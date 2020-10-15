THE BIDEN SMOKING GUN

|Hunter Biden Emails Expose Joe?
BY: THOMAS GALLATIN
The Patriot Post
October 15, 2020
More evidence that Dems impeached Trump for what Biden actually did.
What did Joe Biden know, and when did he know it?
On Wednesday, smoke began to billow from the smoldering embers of the Biden-Burisma-Ukraine scandal, a scandal that much of the mainstream media has intentionally ignored and social media has taken steps to tamp down. The New York Post broke the story: “Smoking-gun email reveals how Hunter Biden introduced Ukrainian businessman to VP dad.”
According to the report, back in April 2015, after having been on the board of Ukraine energy giant Burisma for just a year, Hunter Biden received an email from Vadym Pozharskyi, Burisma’s number-three executive, appearing to thank him for an invitation to meet his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden. “Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure,” reads the email. Significantly, less than eight months later, Joe Biden would engage in his infamous qui pro quo demand, pressuring then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to fire the country’s top prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, or risk losing out on a $1 billion U.S. loan guarantee.
The Post notes, “Shokin has said that at the time of his firing, in March 2016, he’d made ‘specific plans’ to investigate Burisma that ‘included interrogations and other crime-investigation procedures into all members of the executive board, including Hunter Biden.’”At a bare minimum, the email’s revelation of at least the invitation for a previously unknown meeting between Joe Biden and a Burisma top exec catches Sleepy Joe in a lie. He has previously and repeatedly claimed that he’d “never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.”
The story surrounding the Post’s acquisition of the information is equally intriguing, sounding like something out of a spy novel. A water-damaged laptop containing the email in question was dropped off at a repair shop in Delaware back in April 2019, whereupon the shop owner uncovered a trove of data including emails and a “12-minute video that appears to show Hunter, who’s admitted struggling with addiction problems, smoking crack while engaged in a sex act with an unidentified woman, as well as numerous other sexually explicit images.”
After the mysterious client who dropped off the computer never paid for the repair or returned to retrieve it, the shop owner eventually contacted the FBI. Agents then seized the computer in December 2019, but not before the shop owner had created a copy of the hard drive. This copied hard drive was then later given to Rudy Giuliani’s former lawyer, Robert Costello. After learning of its existence from former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, the Post reached out to Giuliani and was given a copy this past Sunday.
The Post also highlights another significant email correspondence contained on the hard drive dating from May 2014, shortly after Hunter joined Burisma’s board. Pozharski originated the email exchange with Hunter and his business partner Devon Archer under the subject line “urgent issue.” Pozharski wrote, “We urgently need your advice on how you could use your influence to convey a message / signal, etc. to stop what we consider to be politically motivated actions.” Hunter responded by asking, “Who is ultimately behind these attacks on the company? Who in the current interim government could put an end to such attacks?” The email exchange occurred the same day that Burisma officially announced it had added Hunter Biden to its board of directors and placed him in charge of its “legal unit [where he] will provide support for the Company among international organizations.”
This information conflicts with Hunter’s lawyer’s claim last year that Hunter was “not a member of the management team,” and that “at no time was Hunter in charge of the company’s legal affairs.”
Why does all this matter? For one thing, it reveals that President Donald Trump was completely justified in his request of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to have the Bidens’ shady Ukraine dealings investigated. It further shows that members of the deep state were so in the tank for Democrats that, rather than seek the truth, they aided House partisans in launching a ridiculous impeachment charade to spin the Ukraine scandal onto Trump. Democrats impeached Trump for what Joe Biden did — for even having the “gall” to ask what Biden did. Meanwhile, Biden, who has been protected every step of the way by the mainstream media, may now be unable to avoid answering a few questions. (Stay tuned for a planted question and dismissive response at tonight’s town hall.)
There is little reason to doubt whether the FBI did indeed seize the laptop and hard drive since the Post’s story includes a photo of the federal subpoena. That the FBI has had this hard drive for the last 10 months with no word of any investigation may indicate that it has been included in John Durham’s ongoing investigation. The Post reported that the FBI directed all questions regarding “its seizure of the laptop and hard drive to the Delaware US Attorney’s Office, where a spokesperson said, ‘My office can neither confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation.’”
Mark Alexander concludes: “Hunter Biden’s communications with Ukraine officials have ensnared Joe Biden in a web of BIG lies, and have exposed the Demos’ mainstream media enablers and social media censors for the leftist hacks they are. This confirms what I asserted last January — that Democrats impeached President Trump for high crimes Joe Biden actually committed.”
Email Link https://conta.cc/358zI6u
Rip McIntosh
-
Archives
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- WORDS OF CHRIST
- THE SCANDAL OF THE CATHOLIC CAMPAIGN FOR HUMAN DEVELOPMENT
- THE BIDEN SMOKING GUN
- WHO IS Kamala Harris? WHOEVER SHE IS SHE IS CERTAINLY NOT YOUR AVERAGE AMERICAN CITIZEN AND IT IS MIND-BOGGLING TO THINK THAT SHE WOULD PROBABLY SUCCEED A PRESIDENT BIDEN AS PRESIDENT OF THESE United States OF AMERICA IF THE SENILE ELDERLY PRESIDENT BIDEN SHOULD, AS SEEMS LIKELY, DIE IN OFFICE. CAN YOU REALLY, REALLY, REALLY IMAGINE A PRESIDENT Kamala Harris????????
- WINTER IS COMING, NOT ONLY WITH REGARD TO THE WEATHER, BUT ALSO WITH REGARD TO THE STRANGLEHOLD THAT GOOGLE, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND YOUTUBE HAVE ACQUIRED ON FREEDOM OF SPEECH THROUGH THEIR MONOPOLY ON HIGH TECH SOCIAL COMMUNICATION
Top Posts & Pages
- A JEWISH RABBI SHAMES CATHOLIC BISHOPS IN THE FIGHT AGAINST THE LOCKDOWNS OF OUR TEMPLES AND Catholic Churches BY MAYORS AND GOVERNORS
- THE CATHOLIC CAMPAIGN FOR HUMAN DEVELOPMENT (CCHD), A BRANCH OF THE United States CONFERENCE OF CATHOLIC BISHOPS, HAS A LONG HISTORY OF PROVIDING FUNDS OF THE CHURCH TO ORGANIZATIONS THAT ARE ENGAGED IN ACTIVITIES CONDEMNED BY THE TEACHINGS OF THE Catholic Church's OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS SUCH AS THE CATECHISM OF THE Catholic Church AND MANY PAPAL DOCUMENTS SUCH AS ENCYCLICALS AND OTHER PUBLICATIONS. THIS SCANDALOUS FUNDING OF ORGANIZATIONS THAT OPPOSE THE TEACHINGS OF THE Catholic Church NEEDS TO BE STOPPED BY THE OUTCRY OF ORDINARY CATHOLIC LAITY
- AMERICA'S NEXT CIVIL WAR WILL START THE DAY AFTER THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WHEN THE MILLIONS OF FRAUDULENT MAIL BALLOTS WILL MIRACULOUSLY APPEAR TO OVERTURN THE RE-ELECTION OF Donald Trump
- “When you tell somebody that they’re too Catholic to be on the bench,” Senator Hawley exclaimed, “when you tell them that they’re going to be a Catholic judge, not an American judge, that’s bigotry. The pattern and practice of bigotry from members of this committee must stop. And I would expect that it be renounced.”
- HOW DO I JUDGE THE VOTE WORTHINESS OF A POLITICAL PARTY? LET ME COUNT THE WAYS
- ABOUT ME
- The Barnes Twitter report shows that Coney Barrett has "sid[ed] with the government on the lockdowns, on uncompensated takings, on excusing First Amendment infringements & Fourth Amendment violations... [and] exclaimed the benefits of Jacobson, the decision that green-lit forced vaccines & carved out an emergency exception to Constitutional protection in "public health" or "emergency" cases used to justify forced sterilizations & detention camps... [and] hid behind precedent... to prohibit pro-life activists from exercising their free speech.
- A BREATH OF FRESH AIR FROM CANADA
- WORDS OF CHRIST
- THE HEAD OF THE LARGEST CATHOLIC RADIO NETWORK, RELEVANT RADIO, FATHER ROCKY, DOES A GRAVE DISSERVICE TO THE CHURCH AND THE LISTENERS TO HIS NETWORK WHEN HE HIDES FROM HIS LISTENERS THE TERRIBLE EVIL BEHAVIOR BY BISHOPS, CARDINALS AND Jorge Bergolio.
Top Clicks