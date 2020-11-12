Why are the Deep State & Deep Church Afraid of Trump, Vigano & Whistleblowers?

FRED MARTINEZ

November 12, 2020

“And so, when two weeks before President Trump’s re-election we learn that the Democrat candidate’s family is awash in drugs and pedophilia, when it is revealed to the world that most likely a great percentage America’s political class is degenerate and corrupt far worse than many “normies” could even imagine, when it is realized that the FBI had likely known about Biden and his family’s proclivities for years and never said anything, when Americans are being blatantly shown that the absolute worst examples of nepotism and filth are facilitated within the U.S. political elite… I say, as all of this is becoming realized in the short two weeks before the 2020 presidential election, Bergoglio comes storming out of the gates of the Vatican to tell the world that he approves of gay civil marriage. And this distraction should be of no surprise to us. Because this is what a CIA pope is supposed to do. Bergoglio wants to take up all of the focus and attention of the world’s Catholics—and specifically the attention of American Catholics. Because the more distracted American Catholics are from Biden’s evil, the more likely they will not vote to re-elect President Trump, who is a blatant enemy of the Deep State.” – Laramie Hirsch[https://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/10/implications-of-cia-pope-real-mover-and.html]

You can sense, almost smell, the fear of the Deep State, who control the media that their false narrative is being exposed, by their blatant lying.

Yesterday, Mark Levin, a former chief of staff for the Attorney General of the United States, said “The Washington Post FLAT OUT LIED”:

Mark R. Levin@marklevinshow

The Washington Post FLAT OUT LIED about [whistleblower] Richard Hopkins recanting his sworn statement about widespread voting fraud within the postal service. Rather than try to track down what Hopkins has said, they try to smear him. And now the man is under enormous pressure to fold. [https://twitter.com/marklevinshow/status/1326572247239290880]

Today, Complicit Clergy said “The McCarrick Report reveals Francis lied about about ‘knowing nothing’, once again vindicating Archbishop Viganò’s original testimony“:

“The newly released, long-awaited November 10 “McCarrick report” indicates that Pope Francis was not to be blamed for the fact that he did not restrain then-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick in his activities in international affairs and church politics. The report points out that he merely followed the path chosen by Pope John Paul II and Pope Benedict XVI with regard to McCarrick. Francis also denies ever having heard from Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò about the allegations of McCarrick’s sexual abuse and the instructions given to him by the Vatican to live a more private life. But the report at the same time shows that Francis did, in fact, hear of the facts of McCarrick’s abuse, but from other sources, namely from Cardinal Angelo Becciu and Cardinal Pietro Parolin. This confirms an essential argument made by Viganò, namely, that Francis knew and chose to collaborate with McCarrick…

… Continue reading at LifeSite News [https://www.complicitclergy.com/2020/11/12/francis-lied-about-mccarrick/]

Everyone knows that the media, such The New York Times, AP and others, are attempting to ruin Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano who is a whistleblower against the Francis Vatican sex abuse cover-ups.



People are starting to wake up to the fact that the media is controlled by the Deep State.



The United Kingdom magazine Christian Order in its exposé on the “complex corporate/financial/political” Deep State said:



“Occasionally, media scrutiny and/or public prosecution of global criminal scams… provide a glimpse like the Bank of Credit and Commerce International during the 1970s/80s and currently the Clinton Foundation… the first-tier all hold so much dirt on each other that mutual protection and continuing is assured.”



“As for whistle-blowers, the lower-level variety are either bought off, blackmailed, ruined, or murdered with impunity. Exposure and defiance at the highest levels by uncontrollable presidential forces like JFK, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, on the other hand, sometimes leads to assassination (JFK) but more usually is handled by a controlled press.”



“President Putin’s complaint at the recent Helsinki summit of a massive swindle involving the transfer of $400 million… to Hillary Clinton’s election campaign, for example, was either totally ignored, or mentioned but not pursued… [as was] Putin’s further pointed reference to the transnational conniving of Hillary’s nefarious backer, George Soros.”(Christian Order, “Deep State Armageddon,” August/September 2018)



Everyone who has read or seen on YouTube internationally respected investigator and attorney Elizabeth Yore’s detailed research knows Francis’s Vatican is in bed or in alliance with the Deep State and Soros. Yore revealed:



“George Soros operatives are embedded in the Vatican. They have drafted Vatican documents that set up the Soros agenda which mirrors the Francis agenda.” (YouTube, “An Unholy Alliance: the UN, Soros, and the Francis Papacy,” February 21, 2017)



The Christian Order article, moreover, shows that the Soros/Clinton Deep State doesn’t just have the “controlled press” working for them, but the intelligence agencies:



“As George Neumayr commented… ‘Obama via Brennan, did the equivalent for Hillary’… namely, by turning CIA HQ at Langley, Virginia, into the Clinton War Room.”



“… For [Trump] his tenure is a providential opportunity to face down the Washington vermin; to thwart their occult designs. So let us pray that he [Trump] traps and eradicates them before they trap and eradicate him – or it’s criminal game, globalist set, and godless match to the dirty rats.”



Please pray that God protect President Trump and Archbishop Vigano because they are both fighting against cornered and often deadly enemies.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Note: A good friend of the Catholic Monitor got this from a group message. She said “exorcist Fr. Chad Ripperger is asking everyone to say this prayer until the election is resolved”:

Prayer of Command

In His Name and by the power of His Cross and Blood, I ask Jesus to bind any evil spirits, forces and powers of the earth, air, fire, or water, of the netherworld and the satanic forces of nature. By the power of the Holy Spirit and by His authority, I ask Jesus Christ to break any curses, hexes, or spells and send them back to where they came from, if it be His Holy Will. I beseech Thee Lord Jesus to protect us by pouring Thy Precious Blood on us (my family, etc.), which Thou hast shed for us and I ask Thee to command that any departing spirits leave quietly, without disturbance, and go straight to Thy Cross to dispose of as Thou sees fit. I ask Thee to bind any demonic interaction, interplay, or communications. I place N. (Person, place or thing) under the protection of the Blood of Jesus Christ which He shed for us. Amen Please put your family, the United States of America, whistleblowers, President Donald Trump and Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano as the intentions in the Prayer of Command.