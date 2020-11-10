The Rules Are…By Judd GarrettObjectivity is the ObjectiveNovember 10, 2020

In past elections, there were two ways to vote, either at the polling place or absentee, both very simple straight forward. You register to vote by proving you’re a citizen who is eligible to vote. Then, you either show up to the polling place, show proper ID and vote, or you request an absentee ballot to be sent to your home. At the polling places, there are strict laws against political operatives’ ability to unfairly influence or intimidate voters. It’s vital that every vote cast was done so with a free and open mind without unfair influence by political partisans. There was a process to the way we voted, and that process was designed to eliminate voter fraud to the greatest extent possible.From the time of the first election though, there was always someone trying to stuff the ballot box, intimidate voters, circumvent the rules so their side wins. Anyone who thinks that voter fraud can’t or won’t happen in the United States is living in a dream world. In this country, there has been a history of dead people voting, stuffing the ballot box, voter suppression. It has and still can happen in America.In recent years, people have been allowed to drive voters to the polls which always seemed strange to me. Why do these people need to be driven, and who is driving them? If these voters are too ill or in-firmed to leave their homes, they should vote absentee. These situations are why we have the absentee ballot system. On the ride to the polls, do you think the political operatives driving them speak to the voters, giving one last pitch for their candidate, and destroy his opponent? Of course. Isn’t that the type of unfair influence that the laws against political operatives in polling places are designed to stop? They claim that these people are neutral volunteers or poll workers. In 2020 where everyone and everything is polarized by partisan politics, is there any person remaining who is “neutral”? Very few. At best, they don’t directly influence the voter, they only drive people to the polls from areas with high concentrations of their candidate’s supporters. It’s not everyone needs to vote, it’s everyone who thinks like me needs to vote.And then we come to ballot harvesting where political operatives are allowed collect and submit completed absentee ballots rather than the voters submitting the ballots themselves. These ballot harvesters are not neutral parties either. They work for the campaigns. Do you think there is voter influence happening when political partisans come to people’s homes, help them fill out their ballots and submit their ballots for them? These “volunteers” are not spending all this time because they care about fair elections. They are doing this because they want unfair elections. And they are not harvesting ballots in the opposition party’s district. Again, why isn’t the simple straight forward absentee ballot process being used? Because it’s very difficult to unfairly influence the voter in the absentee ballot process where the political operative is cut out of the loop.And then there is the mail-in voting process that became vitally “necessary” in 2020 because of COVID-19. They claimed it was too dangerous to vote at the polls. I’ve been to the grocery store, the mall, the movies, restaurants since we re-opened the country, and voting was one of the safest things I’ve done outside my house in the past months. We can riot for four straight months but we can’t spend four minutes in an antiseptic voting place? And again, if you didn’t want to risk it, why not use the absentee system? Because the absentee system is more secure against voter fraud than the mail-in system. Certain cities and counties were papered with mail-in ballots, and those ballots were allowed to be harvested by political operatives. In some places, signatures on ballots did not have to match signatures on voter registration rolls. Other places allowed mail-in ballots to be accepted days after the election was over, and no postmark on the mail-in ballots was required.And no one asks the question of why tens of thousands of “mail-in ballots” showed up in the dark of night, after the polls closed, some with mismatched signatures, no string of custody of the ballots, voting only in the presidential election for one candidate.And then we must put up with the incessant chanting of “every vote must be counted.” Every vote? Really? How about illegal votes? How about the votes of dead people? How about the ballots filled in by a political operative for someone else? All those votes should be counted? I feel like Danny Zuko at Thunder Road in the movie Grease when Leo, the leader of the other gang said, “The rules are, there ain’t no rules.” The voting laws are, there ain’t no voting laws. It has become a free-for-all. Anybody can vote, no voter ID required, party operatives can unfairly influence and intimidate voters, or even fill out the ballots for voters. It’s easier for a non-citizen to vote in our elections than it is for a 16-year-old to get into an R-rated movie, or anyone to buy alcohol.Kamala Harris said that within the first 100 days, her administration will give amnesty to 11 million illegal immigrants. Like voting, there used to be a legal process to immigrate into the United States and become a citizen. It was a fair and legal process which has allowed tens of millions of immigrants to come here from other countries for a better life while also trying to maintain the integrity of our borders and protect our sovereignty. But now the process consists of sneak across our borders illegally and we will hand you citizenship. The immigration laws are, there ain’t no immigration laws.Make no mistake, the politicians who want this are not doing it because of their compassion for disaffected people living in other countries. They don’t care a thing about suffering people. We have homeless veterans living on the street in our country that these so-called compassionate politicians refuse to do anything to help. No, it’s not compassion that’s motivating amnesty, it’s votes. Like mail-in ballots and ballot harvesting, these politicians want amnesty only because they know that the overwhelming majority of illegal immigrants will vote for their party thus insuring future victories at the ballot box. It’s about power.While politicians manipulate the system and change the laws for the sole purpose of grabbing and maintaining power, the rest of the country will have to deal with the consequences of the potential of massive voter fraud in the future. Elections will be like the steroid era in baseball where the best players were the ones who injected the most testosterone or HGH into their systems, our leaders will be determined by who commits the most voter fraud.In Grease, they were “racing for pinks… Pink slips, ownership papers.” And we are fighting not just for ownership of the country, but to determine even if there will be a country remaining at all. Because in the end, if we have no election laws, we don’t really have a democracy, and if we have no borders, we don’t really have a country. And if we keep going down this road, it looks like very soon, we will have neither, borders, elections, a democracy or a country.

