INFOGRAPHICS OF Sidney Powell GEORGIA LAWSUIT

Posted on November 26, 2020

Doug Ross Journal Creates Infographics of Sidney Powell Georgia Lawsuit…

Posted on November 26, 2020 by sundance

Our good friend Doug Ross has created a series of great INFOGRAPHICS that outline the stunning evidence, discoveries and allegations within the recent lawsuit filed by Sidney Powell.

SEE GRAPHICS HERE

Sometimes a graphic can encapsulate the more specific details within legal filings.  Doug Ross Journal has done a great job with this set of infographics. Check them out.

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
