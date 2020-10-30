ATTORNEY GENERAL William Barr CONDEMNS THE DEMOCRATS FOR “CREATING AN INCENDIARY SITUATION THAT WOULD LEAD TO MOB RULE”

40SHARES

BY AFF NEWSWIRE

Attorney General William Barr told WGN Radio on Monday that Democrats were demanding “[Joe] Biden or no peace,” adding that they were “creating an incendiary situation” that would lead to “rule by the mob” and a “socialist path,” Breitbart reports.

WGN 720 Radio held a podcast with US Attorney General William Barr, they discussed mail-in voting for the November election, the ‘what ifs’ about President Trump not leaving office, the current state of Chicago’s crime, and a place beyond Narnia.

While talking with John Kass, Conservative radio host, Barr was clearly blunt and harsh towards the democrats claims that President Trump would not leave office should he lose the elections.

“The so-called “Resistance,” which is not a proper term to use in our democracy — you know, instead of loyal opposition, it became actual resistance. There undoubtedly are many people in the government who surreptitiously work to thwart the administration, and they turn now to the mob violence, and the countenancing of mob violence, is another very disconcernting development, because I think, increasingly, the message of the Democrats appears to be, “Biden or no peace.” … That is rule by the mob, and we’re approaching that.”

Fox News reported that Barr went after Democrats this week on a range of issues, including rumors that President Trump would attempt to stay in office if he loses the general election in November.

“You know liberals project,” an uncharacteristically salty Barr told the Chicago Tribune’s John Kass on Monday. “You know the president is going to stay in office and seize power and all that s—? I’ve never heard of that crap. I mean, I’m the attorney general. I would think I would have heard about it.”

You would think he would have heard about Hunter’s laptop from hell and expedited investigations as well but apparently that wasn’t on the top of his list of shit to get done…

Anyways, Barr was in Chicago for Operation LeGend, according to the Chicago Tribune, Operation LeGend is part of President Trump’s directive to have federal agents help local law enforcement with the rising crime in certain cities.

Operation Legend is a recent federal law enforcement initiative created “to fight the sudden surge of violent crime” in U.S. cities, according to the Department of Justice. Under Operation Legend, federal agents are “surged” into select cities to work with state and local law enforcement.

Attorney General William Barr launched Operation Legend in Kansas City, Missouri, on July 8, 2020. The operation is named after 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who was fatally shot while sleeping in a Kansas City apartment a few months ago.

Barr even went on to say that as the U.S. Attorney General he is not supposed to get into politics but that is the single most important election of our lifetimes, as reported by Breitbart.

“I think we were getting into a position where we were going to find ourselves irrevocably committed to a socialist path, and I think if Trump loses this election, that will be the case. In other words, I think there’s now a clear fork in the road for our country.”

The democrats will stop at nothing to prevent President Trump from being re-elected into office and it is vital for people to get out and vote for President Trump to ensure we do not fall further down the rabbit hole of socialism and chaos.