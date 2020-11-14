Newsmax Editor explains the current “Psychological [Political] War”: Trump vs. the Media & “Corruption of the Election Process & the People who Control it”

November 13, 2020

“This was written at 4 a.m. EST on Nov. 4 [on election night]. The president appears almost certain to emerge with the majority of electoral votes; he has substantial leads compared to the number of votes outstanding, in Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, Alaska, and the single district in Maine; Nevada is uncertain, but he is the favorite in all of the other states just mentioned.”

“His statement in the White House a few minutes ago effectively accusing his enemies of causing a delay of vote-counting in all of the states enumerated, with fraudulent intent, is an example of the Trumpian practice, in Irish football terms, of “getting his retaliation in first.” But it is also probably a fair summary of what is being attempted in some cases.”

“It is technically possible but unlikely that his present margins in all of these states are surmountable without a greater tampering with the genuine vote.” – Conrad Black in his column for The Epoch Times [https://www.theepochtimes.com/election-night-reveals-trumps-triumph-over-implacable-and-dishonest-opposition-which-may-win-a-second-term_3565065.html]

The brilliant political and economic analyst Tom Luongo who is a Senior Financial Editor with Newsmax explains what happened on election day to President Donald Trump as well as to America. And how we are in a “psychological war” in which Trump threw the media and those who control them a curve ball by “actually winning the election by margins in swing states that couldn’t be overcome without overt and blatant fraud.”

For the president and America to win this “psychological [political] war” he and we have “to show it by fighting tooth and claw” because there “are multiple paths to not only victory for him [but, for America]… [including] exposing the deep corruption of the election process and the people who control it”:

Underneath the headlines the forces arrayed against Trump were building the infrastructure to ensure that however the people voted on November 3rd, the outcome was pre-determined in their favor against him…

… But one thing happened they didn’t count on, Trump actually winning the election by margins in swing states that couldn’t be overcome without overt and blatant fraud…

… And that feeds the plot points for the next eight weeks until Congress convenes to certify (or not) the Electoral College.

President Trump refuses to concede the election, and rightly so. There are multiple paths to not only victory for him but also exposing the deep corruption of the election process and the people who control it…

… So, if Trump wants to lead the nation he has to show it by fighting tooth and claw, just like Lukashenko did. And that means organizing support for him across the country. This is why he is incredibly smart to organize rallies. According to Axios:

President Trump plans to brandish obituaries of people who supposedly voted but are dead — plus hold campaign-style rallies — in an effort to prolong his fight against apparent insurmountable election results, four Trump advisers told me during a conference call this afternoon.

“Insurmountable election results??” Really? A few thousand votes separates Trump from outright sweeping all the battleground states whose vote totals are very sketchy and this is ‘insurmountable?’

This is what I mean by the pressure campaign having gone plaid. There is no responsible journalism left within the major media outlets…

… The media will never concede they were wrong, will never report on anything fairly. They are in on the grift. Looking for them to admit anything is a waste of energy and time. Simply turn them off and become #Ungovernable.

This is a psychological war now, designed to rob you of your reason and sap your willingness to fight. by creating an overwhelming picture of Trump as the bad guy…

…Trump is trying to marshal a counter-revolution on the ground and in the courts. The evidence will be presented. Apparatchiks will ignore their orders. Protests will miraculously spring up in all the right places.

The media will misrepresent everything.

It will be up to us to decide which way the State Legislatures decide whose electors go to Washington D.C. next month by putting real pressure on them to act on their conscience and the evidence. That’s the law. [https://www.blogger.com/blog/post/edit/22704303/686256882463112620 and https://tomluongo.me/2020/11/09/u-s-color-revolution-not-so-phantom-menace/]

Historian Dr. Edmund Mazza, a former Full Professor at Azusa Pacific University, who is the author of the book “The Scholastics and the Jews” agrees with Luongo’s scrutiny of the current “psychological [political] war.” [https://www.edmundmazza.com/author/edmundmazza/]

The historian Mazza in the YouTube show “The Meaning of Catholic” stated the 2020 presidential election process followed the classic historical tactics of a “coup” or “hostile takeover” of a country by leftists who subvert the the constitutional democratic process by massive media disinformation and full scale fraud in the voting process.

The historian in the show said “”There is no next time. There won’t be a free election, again… [if we] fail to pray, if we fail to protest and if necessary we fail to go into the streets and try to save the republic, if we fail to do that we will take that failure to our grave”:

This is not just another election. Where our guy lost and we say well we’ll get them next time. There is no next time. There won’t be a free election, again.”

“They can camouflage and sabotage worst than this one. There is no tomorrow!”

“And if we as Catholic American citizens fail to pray, if we fail to protest and if necessary we fail to go into the streets and try to save the republic, if we fail to do that we will take that failure to our grave!” (“Against Hostile Takeover with Dr. Edmund Mazza” on YouTube, 37:56-38:31: https://youtu.be/m5s3XpQsnS8)

The news aggregation and analysis website Revolver News agrees with the analysis of Mazza and Luongo. Moreover, it gives specific evidence on the the voter fraud and the specific path to victory according to the laws of the United States of America for President Trump and America:

The actual Electoral College election is governed by the Electoral Count Act, an 1887 law amended in 1948. Among other things, this law sets the exact day that the Electoral College meets: The Monday after the second Wednesday of December. On that day (December 14 in 2020) the chosen electors will assemble in each state and formally cast their votes.

This day is a hard deadline, fixed by federal law. States must have their electors chosen by then. In fact, the Electoral Count Act explicitly accounts for what to do if a disputed election or other problem means electors cannot be chosen by voters:

Whenever any State has held an election for the purpose of choosing electors, and has failed to make a choice on the day prescribed by law, the electors may be appointed on a subsequent day in such a manner as the legislature of such State may direct. [Legal Information Institute]

In other words, federal law explicitly empowers state legislators to decide how a state’s electoral votes should be awarded, even after election day, if that election “failed to make a choice.” Certainly, such a “failure” would include a fraud-ridden election whose outcome cannot be trusted.

It’s a precedent the Supreme Court has endorsed relatively recently. In 2000’s Bush v. Gore ruling, a Court majority affirmed that:

…the State legislature’s power to select the manner for appointing electors is plenary; it may, if it so chooses, select the electors itself. … The State, of course, after granting the franchise in the special context of Article II, can take back the power to appoint electors. See id., at 35 (“[T]here is no doubt of the right of the legislature to resume the power at any time, for it can neither be taken away nor abdicated”) [Legal Information Institute]

Princeton political science professor Keith Whittington, who otherwise opposes state legislatures intervening in the 2020 election, admits in a recent piece that “The Constitution arguably gives state legislatures the power to appoint presidential electors right up until the day the electors meet to cast their ballots.”

In the case of a stolen election, Republican lawmakers, then, should not feel ashamed or hide away from what the law plainly empowers them to do. This would not be an act of usurping the will of the people, it would instead be a noble and heroic act of restoring the will of the people that was viciously taken away from them in the dead of night.

With each passing day, it looks more and more clear that they must seriously consider exercising this power. Evidence is steadily piling up that Democratic leads in the 2020 election’s decisive states are built on a bedrock of fraud.

In Nevada, not only did out-of-state residents vote, but the dead rose from their graves to cast ballots as well. In Fulton County, Georgia, officials told the public they were done counting for the night, and then secretly spent another three hours tallying votes unobserved. In Michigan, a newly-filed lawsuit alleges spectacular levels of fraud in Wayne County. One poll watcher says he forged votes fraudulently added to the state’s qualified voter list. Another person, a Detroit poll watcher, signed an affidavit saying she repeatedly saw city workers coach voters to vote for Joe Biden and other downballot Democrats. These are not flimsy Twitter allegations. They are sworn statements under oath. If the people making these claims are lying, they can be criminally charged.

When enough fraud is found in lesser races to throw the entire outcome into doubt, courts have ordered entirely new elections to be held. But with an office as critical as president, such an option is not feasible. Not only would another presidential election cost too much and take too long, but the Constitution simply does not allow for it. The Constitution explicitly requires a president to be chosen by the Electoral College prior to January 20.

If the 2020 election was stolen, then, only one recourse will remain: Republican-controlled state legislatures must act, and vote to choose Donald Trump’s electors for their Electoral College delegation. They cannot be passive. They cannot simply sit around and let the Trump campaign do all the work, or wait for some state court to tell everyone how things will be. State lawmakers must start setting the agenda right now. They must relentlessly drive forward investigations, and refuse to accept propaganda from the press and ass-covering excuses from left-aligned bureaucrats.

If states cannot satisfactorily demonstrate by December 14 that their voting procedures were legitimate and free of fraud, then the law gives state legislatures no choice but to act to restore the will of the people of their respective states. They will be obligated to pick a slate of Donald Trump-aligned electors, and send their votes to Washington, as the Constitution and Supreme Court explicitly allow. [https://www.revolver.news/2020/11/republican-state-legislatures-must-restore-will-of-the-people/]

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.

Pray an Our Father now for President Donald Trump and justice in the United States of America.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Note: A good friend of the Catholic Monitor got this from a group message. She said “exorcist Fr. Chad Ripperger is asking everyone to say this prayer until the election is resolved”:

Prayer of Command

In His Name and by the power of His Cross and Blood, I ask Jesus to bind any evil spirits, forces and powers of the earth, air, fire, or water, of the netherworld and the satanic forces of nature. By the power of the Holy Spirit and by His authority, I ask Jesus Christ to break any curses, hexes, or spells and send them back to where they came from, if it be His Holy Will. I beseech Thee Lord Jesus to protect us by pouring Thy Precious Blood on us (my family, etc.), which Thou hast shed for us and I ask Thee to command that any departing spirits leave quietly, without disturbance, and go straight to Thy Cross to dispose of as Thou sees fit. I ask Thee to bind any demonic interaction, interplay, or communications. I place N. (Person, place or thing) under the protection of the Blood of Jesus Christ which He shed for us. Amen Please put your family, the United States of America, President Donald Trump and Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano as the intentions in the Prayer of Command.SHARE

