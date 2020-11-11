CORRUPTION EVIDENTLY IS STILL PRESENT IN THE US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE/FBI

November 10, 2020

Project Veritas journalist James O’Keefe, on Twitter, reported ” RECORDING: Federal agents “coerce” USPS whistleblower Hopkins to water down story. Hopkins doubles down”:James O’Keefe@JamesOKeefeIII RECORDING: Federal agents “coerce” USPS whistleblower Hopkins to water down story. Hopkins doubles down… Agent Strasser: “I am trying to twist you a little bit” “I am scaring you here”…” we have Senators involved…DOJ involved…reason they called me is to try to harness.”4:38 PM · Nov 10, 2020·Twitter for iPhone[https://twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1326323334800437248]

A good friend of the Catholic Monitor got this from a group message. She said “exorcist Fr. Chad Ripperger is asking everyone to say this prayer until the election is resolved”:

Prayer of Command

Prayer of Command

In His Name and by the power of His Cross and Blood, I ask Jesus to bind any evil spirits, forces and powers of the earth, air, fire, or water, of the netherworld and the satanic forces of nature. By the power of the Holy Spirit and by His authority, I ask Jesus Christ to break any curses, hexes, or spells and send them back to where they came from, if it be His Holy Will. I beseech Thee Lord Jesus to protect us by pouring Thy Precious Blood on us (my family, etc.), which Thou hast shed for us and I ask Thee to command that any departing spirits leave quietly, without disturbance, and go straight to Thy Cross to dispose of as Thou sees fit. I ask Thee to bind any demonic interaction, interplay, or communications. I place N. (Person, place or thing) under the protection of the Blood of Jesus Christ which He shed for us. Amen Please put your family, the United States of America and President Donald Trump as the intentions in the Prayer of Command.