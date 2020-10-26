A MESSAGE FROM SAINT NATHANIEL TODAY



St. Nathaniel

October 26, 2020

“There are not degrees of truth.

There is truth, and there is error,

And never are the two found in bed together.

Man was created that he might recognize truth,

Created with a spirit that is a truth detector,

And that cuts through lies with the sharpness of a sword.

However, many have thought this detector a nuisance,

And, therefore, through years of denial and a sinful life,

Have filed it down so as to render it almost silent.

Time has unfolded upon the earth.

There have been times of prosperity and blessings,

And there have been times of great calamity and chastisement,

But in both, man has often failed to see the hand of God.

But man’s failure to acknowledge the hand of God, stays not the hand of God,

For God moves as He wills.

For where is found one who can check the movement of the hand of God,

And where is found one who can pass judgement on His actions?

Now man has come to the time of a battle

In which no neutral ground is found,

For it is the time of the great reckoning,

And indeed it is the time of the Passion of the Church.

The world cries for the Church to come down from the cross

By coming down from beliefs that are not sanctioned by the world.

The world cries to the Church – “Come down that you might be saved,”

Mimicking the cries of the world as Christ was dying on the Cross —

“Let Him come down from the Cross, and we will believe in Him.”

Christ of course did not come down from the Cross,

But man is given always the free choice to come down.

Many within His Church have already chosen this option,

And numbered among these are many apostles.

The sheep attempt to cling tenaciously to the Cross,

But words from their leaders declaring that man can save himself,

And that salvation is found not on the Cross but in the earth,

Causes many to lose their grip,

For truth is the nail that holds man to the Cross,

And when it is taken away, the fall is inevitable.

Mary’s hands were outstretched at the foot of the Cross,

Not to catch her Son from a downward fall, but to offer Him up.

And if man chooses not to stay on the Cross,

His fall will be a downward fall,

Right into the hands of demons.

This is the day of the Passion of the Church.

Christ has promised that His Church will not fail,

But the souls that make up His Church must make a choice,

For the world beckons underneath the Cross with thirty pieces of silver.”

-S