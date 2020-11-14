YES, IT IS DISHEARTENING TO READ THAT CATHOLIC BISHOPS ARE LEADING THE STAMPEDE TO CONGRATULATE Joe Biden ON HIS ‘ELECTION’ AS PRESIDENT OF THE United States, BUT TRUST ME, THERE WILL BE A DAY OF RECKONING

tonym74 Fri, Nov 13, 9:37 PM (11 hours ago) to tonym74@protonmail.com

Hi Everyone,

· First the US Bishops Conference , (See: https://www.vaticannews.va/en/church/news/2020-11/gomez-usccb-statement-biden-president-united-states.html )

· then the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences , (See: https://rvasia.org/asian-catholic-bishops-welcome-bidens-victory-us-elections)

· and now Jorge Mario Bergoglio (no surprise of course) (see: https://gloria.tv/post/XDr2BN7sq9sR2LBgeeY8xTztQ )

……. all congratulating godless, pro-unborn baby killing, pro-homosexual marriage apostate Joe Biden on his supposed election by potentially criminally fraudulent means.

As we have known for a long time now……the modernist hierarchy are not hiding their positions any more…….they are now…. right out in the open!!!

We are getting a clearer picture of who among them is with the Authentic Catholic Church of the Ages ….and who among them is with ‘Bergoglio’s Apostate New False Church’.

Words cannot express how bad this is .

I encourage you to take it in, and reflect on how these letters of congratulations to Biden so graphically illustrate how rotten to the core is so much of the hierarchical Catholic Church right up to the very summit .

The corrupt elements of the hierarchy (who it would seem are in a large majority) are now so brazenly audacious in statements like this, because far from having any fear that Bergoglio is going to rebuke them, they know he is likely to phone them with a warm expressions of congratulations.

And they are certainly not afraid of the remnant faithful. They see us as being, small in number, weak and ineffective against the Bergoglian juggernaut.Nothing to be concerned about there!!

Can any person who claims to be a faithful, orthodox Catholic, defend the manifest heretic on the Chair of Peter and the ensuing moral chaos that he generates by his words and actions.

If you can ….please send a reply email with your detailed defense…..I would love to get my head around your reasoning.

But surely, surely, surely you get it now!!!!!

How is it possible for a valid Pope behave this way…..the diametrically opposite to the way the Popes of history have acted, spoken and written??

Every tiny detail of how Bergoglio came to the Chair, NOW EVEN MORE SCREAMS OUT TO BE INVESTIGATED by an Imperfect Council to determine how one so profoundly morally and doctrinally corrupt came to be there.

But who among the hierarchy will do the investigating and be part of the Imperfect Council process???….. when so many, many are with him in their outrageously God defying positions.

THIS IS THE NEW FALSE CHURCH Bl. Anne Catherine Emmerich’s messages prophesied would occur in the time of the two Popes.

Please would those remaining faithful Catholic hierarchy come together to lead and consolidate the Remnant Church……the continuation of the True Catholic Church founded By Jesus Christ nearly 2000 years ago???

Our awareness of efforts of Archbishop Vigano, Bishop Gracida, Bishop Strickland, Bishop Schneider and some inspiring priests like Fr James Altman and Fr Mark Goring, are reason for us to hold tightly to hope for the future.

And most importantly, all hope is founded on our God, and the words of Jesus, when He said He would be with His Church until the end of the world.

This is all part of the purification process as we move towards Jesus’ Second Coming and the extraordinary ‘Era of Peace’ to follow.



So now it is time for us to pray like never before and strive to wake up as many people as possible so they are not swallowed up by this elaborately constructed deception now being effected at all levels in our Church and our world.



