. CAN YOU REALLY, REALLY, REALLY IMAGINE A PRESIDENT Kamala Harris????????

The Privileged Kamala Harris
By Bill Shuey
October 13, 2020
Kamala Devi Harris Emhoff is Joseph Biden’s selection for vice-president. Here are a few facts about Ms. Harris.
[From Wikipedia] Harris married attorney Douglas Emhoff, who was at one time partner-in-charge at Venable LLP‘s Los Angeles office, on August 22, 2014, in Santa Barbara, California. Harris is a stepmother to Emhoff’s two children from his previous marriage to Kerstin Emhoff.
As of August 2019, Harris and her husband had an estimated net worth of $5.8 million.
1. Ms. Harris is touted as “black,” she has characterized herself as “American.”
2. Ms. Harris has characterized herself as a poor little girl of color. Ms. Harris’ mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was a cancer researcher and civil rights activist. Ms. Harris’ father, Donald Harris holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree from the University of California and has been a college professor for years. Not exactly a family history of poverty.
3. Ms. Harris claims that, on visits to her father, she wasn’t allowed to play with the white children in his neighborhood. While this claim is dubious at best, it would indicate that Mr. Harris lived in an upper middle-class neighborhood. Again, a status of privilege.
4. The late Ms. Gopalan and Dr. Harris didn’t immigrate to the United States because it was a horrible racist oppressive nation, they came here for the greater opportunity and found success.
5. Dr. Harris and Ms. Gopalan were well off enough to fund two daughters’ college education and law school. Not the thing of poverty.
6. Ms. Harris isn’t black, she at best is a duke’s mixture of bi-racial genetics. If she is Mulatto, it comes from her father and he would be a second, third, or more generation African by way of Jamaica, not the United States. Therefore, she certainly isn’t a hyphenated African-American. Perhaps she could accurately claim Indian-American or Jamaican-American.
7. In this ongoing chatter regarding white privilege, I can’t think of anyone who better represents privilege more than Ms. Harris. She grew up in upper middle class surroundings, attended a first rate college and law school, and has lived the American dream since. She has about as much in common with the average black as this writer has with a Martian.
8. Ms. Harris’ parents are naturalized citizens. I doubt that the main stream media will have any curiosity regarding when they received their United States citizenship, but if it was after Kamala’s birth, that would make her an anchor baby and unable to become president.
9. Ms. Gopalan immigrated in 1960. Mr. Harris in 1961. When either applied for citizenship and when it was granted for either is unknown.
10. The Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952 requires an alien to apply for a petition for naturalization. Before applying, an alien must be at least 18 years old and must have been lawfully admitted to live permanently in the United States. He must have lived in the United States for five years and for the last six months in the state where he seeks to be naturalized. Unless the Nationality Act was somehow bypassed, Ms. Gopalan couldn’t have been a citizen prior to 1965 and Mr. Harris before 1966. Kamala Harris was born October 20, 1964.
11. Since Ms. Harris is a naturalized citizen, it would appear that neither of her parents were an American citizen at the time of her birth. Otherwise, why would she need to be naturalized?
12. Mr. Biden is suffering from the early onset of dementia and will continue to decline in cerebral awareness. I’ve seen this condition in a couple of my now dead friends, and it is day to day deterioration; some days being better than others. Finally, either gradually or overnight, Mr. Biden will lose his grip on reality. Given his current condition, I doubt it will take four years to become an acute condition. In the case of one of my friends who showed mild dementia, he gave a presentation, finished, walked to his car, and had no idea where he lived. His mental awareness departed just that quickly and never returned.
13. Lastly, if the Democrats are elected to the White House, presuming she is constitutionally eligible, Ms. Harris will become the second bi-racial president. People should vote for the candidate of their choice, but in this situation, they should understand they are actually voting for Kamala Harris for president when they go to the polls. If she isn’t a “natural born” (the offspring of at least one American citizen) it will open a bucket of worms and cause a constitutional crisis to go along with our other ongoing messes.
Email Link https://conta.cc/33Yiedr
Rip McIntosh
Bill Shuey has a unique writing style which allows him to act as an observer of the action that is taking place. He describes what he sees without the use of profanity or explicit sexual descriptions. To date Bill Shuey has written a total of 18 books, the last two will be published in late 2020. Bill is a member of the Western Writers’ Association
