THE BIDEN SMOKING GUN

Hunter Biden Emails Expose Joe?



BY: THOMAS GALLATIN



The Patriot Post



October 15, 2020





More evidence that Dems impeached Trump for what Biden actually did.





What did Joe Biden know, and when did he know it?





On Wednesday, smoke began to billow from the smoldering embers of the Biden-Burisma-Ukraine scandal, a scandal that much of the mainstream media has intentionally ignored and social media has taken steps to tamp down. The New York Post broke the story: “Smoking-gun email reveals how Hunter Biden introduced Ukrainian businessman to VP dad.”



According to the report, back in April 2015, after having been on the board of Ukraine energy giant Burisma for just a year, Hunter Biden received an email from Vadym Pozharskyi, Burisma’s number-three executive, appearing to thank him for an invitation to meet his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden. “Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure,” reads the email. Significantly, less than eight months later, Joe Biden would engage in his infamous qui pro quo demand, pressuring then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to fire the country’s top prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, or risk losing out on a $1 billion U.S. loan guarantee.



The Post notes, “Shokin has said that at the time of his firing, in March 2016, he’d made ‘specific plans’ to investigate Burisma that ‘included interrogations and other crime-investigation procedures into all members of the executive board, including Hunter Biden.’”At a bare minimum, the email’s revelation of at least the invitation for a previously unknown meeting between Joe Biden and a Burisma top exec catches Sleepy Joe in a lie. He has previously and repeatedly claimed that he’d “never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.”



The story surrounding the Post’s acquisition of the information is equally intriguing, sounding like something out of a spy novel. A water-damaged laptop containing the email in question was dropped off at a repair shop in Delaware back in April 2019, whereupon the shop owner uncovered a trove of data including emails and a “12-minute video that appears to show Hunter, who’s admitted struggling with addiction problems, smoking crack while engaged in a sex act with an unidentified woman, as well as numerous other sexually explicit images.”



After the mysterious client who dropped off the computer never paid for the repair or returned to retrieve it, the shop owner eventually contacted the FBI. Agents then seized the computer in December 2019, but not before the shop owner had created a copy of the hard drive. This copied hard drive was then later given to Rudy Giuliani’s former lawyer, Robert Costello. After learning of its existence from former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, the Post reached out to Giuliani and was given a copy this past Sunday.



The Post also highlights another significant email correspondence contained on the hard drive dating from May 2014, shortly after Hunter joined Burisma’s board. Pozharski originated the email exchange with Hunter and his business partner Devon Archer under the subject line “urgent issue.” Pozharski wrote, “We urgently need your advice on how you could use your influence to convey a message / signal, etc. to stop what we consider to be politically motivated actions.” Hunter responded by asking, “Who is ultimately behind these attacks on the company? Who in the current interim government could put an end to such attacks?” The email exchange occurred the same day that Burisma officially announced it had added Hunter Biden to its board of directors and placed him in charge of its “legal unit [where he] will provide support for the Company among international organizations.”



This information conflicts with Hunter’s lawyer’s claim last year that Hunter was “not a member of the management team,” and that “at no time was Hunter in charge of the company’s legal affairs.”



Why does all this matter? For one thing, it reveals that President Donald Trump was completely justified in his request of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to have the Bidens’ shady Ukraine dealings investigated. It further shows that members of the deep state were so in the tank for Democrats that, rather than seek the truth, they aided House partisans in launching a ridiculous impeachment charade to spin the Ukraine scandal onto Trump. Democrats impeached Trump for what Joe Biden did — for even having the “gall” to ask what Biden did. Meanwhile, Biden, who has been protected every step of the way by the mainstream media, may now be unable to avoid answering a few questions. (Stay tuned for a planted question and dismissive response at tonight’s town hall.)



There is little reason to doubt whether the FBI did indeed seize the laptop and hard drive since the Post’s story includes a photo of the federal subpoena. That the FBI has had this hard drive for the last 10 months with no word of any investigation may indicate that it has been included in John Durham’s ongoing investigation. The Post reported that the FBI directed all questions regarding “its seizure of the laptop and hard drive to the Delaware US Attorney’s Office, where a spokesperson said, ‘My office can neither confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation.’”



Mark Alexander concludes: “Hunter Biden’s communications with Ukraine officials have ensnared Joe Biden in a web of BIG lies, and have exposed the Demos’ mainstream media enablers and social media censors for the leftist hacks they are. This confirms what I asserted last January — that Democrats impeached President Trump for high crimes Joe Biden actually committed.”





Email Link https://conta.cc/358zI6u



Rip McIntosh