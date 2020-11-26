INFOGRAPHICS OF Sidney Powell GEORGIA LAWSUIT

The Last RefugeRag Tag Bunch of Conservative Misfits – Contact Info: TheLastRefuge@reagan.comSkip to content

← Midnight Action – Supreme Court Blocks New York State Restrictions on Religious Gatherings…Matt Braynard Outlines Results of Voter Integrity Project… →

Posted on November 26, 2020 by sundance

Our good friend Doug Ross has created a series of great INFOGRAPHICS that outline the stunning evidence, discoveries and allegations within the recent lawsuit filed by Sidney Powell.

Sometimes a graphic can encapsulate the more specific details within legal filings. Doug Ross Journal has done a great job with this set of infographics. Check them out.

Share this: