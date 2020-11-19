BIDEN’S SUPPORTERS ARE THREATENING TRUMP’S LAWYERS WITH BODILY HARM

SEARCH

Epoch Times: “Lawyer Who Represented Trump in Pennsylvania Placed Under Protection After ‘Threats of Harm’”

November 19, 2020

Today, The Epoch Times reported President Donald Trump “attorney, Linda Kerns, was ‘the subject of threats of harm, to the point at which the involvement of police and US Marshals has been necessary to provide for her safety'”:

A Philadelphia lawyer who had represented the Trump campaign was placed under official protection after receiving “threats of harm,” according to court papers that were filed Wednesday night.

The attorney, Linda Kerns, was “the subject of threats of harm, to the point at which the involvement of police and US Marshals has been necessary to provide for her safety,” the filing stated (pdf.)

Judge Matthew Brann also allowed Kerns to be “withdrawn as counsel” for the Trump campaign, according to a court filing.

Earlier this week, Kerns sought sanctions against a lawyer working for a law firm representing Democratic Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar after she received harassment and a threatening phone call over the weekend in connection to her representation of President Donald Trump’s campaign. [https://www.theepochtimes.com/lawyer-representing-trump-in-pennsylvania-placed-under-protection-after-threats-of-harm_3585988.html]

Today, also, the President Trump legal team at a news conference presented the strong case that the United States appears to have just experienced the largest voter fraud criminal conspiracy in American history. Trump attorney Sidney Powell during the presser stated “We will not be intimidated”:

“WE WILL NOT BE INTIMIDATED!… WE ARE GOING TO RECLAIM THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!” – Sidney Powell THROWS DOWN at RNC Presser! (VIDEO)

Trump Attorney Sidney Powell THREW DOWN at the Trump Campaign presser today in Washington DC!

Powell ended her segment with a promise to pursue this case to the end! [https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/will-not-intimidated-going-reclaim-united-states-america-sidney-powell-throws-rnc-presser-video/]

