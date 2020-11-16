BY AFF NEWSWIRE

By Patty McMurray–

Last week, Trump lawyer and former federal prosecutor Sidney Powell warned that she’s going to “release the Kraken,” meaning she will expose the fraud in the election.

In an interview with Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, Michael Flynn attorney Sidney Powell revealed that she has “staggering” statistical evidence and testimony to show Dominion voting machines altered ballots, and this deception stems back to Venezuela, Cuba, and China. She says, “I’m going to release the Kraken.”

SHE RELEASED THE KRAKEN!

This morning, during an interview with Fox Business News’ Maria Bartiromo, Powell dropped another bombshell.

“We’re fixin’ to overturn the results of the election in multiple states, and President Trump won by not just hundreds of thousands of votes but by millions of votes that were shifted by this software that was designed expressly for that purpose. We have sworn witness testimony of why the software was designed. It was designed to rig elections. He was fully briefed on it. He saw it happen in other countries. It was exported internationally for profit by the people that are behind Smartmatic and Dominion.

They did this on purpose. It was calculated and they’ve done it before. We have evidence from 2016 in California. We have so much evidence I feel like it’s coming in through a fire hose.”

In part two of her interview with Bartiromo, Powell slammed CIA Director Gina Haspel, saying our intelligence ignored multiple calls to investigate voter integrity surrounding the electronic voting systems. Powell told Bartiromo that Haspel should be immediately fired for her incompetence.

Powell explained how easily the Dominion machines can be hacked to change or alter the votes. “Their own manual, if you sat down and read it, would explain, how and why, no honest person would use their system,” Powell explained that it’s not just Dominion, but other voting systems that use the same software that are a threat to safety and security of our elections.

Powell explained how backdoor access to the voting machines happens, “They can stick a thumb drive in the machine or upload software to it, even from the internet. They can do it from Germany or Venezuala, even. They can remote access anything, they can watch votes in real-time, they can shift votes in real-time. We’ve identified mathematically the exact algorithm they’ve used and planned to use from the beginning, in this case, to modify the vote to make sure Biden won.” Powell blasted Biden, who in his “demented state,” spoke the truth when he said he had the “largest voter fraud organization ever.” Powell told Bartiromo, “Well, it’s massive voter fraud and it’s going to undo the entire election.”

“They can do anything they want with the votes. They can have the machines not read the signature. They can have the machines not read the down-ballot. They can make the machine read and catalog only the Biden votes. It’s like drag and drop whatever you want, wherever you want—upload votes.

In fact, we’ve got math in Michigan and Pennsylvania, I think it is, where all of a sudden hundreds of thousands of votes at 67% ratio for Biden and 37% for Trump were uploaded multiple times into the system.

Powell confirmed they have a sworn affidavit from a whistleblower that reveals exactly how it worked from the beginning.

Watch the explosive interview here:

This article originally appeared at 100 Percent Fed Up and was republished with permission.

MORE TO COME.