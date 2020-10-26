THE BIDEN FAMILY CORRUPTION INVOLVING RED CHINA

Newt’s Latest Podcast



Biden's Family Corruption — What Did Joe Know?



By Newt Gingrich



The more we learn about the Bidens' corrupt business dealings, the worse Joe Biden looks.It's no secret that Biden's son, Hunter, used his father's name to get rich and close all kinds of shady deals. In 2014, for example, Yelena Baturina, a powerful Russian oligarch who used to be married to Moscow's mayor, wired $3.5 million to Hunter's investment firm.Perhaps most notoriously, in November 2013, Hunter's firm merged with Bohai Capital, a company linked to the Chinese government, to create Bohai Harvest RST (BHR), a billion-dollar private investment fund. The next month, Hunter accompanied his father, then the vice president, on an official trip to China. Shortly after returning home, the new fund, backed by the state-owned Bank of China, had its business license approved.Just look at Burisma, the shady Ukrainian energy firm. Hunter had joined the company's board at a reported salary of up to $50,000 a month, despite having no relevant credentials. But we recently learned from emails obtained by the New York Post that Hunter introduced his father to a top executive at the firm who had previously asked Hunter for "advice on how you could use your influence" on the company's behalf.I discuss in-depth the Biden family's corrupt dealings abroad with China, Russia, and Ukraine on the latest episode of my podcast, "Newt's World." I outline all of the details that the American people need to know, showing how the entire Biden family benefited financially from Joe's time as a senator and as vice president. And they did so by working with unsavory characters, including adversaries.Joe Biden has repeatedly said that he has no knowledge of his son's business dealings and that they never discussed such matters. This of course defies logic: As former Democratic Sen. Robert Torricelli (NJ) said last year, "Nobody has a son who gets paid $50,000 a month in something in which he has no experience, no background, and you don't discuss it."But that's not even the worst of it. It's becoming increasingly clear that Joe Biden's story defies evidence. In other words, the Democratic presidential nominee didn't just turn a blind eye to his family's dealings; he was involved in and benefited from them.The Biden family has consistently exploited its name and disregarded public trust. The idea that somebody this dishonest and this willing to accept money from Chinese communists might be president is sobering and should concern every American.