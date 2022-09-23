SEARCH

Wow! Even Francis Apologist Catholic Herald isn't making up excuses for their Beloved Francis's "Abandoning Zen" to the Altar of his Beloved "Democratic" Communist Totalitarian China

September 21, 2022

Catholic Herald

Even the Francis apologist Catholic Herald isn’t making up excuses for their beloved Francis’s “abandoning Zen” to the altar of his beloved “democratic” Communist China:

Returning from Kazakhstan, Pope Francis – who made very accommodating comments about China and argued “there is a dialogue commission that is going well”, and Parolin “is the person right now who knows the most about China and dialogue with the Chinese” – only briefly touched on Zen.

Having said he does “not identify with” designating China as undemocratic, the Pope said of Zen “he says what he feels, and you can see that there are limitations”. Despite this, other clerics have spoken up for Zen and somewhat shamed the Pontiff.

As UCA News reported, German Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller expressed dismay over the Vatican’s silence on China’s abuses and Zen’s imminent “unfair” trial. Müller – a former prefect of the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith – made the remarks in an interview with Il Messengero.

During a recent consistory, the German prelate said no senior Vatican official or even the Pope mentioned Zen, with “no solidarity document, no prayer initiative for him”. Müller believes the CCP deal undermines the possibility of support for Zen, warning the deal “does not serve the interests of the Holy See and the Vatican State to the ecclesial dimension and the truth”.

Cardinal Müller said the Church should be less bound to worldly logic of power, more able to intervene and, if necessary, criticise politicians who undermine human rights: “why not criticise Beijing”, he blasted, warning that – when needed – the Church should “criticise the powerful of this world”.

With a 48-hour breather, at least, the Pope now has the chance to make amends. With even the Wall Street Journal accusing him of abandoning Zen, and offering no support, how can the Pope and those around him not see that it is the right thing to do to defend Zen? [https://catholicherald.co.uk/pope-francis-has-24-hours-to-do-the-right-thing/]

For some reason this makes me remember when Francis didn’t do the “right thing” by slapping the Asian woman at the Vatican and thus making worldwide headlines, but most forget that she was apparently according to the Fr. Z website distraught about Francis’s beloved “democratic” China’s totalitarian suppression of free Hong Kong.

His post had an Asian commenter Disc-Thrower from a Asian “multiethnic city” say her language isn’t any of seven Asian languages he knows and “wondered if” it was heavily accented “Spanish or Italian?” and he said she said “Hong Kong es… .”

As the Fr. Z’s headline appeared to put it the “distraught woman [was]… plead[ing]” for Francis to support Hong Kong, despite the pro-China Francis refusal to condemn the Chinese Communist regime’s puppets in Hong Kong who are brutally manhandling and arresting the Hong Kong freedom protesters.

Was the distraught women worried that Francis would betray Hong Kong like he betrayed the Chinese Catholic underground?

It appears that Francis’s China deal was a cold-blooded betrayal.



Francis is appointing Communist regime operatives as bishops is a de facto endorsement of the Chinese totalitarianism.



In 2017, Cardinal Joseph Zen before Christmas said:



“China’s underground Church… feels betrayed.”



Francis’s Vatican has “demanded the retirement of one bishop and the demotion of another” so that Communist totalitarian controlled state bishops can get control of the underground Chinese Church.



The National Review’s Michael Dougherty reported what this Vatican betrayal means to the Chinese Catholics in quoting a Chinese underground pewsitter witness to the Communist regime’s reign of terror:



“Everybody, and I mean everybody, knows someone who was murdered, or tortured, or disappeared to defend the principle that was just abandoned.”

(National Review, “The Vatican’s Deal with China: What to make of Cardinal Parolin’s Diplomacy,” January 23, 2017)



Cardinal Joseph Zen, bishop emeritus of Hong Kong in 2016 said the Francis “diplomacy” is like betraying Joseph, Mary and the baby Jesus to the murderous Herod.



Cardinal Zen said:



“[T]oday would our diplomats advise Joseph to go and humbly beg for dialogue with Herod!”

