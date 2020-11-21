Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) considers herself a champion of working-class Americans, which runs contrary to Biden’s embrace of globalism. Biden’s proposed foreign policy agenda would create an undue hardship for business owners, domestic labor markets, and blue-collar families; how long will Ocasio-Cortez be a loyal member of Biden’s government.



Laura Ingraham Questions If AOC Will Be Loyal To Joe Biden

(ReliableNews.org) – Although the 2020 presidential election outcome remains unknown, Fox News host Laura Ingraham devoted a portion of her November 18 show to speculating whether progressive firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) would remain loyal to her cause or Democratic hopeful Joe Biden.

As Ingraham explained, Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) considers herself a champion of working-class Americans, which runs contrary to Biden’s embrace of globalism. Continuing, Ingraham pointed out Biden’s proposed foreign policy agenda would create an undue hardship for business owners, domestic labor markets, and blue-collar families.https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=true&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1329384809622331395&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Freliablenews.org%2Flaura-ingraham-questions-if-aoc-will-be-loyal-to-joe-biden%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550px

However, as Ingraham explained, AOC could ally with conservatives and push back against Biden’s agenda. Although that may sound unlikely, Ingraham reminded viewers that AOC has already shown a willingness to work across the aisle with conservatives. For instance, she sent out a joint letter with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) criticizing Apple for dropping a Hong Kong app used by protesters from its App Store.

You never know what alliances might form when it comes to Washington, DC. Bill Clinton developed a meaningful friendship with former Republican president George H. W. Bush after leaving office. Time will tell what happens, but Ingraham could be proven correct in the long run.

