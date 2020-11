Cliff Kincaid talks with eyewitness to Detroit election fraud, David Evans [VIDEO]

By Cliff Kincaid

November 10, 2020

America’s Survival TV host, Cliff Kincaid, talks with attorney David G. Evans, an eyewitness to election fraud that occurred in Detroit, Michigan. Evans described the evidence, the court cases, and how President Trump can win this election in the end.© Cliff Kincaid