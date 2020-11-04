Archbishop Vigano: “News of Electoral Fraud is Multiplying”; “Pray the Rosary Imploring Our Lady to ‘Grant the Victory’ to the Forces of Good” against Biden

Vigano: “News of Electoral Fraud is Multiplying” & “Pray the Rosary Imploring Our Lady to ‘Grant the Victory’ to the Forces of Good” against Biden

November 04, 2020

Journalist Diane Montagna reported that Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano in an open letter said that news “of electoral fraud is multiplying” and the archbishop is “calling for “Catholics to make acts of faith and humility in the ‘Lord of Armies’ & to pray the Rosary imploring Our Lady to ‘grant the victory’ to the forces of Good” represented by President Donald Trump: Diane Montagna@dianemontagna

In new appeal amid potential US election fraud, +Viganò asks Catholics to make acts of faith and humility in the “Lord of Armies” & to pray the Rosary imploring Our Lady to “grant the victory to the forces of Good & to inflict a humiliating defeat on the forces of Evil.”

[https://mobile.twitter.com/dianemontagna/status/1324137172748947458?prefetchtimestamp=1604544816766] Also, in the open letter to “American Catholics and to all American of Good Will” Archbishop Vigano stated: “News of electoral fraud is multiplying….There are states in which the number of votes is greater than the number of voters; in others the mail-in vote seems to be exclusively in favor of Joe Biden…” “… Do not think the children of darkness act in honesty… The Lord warned us against the devil.” [https://mobile.twitter.com/dianemontagna/status/1324137172748947458?prefetchtimestamp=1604544816766] Pray an Our Father and pray the Rpsary for President Trump to win despite the media’s lying and cheating as well as the “CROOKED… DEMOCRAT MACHINE.”Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary SHARE