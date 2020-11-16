US Election 2020 – Why Won’t Joe Biden Concede The Election?

Is He Just Dragging His Political Friends Into Imprisonment?…

The Dominion Voting Machine Scandal, and the fake mail-in ballots…

Opinion by “Deplorable” Consumer Advocate Tim Bolen

I absolutely laughed out loud at the liberal media’s claim that Biden had won the US presidential election because they, the liberal media, said he did.

I couldn’t help but INSTANTLY remember that that same media had declared, over the last four years, that Donald Trump was a Russian spy, Russia had elected Trump, Trump was an illegitimate president, Trump was impeached, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah… And, that Trump should concede the election immediately, move out of the White House, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah…

But the VERY BEST claim was that “there is no such thing as “voter fraud…””

This has all happened before.

Way back in 2007, thirteen years ago, the then current premier Voting Machine company Diebold came under nationwide scrutiny. That justified scrutiny DESTROYED Diebold. Diebold was bought out by “guess who?”

Yup – Dominion Voting Systems. Just below is a seven part series. Each video is five minutes long and are VERY revealing. Why are there seven videos, each five minutes long? Because back in 2007, when these were made, you couldn’t make longer videos.

Reality check…

There is nothing more indicative of our society than turning on a liberal media channel and watching, and listening to, a silk-panty homosexual lecturing Judeo/Christian heterosexual America on morality. Although laughable, it isn’t really funny.

I guess in their minds, having a thousand different sex partners a year somehow gives them a better sense of virtuousness than family-based monogamous Americans. Maybe government funded AIDS drugs (one billion dollars per year in San Francisco alone) enhances their perceptions. Who knows…

Liberal media may be at that point – but I’m not. And neither is most of America.

As a student of political history…

I am not surprised that the US Democratic Party massively cheated in Presidential election 2020. “Cheating” is, I think, written in their social contract with their constituency. It is expected – and it is counted on by their members.

Like the other simple fact of being a Democrat – the fact that after four years of federal elected office your net worth will be in excess of 100 million dollars.

Example – After eight (8) years in political office Barack Hussein Obama went from penniless to owning palatial mansions all over the world – all on a 400 thousand dollar per year salary.

Magic.

Donald Trump didn’t actually get 72 million Americans to vote for him…

I think, probably, it was closer to 125 million but the Dominion “voting machines” probably had “a glitch,” here and there.., (sarcasm intended).

From Jonsnewsplace comes:

“Republican attorney Sidney Powell has vowed to “expose every one of” the officials who helped allegedly steal the 2020 election for Democrat Joe Biden, claiming voting machine maker Dominion Voting Systems facilitated the theft.

Powell, who is representing former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn in his Russiagate-spawned legal battle, leveled her own allegations of foreign collusion and election meddling on Fox News’ Lou Dobbs Tonight show on Friday. Threatening those responsible with a “new American revolution,” she called for a sweeping probe into what she described as a longstanding pattern of election interference.

Release the Kraken: @SidneyPowell1 vows to expose the Silicon Valley and left-wing corporations that are using their power to help Democrats steal the election from @realDonaldTrump. #MAGA #AmericaFirst #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/EPJSfUZqM2 — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) November 13, 2020

Claiming Dominion Voting Systems, one of the largest makers of voting machines for the US, “was created to produce altered voting results in Venezuela for [socialist leader] Hugo Chavez,” Powell argued that the system – which she said was funded by Cuba and China as well as Caracas – is little more than an election-fixing operation.

Dominion has “been used all over the world to defy the will of people who wanted freedom,” she declared.

President Trump won this election in a landslide. It’s going to be irrefutable.

“Patriots are coming forward all day every day” with “statistical evidence that shows just hundreds of thousands of votes being put in and replicated” to swing the vote to Biden, Powell said, suggesting Big Tech and the media establishment had finished the job by covering up for Dominion and its political cronies.

“There needs to be a massive criminal investigation and it’s going to affect just millions of voters and elections,” she told the Fox News host, urging viewers to “come forward now and get on the right side of this issue and report the fraud they know existed in Dominion Voting Systems” while she prepares to pull up the curtain on the entire operation.

I’m going to release the Kraken.”

If we don’t stop this we are all going to be good little obedient communists…

Gasoline to go to $24.50 per gallon. Starvation in the cities. Population control like you cannot even imagine.

