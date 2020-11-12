Do the Democrats actually believe that the 72 million Trump voters are going to throw their support behind Joe Biden when they witnessed four years of relentless deceitful attacks designed to divide the country by Biden’s party on the President they voted for?

|Unity For Me, But Not For TheeBy Judd GarrettNovember 12, 2020(emphasis added)
This past Saturday, Joe Biden said, “it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It’s time for America to unite.” Unity is a wonderful concept. It is something that every country needs. Unity is the life blood of a country. I believe that now, and I believed that back on November 10, 2016, when Donald Trump said, “Now it is time for America to bind the wounds of division, have to get together. To all Republicans and Democrats and independents across this nation, I say it is time for us to come together as one united people.”I have searched the internet. I was hard-pressed to find one Democratic politician from November 9, 2016 to November 6, 2020 who called for unity or supported the any effort to unite the country.Less than one year into President Trump’s term, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer refused to meet with the President. And Nancy Pelosi went a full year as speaker of the house refusing to even speak to President Trump. Is refusing to meet or speak with someone done in the spirit of unity?On February 4, 2020, Nancy Pelosi ripped up President Trump’s State of the Union Address in an attempt to disrespect him in front of the entire country. The previous month, she led an impeachment of President Trump based on no evidence, and not even an accusation of a crime, and 225 Democratic Congressman voted for this politically motivated impeachment. Were these things done in an effort to help build unity in the country? Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff and Senator Chuck Schumer orchestrated a two-and-a-half-year Russian Collusion investigation of Donald Trump claiming he was an agent of Vladimir Putin, and the Russians illegally swayed the election for Trump. They relied solely on opposition research paid for by the Democratic Party which was never verified, and later proven false. And there has never been any evidence supporting this claim. Did that bring unity to the United States?In January 2017, the Obama/Biden Department of Justice destroyed the career and reputation of distinguished General Michael Flynn with a false accusation of violation of the Logan Act, and setting a perjury trap from which he was later exonerated. Was this done to bring the country together?In 2018, Maxine Waters said, “If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.” Is this type of rhetoric unifying?Was Senator Dianne Feinstein interested in unity when she led the evidence-free sexual assault hearing of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh slandering him in a vile attempt to destroy his career and reputation?Was Joe Biden’s acting in the spirit of unity when he led the slanderous attacks on both Justice Robert Bork and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas back in the 80’s and 90’s, purely partisan personal attacks attempting to destroy these men’s character and reputation?You can’t spend four years dividing the country because your candidate wasn’t elected then turn around and ask for unity when your candidate finally is in the White House. It doesn’t work that way.
Do the Democrats actually believe that the 72 million Trump voters are going to throw their support behind Joe Biden when they witnessed four years of relentless deceitful attacks designed to divide the country by Biden’s party on the President they voted for? For four years, Democrats put party over country, their own selfish interests over the interest of the people. Their main tactic was division, divide the country on racial and gender lines, class warfare. They supported Black Lives Matter and Antifa riots this summer which destroyed many of our cities because they knew division helped them in the polls.Was it Donald Trump leading or condoning the riots that tore apart our major cities this summer, or was it the people who are now asking for unity? Kamala Harris sounded like a cheerleader when talking about these riots that killed over 30 innocent people and injured thousands of others. She said, “They’re not going to stop and everyone beware, because they’re not going to stop… Everyone should take note of that on both levels. They’re not going to let up and they should not and we should not.” Does this sound like someone interested in unity, or is this someone advocating a divide and conquer strategy? There was no call for peace and unity at that time by Joe Biden or Kamala Harris. When they don’t have power, they stir up division. When they have power, they call for unity. It didn’t matter to Kamala Harris that people were killed, injured, lost their homes, businesses, and livelihoods. They were all sacrificed on the altar of her political ambitions and agenda.Remember, the last three Presidential elections the Democrats lost, their candidate refused to accept the results of the election. They were not interested in unity, and a peaceful transfer of power. Both Al Gore and John Kerry contested the results of their lost elections, Gore even took his challenge all the up to the Supreme Court. To this day, many Democrats say that George W Bush was selected President not elected. Hillary Clinton and the Democratic leaders put the country through the 2 ½ year false Russian Collusion investigation because she could not accept the fact that she lost. Those three candidates did not support a peaceful transfer of power in the spirit of unity for the country. They acted to divide the country for political purposes.I would love to have a unified country right now and, in the future, but I wanted to have a unified country from 2017-2020. And the people asking for unity now were the ones who not only refused to embrace it then, but promoted division. Are these people so tragically self-unaware that they cannot see their blatant hypocrisy, or are they so despicably deceitful that they do not care about their hypocrisy because they now have the power they crave so badly? To these people, is power so delectably intoxicating that it blinds them to their own deceit and hypocrisy?Amidst these recent calls for unity from the Democratic leadership, congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has called for the names of Trump supporters to be archived so they will be punished in the future, and make them unhirable to potential employers. And recently, The Trump Accountability Project has been formed to punish people for voting for Donald Trump.So, if we are punishing voters for the sins of the people they vote for, should all of those people who voted for Bill Clinton be punished? Voting for a President who flew on the Lolita Express 25 times, raping young girls is much worse than voting for a President who produced the lowest unemployment in 40 years, and the lowest black and Hispanic unemployment in history, and is the first president in 40 years not to start a useless overseas war which costs countless American lives.Joe Biden’s speech on Saturday, was not really a call for unity for the country, it was a call for compliance from Republicans. Unlike the Democrats though, Republicans will not condone or promote riots in attempt to divide and conquer, nor will they created politically motivated impeachments which will only hurt the country. From 2017 to 2020, no olive branch was extended by nor accepted by the Democrats. They clearly were not interested in unity; they were only interested in fanning the flame of division because they knew their only path back to power was to divide and conquer. And in their wake, they left a wasteland of division that not only they, but the rest of the country must wade through in now and in the future.
