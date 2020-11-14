President Trump refuses to concede the election, and rightly so. There are multiple paths to not only victory for him but also exposing the deep corruption of the election process and the people who control it…

Newsmax Editor explains the current “Psychological [Political] War”: Trump vs. the Media & those who Control them

“This was written at 4 a.m. EST on Nov. 4 [on election night]. The president appears almost certain to emerge with the majority of electoral votes; he has substantial leads compared to the number of votes outstanding, in Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, Alaska, and the single district in Maine; Nevada is uncertain, but he is the favorite in all of the other states just mentioned.”

“His statement in the White House a few minutes ago effectively accusing his enemies of causing a delay of vote-counting in all of the states enumerated, with fraudulent intent, is an example of the Trumpian practice, in Irish football terms, of “getting his retaliation in first.” But it is also probably a fair summary of what is being attempted in some cases.”

“It is technically possible but unlikely that his present margins in all of these states are surmountable without a greater tampering with the genuine vote.” – Conrad Black in his column for The Epoch Times [https://www.theepochtimes.com/election-night-reveals-trumps-triumph-over-implacable-and-dishonest-opposition-which-may-win-a-second-term_3565065.html]

The brilliant political and economic analyst Tom Luongo who is a Senior Financial Editor with Newsmax explains what happened on election day to President Donald Trump and to America. And how we are in a “psychological war” in which Trump threw the media and those who control them a curve ball by “actually winning the election by margins in swing states that couldn’t be overcome without overt and blatant fraud.”

For the president and America to win this “psychological [political] war” he and we have “to show it by fighting tooth and claw” because there “are multiple paths to not only victory for him… [including] exposing the deep corruption of the election process and the people who control it”:

Underneath the headlines the forces arrayed against Trump were building the infrastructure to ensure that however the people voted on November 3rd, the outcome was pre-determined in their favor against him…

… But one thing happened they didn’t count on, Trump actually winning the election by margins in swing states that couldn’t be overcome without overt and blatant fraud…

… And that feeds the plot points for the next eight weeks until Congress convenes to certify (or not) the Electoral College.

President Trump refuses to concede the election, and rightly so. There are multiple paths to not only victory for him but also exposing the deep corruption of the election process and the people who control it…

… So, if Trump wants to lead the nation he has to show it by fighting tooth and claw, just like Lukashenko did. And that means organizing support for him across the country. This is why he is incredibly smart to organize rallies. According to Axios:

President Trump plans to brandish obituaries of people who supposedly voted but are dead — plus hold campaign-style rallies — in an effort to prolong his fight against apparent insurmountable election results, four Trump advisers told me during a conference call this afternoon.

“Insurmountable election results??” Really? A few thousand votes separates Trump from outright sweeping all the battleground states whose vote totals are very sketchy and this is ‘insurmountable?’

This is what I mean by the pressure campaign having gone plaid. There is no responsible journalism left within the major media outlets…

… The media will never concede they were wrong, will never report on anything fairly. They are in on the grift. Looking for them to admit anything is a waste of energy and time. Simply turn them off and become #Ungovernable.

This is a psychological war now, designed to rob you of your reason and sap your willingness to fight. by creating an overwhelming picture of Trump as the bad guy…

…Trump is trying to marshal a counter-revolution on the ground and in the courts. The evidence will be presented. Apparatchiks will ignore their orders. Protests will miraculously spring up in all the right places.

The media will misrepresent everything.

It will be up to us to decide which way the State Legislatures decide whose electors go to Washington D.C. next month by putting real pressure on them to act on their conscience and the evidence. That’s the law. [https://www.blogger.com/blog/post/edit/22704303/686256882463112620]

Pray an Our Father now for President Donald Trump and justice in the United States of America.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Note: A good friend of the Catholic Monitor got this from a group message. She said “exorcist Fr. Chad Ripperger is asking everyone to say this prayer until the election is resolved”:

Prayer of Command

In His Name and by the power of His Cross and Blood, I ask Jesus to bind any evil spirits, forces and powers of the earth, air, fire, or water, of the netherworld and the satanic forces of nature. By the power of the Holy Spirit and by His authority, I ask Jesus Christ to break any curses, hexes, or spells and send them back to where they came from, if it be His Holy Will. I beseech Thee Lord Jesus to protect us by pouring Thy Precious Blood on us (my family, etc.), which Thou hast shed for us and I ask Thee to command that any departing spirits leave quietly, without disturbance, and go straight to Thy Cross to dispose of as Thou sees fit. I ask Thee to bind any demonic interaction, interplay, or communications. I place N. (Person, place or thing) under the protection of the Blood of Jesus Christ which He shed for us. Amen Please put your family, the United States of America, President Donald Trump and Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano as the intentions in the Prayer of Command.